U.S. Attorney: 'Significant new development' in Crawford County resident's U.S. Capitol riot case

Dec. 21—A "significant new development" has come to light in the case of a Crawford County man charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

In reviewing video evidence of the Capitol's lower West Terrace area for a different riot case, Jeremy Vorous is seen taking an active role in the riot, said James Peterson, an assistant U.S. Attorney.

"It's a significant new development," Peterson told U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras of the District of Columbia at a Tuesday telephone status conference hearing for Vorous. The Meadville Tribune was the only media to attend the telephone conference.

Vorous, 45, of Venango was indicted in March 2021 with a felony count of obstructing an official proceeding; two misdemeanor counts of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and two misdemeanor counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to the 12-page affidavit filed against Vorous by FBI Agent Peter Wall, Vorous gained entry inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The affidavit said the FBI reviewed a recording from the FBI's National Threat Operations Center that Vorous made to the FBI Jan. 10, 2021.

"In that recording, Vorous called to report that he was in the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021," The affidavit said. "He said he was in the building and went to the Capitol Police the next day to report himself. Vorous said that he absolutely did not participate in the rioting or take anything."

It was known Vorous had some conflict with law enforcement at the lower West Terrace that was just vocal, Peterson said.

However, the new video evidence against Vorous discovered in early November "shows Mr. Vorous shoving, pushing actual bicycle barricades into law enforcement. It is much more significant conduct," Peterson said.

Peterson said he has spoken with his superiors in U.S. Attorney's Office about the new video evidence as well as provided a copy of the video to Vorous' lawyers — Elizabeth Ann Mullin and Kathryn D'Adamo Guevara, two federal public defenders representing Vorous.

Asked by the judge if the government would seek a superseding indictment with new additional charges against Vorous, Peterson said it was possible. Peterson added a decision on a superseding indictment would be up to his superiors.

Guevara told the judge her office had received a copy of the additional footage and was aware of the potential for additional charges against Vorous.

Guevara then asked the court for 30 days "to review the new discovery with Mr. Vorous and discuss the potential consequences and possible resolution of the case without trial."

Contreras set Jan. 25 as the next status conference date.

Vorous remains free on his own recognizance.

