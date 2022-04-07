U.S. Attorney responds to McMichaels' conviction appeals

Apr. 7—The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia has responded to Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael's motion for acquittal of their recent federal hate crimes convictions in the murder of a 25-year-old Black man.

A federal jury convicted the McMichaels on Feb. 23 in U.S. District Court in Brunswick on firearms violence charges, kidnapping and violating Ahmaud Arbery's rights to use a public street because of his skin color. Greg and Travis McMichael filed appeals of their convictions on March 8, the last day they were eligible to do so.

David H. Estes, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, wrote the 26-page statement opposing the appeals requests. His response was submitted March 22.

In their appeals, the McMichaels argued against the validity of the streets of Satilla Drive as being public. Satilla Drive is not a gated community and its roads are maintained by the county.

The McMichaels and William "Roddie" Bryan, who resided in the neighborhood, chased Arbery through the streets of Satilla Shores in pickup trucks.

"Contrary to the defendants' claims, there was abundant evidence introduced at trial establishing that the streets of Satilla Shores were public streets provided and administered by the county," Estes wrote.

The McMichaels' motions also contested the finding that they had acted because of Arbery's skin color, saying they were motivated by suspicions that he had committed crimes. Estes responded that the evidence showed Arbery caused no harm in Satilla Shores and further that the McMichaels were aware of this and that testimony and social media evidence presented in the federal trial additionally displayed blatant racist attitudes from both men, as well as strong support of vigilante actions.

"Additionally, the government presented evidence of the McMichaels' extreme animus toward African Americans, and in Travis's case, of the association in his mind of African Americans with criminality," Estes wrote.

Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and co-defendant Bryan were convicted on Nov. 24, 2021, in state court of murder for their roles in the shooting death of Arbery. They were sentenced to life in state prison on Jan. 7.

The three subsequently stood trial in February on the federal charges and were convicted.

Bryan was convicted on the federal charges of kidnapping and violating Arbery's rights based on skin color.

The McMichaels and Bryan are White.

A sentencing date for the federal charges against three has not been scheduled.

Travis McMichael fatally shot the unarmed Arbery at close range with buckshot from a 12-gauge shotgun on Feb. 23, 2020, on Holmes Road in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. The killing ended a chase during which the McMichaels and Bryan pursued Arbery in pickup trucks as he ran through the streets of Satilla Shores.

The chase started when the McMichales armed themselves, jumped in Travis McMichaels' pickup truck and pursued Arbery after seeing him run past their home at 230 Satilla Drive.

Bryan used his cellphone to record the bloody ending.