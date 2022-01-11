U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha names women-led management team

Katie Mulvaney, The Providence Journal
·3 min read

PROVIDENCE – Newly minted U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha this week announced an all-women leadership team.

Cunha, who was sworn in last month as U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island, named as second in command Sara Miron Bloom, a veteran federal prosecutor who focused on health-care fraud enforcement and financial crimes in Massachusetts for two decades.

Bloom investigated and prosecuted complex financial crime cases in the Securities, Financial, & Cyber Fraud Unit, and served as chief of the Civil Division’s Affirmative Litigation Unit in Massachusetts, according to a news release from Cunha’s office.

Among the prosecutions she oversaw were the civil and criminal fraud cases against Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, and other companies that resulted in approximately $6 billion in criminal and civil recoveries.

Zachary A. Cunha
Zachary A. Cunha

Bloom, who will lead Cunha's team of supervisors in Rhode Island, succeeds Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard B. Myrus as first assistant. Myrus served as acting United States Attorney for the District of Rhode Island from February to December 2021.

Myrus will continue to prosecute cases in the Criminal Division, as well as serve in a new position as counsel to the United States Attorney.

When Cunha was approved: Zachary Cunha, Biden's pick for US Attorney, wins approval in Senate

“I consider myself, and more importantly, this office, to be extremely fortunate to have a prosecutor of Sara Bloom’s talent and hard-earned reputation join our team,” Cunha said in a statement. “Her work leading and handling large and complex investigations and holding the powerful to account is second to none. That background, and her experience handling and supervising virtually every category of case prosecuted or litigated by the United States perfectly complements the talented and dedicated staff of public servants in this office who serve the people of Rhode Island every day.”

Cunha named Assistant U.S. Attorney Bethany N. Wong chief of the Civil Division. Wong was appointed an assistant U.S. Attorney in the office’s Civil Division in August 2014. Wong succeeds Cunha as civil chief.

The remainder of the current leadership team will continue in their respective capacities, according to the release, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Sandra R. Hebert leading the Criminal Division, as she has since December 2020. Hebert has prosecuted several significant drug and white-collar crime cases.

U.S. attorney: Cocaine smuggled from Colombia to RI in old TV sets

Prior to joining the U.S. Attorney’s office in Rhode Island, Hebert worked as a federal prosecutor in the Western District of Texas - Midland Division, beginning in 2004. She previously served as an officer in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee H. Vilker will continue as deputy criminal chief – a post he has held since December 2020. Through his two decades prosecuting federal cases, Vilker has specialized in complex white-collar fraud cases, including the criminal case against former Cranston estate planner Joseph Caramadre. He has handled diverse cases, including Ponzi schemes, investment fraud and corporate embezzlement, as well as narcotics offenses and crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren S. Zurier will continue as chief of appeals, a job she has held since December 2019. Zurier previously worked as an appellate prosecutor for more than two decades in the office of the state attorney general.

The grandson of immigrants from Portugal, Cunha will serve as Rhode Island’s top federal law enforcement official and be responsible for overseeing an office that prosecutes federal cases across the state.

With reports from the Herald News

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha names Sara Bloom as second in command

