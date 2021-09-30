U.S. attorney's office assumes prosecution of Newton County drug trafficking case

Sep. 30—NEOSHO, Mo. — The recent indictment of a rural Neosho man in federal court on drug trafficking charges has led to dismissal of the state charges he was facing.

Jacob W. Norris, 30, was indicted Aug. 31 in U.S. District Court in Springfield on counts of possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of firearms as a felon in connection with the serving of a search warrant Oct. 2, 2020, at the defendant's home on Nighthawk Road by Newton County sheriff's deputies.

Will Lynch, the Newton County prosecutor, confirmed this week that his office subsequently dismissed drug trafficking charges that Norris had been facing in Newton County Circuit Court with respect to that arrest.

Investigators and deputies allegedly found a plate with 3 grams of meth on it, a set of digital scales, a bong, a pipe, a loaded pistol and $1,810 in the defendant's bedroom and another 493 grams of meth in a piano bench at the address, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The federal indictment states that a number of other firearms were seized as well on that date.