U.S Attorney's Office: Bank robbing spree hits seven banks, including one in Redding

A Mammoth Lakes man has been indicted for allegedly robbing seven banks, including one in Redding, in five counties over a period of five weeks.

A federal grand jury indicted John William Boland, 38, with five counts of bank robbery and two counts of attempted robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

During the robberies, Boland allegedly demanded tellers give him money from the "second drawer," officials said. He also told tellers the money should not contain dye packs or electronic tracking devices, officials said.

During at least one robbery he told the teller he had a weapon, officials said.

However, police found and arrested Boland a short time after holding up his last bank, a Wells Fargo in Rancho Cordova on May 4, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

His alleged bank robbing spree started March 29 and ended May 4, officials said.

He also hit banks in Sutter Creek, South Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Placerville, El Dorado Hills and the Union Bank in Redding, officials said.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: U.S Attorney: Bank robbing spree hits seven banks, including one in Redding