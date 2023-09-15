U.S. Attorney: It's time to unite against hate | Opinion

In response to the racially motivated killings that were recently committed in Jacksonville, my office has been working jointly with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners on a federal hate crimes and domestic terrorism investigation.

The work has been non-stop, with a commitment from everyone on the investigative team to conduct a thorough and complete investigation and to follow up on each and every lead, wherever it takes us.

The investigation and prosecution of hate crimes is a top priority for my office and the United States Department of Justice. When the Justice Department was founded in 1870, one of its first priorities was bringing to justice white supremacists who used violence to terrorize Black Americans.

Even though we have made progress, our work continues to this day.

During my tenure, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Civil Rights Division have successfully prosecuted several hate crime cases, including two brothers who physically assaulted a Black man who was shopping at a store (one defendant used an axe handle in the attack) and another defendant in a separate case who attempted to injure and intimidate a Black man by trying to force his car off the road (the defendant told officers that Black people need to be kept “in their areas”). In both cases, the defendants were convicted of federal hate crimes and were sentenced to federal prison terms for their racially-motivated attacks.

In July, another defendant pleaded guilty to two federal hates crimes for attacking two Black women with a gun in Jacksonville in two separate instances. In the first attack, the defendant pointed a shotgun at the victim, a Black woman who was at work at a gas station, and cocked it. The victim, fortunately, was able to run away. In the second attack, the defendant directed racial slurs at a Black woman who was sitting on her walker on a sidewalk. The defendant left, returned with a shotgun, and fired. The victim, fortunately, was not hit. The defendant has pleaded guilty and is pending sentencing in federal court.

One of our programs is called United Against Hate. Launched in 2022, it is being implemented in every U.S. Attorney’s Office in the country. The goals of the program are to teach the community how to identify, report, and help prevent hate crimes and to build trust between law enforcement and communities. My office has partnered with organizations to put on the United Against Hate program, and we are looking to expand those efforts to other organizations across the District.

To provide information about some of the federal resources and programs that are available in preventing hate crime, my office has set up a dedicated website (www.justice.gov/usao-mdfl/unitedagainsthate). The website includes information for:

But the work of my office is not limited to hate crimes investigations and prosecutions. In addition, we provide support for victims of hate crimes and partner with members of community to conduct programs designed to improve hate crime reporting. We also coordinate with various components of the Justice Department and other agencies that provide grants and other assistance to prevent hate crimes by promoting community awareness and preparedness.

Victims of the Jacksonville shooting regarding where to find resources and services;

Nonprofits, institutions, and anyone else who is interested in information about grants and assistance to protect against hate crimes;

Any organization that is interested in partnering with my office to hold a United Against Hate program.

The Justice Department has resources and expertise that can assist victims of hate crimes and that can help prevent hate crimes from occurring in the first place. I hope that anyone who is interested in learning more will visit our website, which also will include contact information for members of my office who can further assist. My office is committed to using our resources to assist victims of hate crimes, to help members of the community in preventing hate crimes, to encourage the reporting of hate crimes, and to hold accountable anyone who commits a federal hate crime. We are united against hate.

Roger B. Handberg is the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: US Attorney's initiative, Unite Against Hate, makes a difference.