U.S. Attorney seeks $54 million in crypto from Lake Hopatcong man who lead drug ring

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is attempting to recover $54 million in cryptocurrency from Christopher Castelluzzo, a former Lake Hopatcong resident who is serving concurrent 20-year federal and state prison sentences for drug distribution convictions.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger filed a civil forfeiture action on Thursday, saying the previously seized cryptocurrency "is traceable to the proceeds of an illegal narcotics distribution scheme operating in and around New Jersey."

Castelluzzo was sentenced in 2018 after pleading guilty to creating and leading the criminal organization and a first-degree charge of being the leader of a narcotics trafficking network.

“The civil action we are taking today seeks to recover millions of dollars of cryptocurrency, which the defendant allegedly obtained from drug sales,” Sellinger said in a statement. “Whether it’s as simple as bags of cash or as sophisticated as cryptocurrency, we will take the steps necessary to seize financial gains defendants obtain from criminal activity.”

Sellinger claims that Castelluzzo attempted to move 30,000 Ether cryptocurrency out of the United States from prison in 2021, leading to the government seizing it.

From 2010-2015, Castelluzzo, caught through an investigation called "Operation Skin Deep," sold narcotics on darknet sites in exchange for Bitcoin and then used the Bitcoin to buy the Ether and other cryptocurrencies, officials stated. The U.S. Attorney's complaint seeks all of the cryptocurrency Castelluzzo purchased as a result of his narcotics sales.

“Many criminals use cryptocurrency on the darknet to operate away from the prying eyes of law enforcement,” FBI – Newark Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy said. “Our forfeiture action of $54 million should serve as a lesson to those who mistakenly believe we can't trace their illicit behavior or their ill-gotten proceeds. We will successfully hold all criminals responsible in the open, with real world consequences.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: US Attorney seeks $54M in crypto from Lake Hopatcong NJ man