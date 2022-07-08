U.S. Attorney's Office motions for former Amory teacher to be returned to jail

Jul. 7—OXFORD — The U.S. Attorney's Office has asked a federal judge to overrule a Tuesday order that allowed a former Amory High School teacher facing child pornography charges to be released on bond.

The motion filed in U.S. District Court late Wednesday calls the alleged crimes heinous and egregious, and argues that Toshemie Wilson, 46, is a threat to the community. Assistant U.S. Attorney Parker Kline said Wilson should be returned to custody and detained until trial.

Wilson is accused of giving juvenile male students cash and drugs and then recording them while they performed sex acts either alone or with a blow-up doll. He was charged with producing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He was arrested Friday, July 1, and spent the weekend in the Lafayette County Detention Center. During a detention hearing July 5, U.S. Magistrate Judge David Sanders allowed Wilson to be released on an unsecured $10,000 bond, pending future proceedings.

As part of the release, Wilson was ordered to stay away from firearms, alcohol and drugs. He must not contact any of the victims or witnesses. He must wear a GPS tracker. While under home detention, he is allowed to go to work.

"Under any standard of review, the release order and conditions ordered by the magistrate judge are wholly insufficient to address the risk of danger Wilson poses to the community," Kline said.

The government argues that because the crimes involve the sexual exploitation of children, the court should presume Wilson is a danger to society. There are 11 known and cooperating victims. Allowing Wilson to remain free and work in two separate retail businesses could create situations where victims and witnesses run into Wilson either in his hometown of Okolona or in nearby Amory, the U.S. Attorney's Office argues.

"In a community this small, with this many known victims, it is inconceivable that Wilson will not encounter, either directly or indirectly, a witness or a victim," Kline said.

The release order limited Wilson's use of the internet but allowed him to keep his cell phone. The government argues that is inadequate because victims reported that Wilson recently reached out to them through text messages and Instagram.

"His unfettered ability to contact victims, despite the court's admonishment not to, is a danger to the community that is unchecked by these conditions," Kline said.

If convicted, Wilson will be facing significant prison time. One count of production of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years. While he is currently only charged with a single count of production and a single count of possession of child pornography, that will likely change when the evidence is presented to a federal grand jury.

During searches of Wilson's house and storage building in May 2021, investigators seized more than 300 items, including video tapes labeled with sexual positions and the names of known Amory High School students. Each video could lead to a separate charge.

According to the criminal complaint filed last week, Wilson's inappropriate conduct with students dates back to at least 2005.

Wilson's activities came to light in early November 2020. A search of his phone and other electronic devices revealed numerous images and videos of Amory High School male students in sexual positions and/or performing sexual acts.

Following the searches of his properties six months later, the state charged Wilson with a single count of the sexual exploitation of a child. He was later released on a $250,000 bond.

Wilson is represented by Tupelo attorney Jamie Franks.

