U.S. Attorney visits Sault,talks about criminal trends

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten (right) speaks during a press conference on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

SAULT STE. MARIE — Mark Totten, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, is making visits across his district to meet with government entities and educate the public about criminal trends and other legal issues.

The U.S. Attorney's office is in charge of prosecuting cases involving violent crime, child exploitation, national security narcotics, white collar crimes and more.

Totten recently visited Sault Ste. Marie, where he met with the Border Patrol director and other community members to learn about issues that impact the Sault area.

While he was in town, Totten also met with the Sault News to answer some questions about his work. Responses may be edited to account for space, grammar and Associated Press style guidelines.

Q: What kind of crime trends are being seen across the state that affect areas like the Sault?

A: Phone-related crimes like sexual extortion and fraud. We have certainly seen a very significant rise in that type of crime across the United States. A few years ago this wasn't even on the radar. But we've had several of these cases just in our district alone. Kids are carrying cell phones, and I don't think most people think of it this way, but those cell phones can potentially connect them to criminal networks all around the world. That's a crime that affects everywhere.

Q: What affect has this job had on you as a person in the year and a half you have been U.S. Attorney?

A: It's made me much more conscious of the threats that are out there to everyday Americans within a week of me starting this job. I'm a well read person. I read the newspaper every morning, I keep up with with news and I had no idea about the dangers we're seeing right now with fentanyl. You'll have kids that are taking something for the first time, they think it's just an over the counter drug and they're dead within an hour. It's pretty sobering, personally for me, to realize all the threats that are out there.

Q: How can crimes like this be prevented?

A: Another important part of what we do is public education, to let people know about what's out there because, of course, we would much rather prevent a crime from happening than have to deal with people who have already been victims.

Q: What does public education look like at a local level?

A: We have started what is called the United Against Hate campaign. We visit communities dealing with hate crimes and we talk about what we do. We educate people (about) what your civil rights are, what the differences between hate crime and what we might refer to as a hate incident.

Q: What are some of the non-criminal focuses of your department?

A: Most of what we do is related to civil rights and hate crimes. We enforce the vast array of federal anti-discrimination laws and also laws that protect people with disabilities and then the laws that protect the right to vote. Recently, we added an additional attorney who's focused on civil rights and a team to allow us to do public outreach programs where we move around the district and just try to educate the public.

