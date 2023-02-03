U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky Collects Over $16 Million in Fiscal Year 2022

Feb. 3—The Eastern District of Kentucky collected $16,796,032.20 in criminal and civil actions for the 2022 fiscal year, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV.

Of this amount, $14,697,874.51 was collected in criminal actions and $1,498,088.93 was collected in civil actions.

Collections are down from the year prior, which saw $27,038,823.01 brought in. Of that, $23,468,899.32 was collected via criminal cases and $3,569, 923.69 via civil cases.

The U.S. Attorneys' Offices, along with the Department's litigating divisions, are responsible for enforcing and collecting civil and criminal debts owed to the United States and criminal debts owed to federal crime victims. The law requires defendants to pay restitution to victims of certain federal crimes who have suffered a physical injury or financial loss. While restitution is paid to the victim, criminal fines and felony assessments are paid to the department's Crime Victims Fund, which distributes the funds collected to federal and state victim compensation and victim assistance programs.