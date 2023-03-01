U.S. authorities charge healthcare company Ontrak's boss with insider trading

The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. authorities on Wednesday charged the head of the health care company Ontrak Inc with insider trading, marking the first criminal case involving the use of a special trading plan designed to help shield executives from such charges.

Ontrak Chairman and CEO Terren Peizer sold more than $20 million of Ontrak stock between May and August 2021 while in possession of material non-public negative information related to the company’s largest customer, authorities said.

In a statement, U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite called the charges a "groundbreaking" effort to prevent the misuse of so-called 10b5-1 trading plans.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also announced insider trading charges against Peizer in a parallel action.

Peizer's trading arrangement's helped him avoid more than $12.5 million in losses, according to the Justice Department.

Alec Koch, an attorney for Peizer, declined to comment.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • Online piracy crackdown results in four UK arrests

    Latest crackdown comes amid major surge in online piracy

  • This dental device was sold to fix patients' jaws. Lawsuits claim it wrecked their teeth.

    A dental device called AGGA has been used on about 10,000 patients without FDA approval or proof that it works. In lawsuits, patients report irreparable harm. The AGGA's inventor and manufacturer have denied all liability in court.

  • How much could a short, brisk daily walk lower your health risks?

    Cambridge University researchers found "substantial benefits to heart health and reducing your risk of cancer" with just a short dose of daily moderate exercise.

  • What to know about Shigella bacteria as drug-resistant strain spreads

    "Extensively drug-resistant" Shigella bacteria now poses a "serious public health threat," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Here's what to know.

  • Man accused of trying to sell tiger cub on social media indicted

    Carlos Eduardo Castro Alcaraz, 25, was indicted after police say he tried to sell a tiger cub on social media.

  • Avalanche buries 2 stories of Olympic Valley apartment building

    An apartment building in Olympic Valley was struck by an avalanche and had to be evacuated Tuesday night, authorities say.

  • Novavax stock plunges 25% after the COVID-19 vaccine maker warns it could go out of business

    Novavax shares sank after the COVID-19 vaccine maker warned it has "substantial doubt" about its ability to stay in business through next year.

  • Midwest could add more ethanol to gasoline under EPA plan

    Gasoline with higher blends of ethanol could be sold year-round in eight Midwestern states beginning in 2024 under a rule proposed Wednesday by the Environmental Protection Agency. The proposed rule is a victory for the biofuels industry, which for years has pushed to allow sales of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol during the summer, which hasn't been allowed because of concerns that it would worsen smog during hot weather. The industry and members of Congress welcomed the EPA's proposal, which had been requested by governors in the eight states, but they questioned why the new rules couldn't begin this summer.

  • School district tries a radical new solution to address student mental health

    A Colorado school district is prioritizing mental health by building a new facility that will double up as a school and a mental health day-treatment center.

  • Logistic Giant Maersk’s CEO Isn’t Worried About a U.S. Recession. China Might Be Another Story.

    “The specter of a recession in the U.S., as well as in Europe, is receding,” Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc told Barron's.

  • As China's birth rate slumps, political advisor urges egg freezing for single women

    A member of China's top political advisory body said she would propose allowing unmarried women to access egg freezing as a measure to preserve their fertility after the country's population fell last year for the first time in six decades. Lu Weiying, a member of China's top political advisory body, told the state backed Global Times that she would also propose including infertility treatments in the public health insurance system at the upcoming Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which kicks off on March 4.

  • Dave Ramsey Says to File Your Taxes Early. Should You Listen to Him?

    Image source: Getty Images It's officially tax filing season. If you haven't gotten started on your returns yet, you may want to get moving -- at least according to finance expert Dave Ramsey. Ramsey recommends filing your taxes well before the April deadline, and he offers several reasons why you should take swift action.

  • Finland's Parliament gives final approval for NATO bid

    Finland’s Parliament gave final approval Wednesday to the Nordic country’s bid to join NATO, with lawmakers signing off on membership along with the required legislation. The 200-seat Eduskunta legislature voted 184-7 to authorize Finland’s accession to NATO, clearing the last required domestic hurdle to becoming part of the 30-member Western military alliance. Two of NATO's 30 existing members, Turkey and Hungary, have yet to ratify the joint application Finland and neighboring Sweden made last year.

  • Argentina wants Ukraine war to end, says foreign minister

    Argentina’s Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero said Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine must stop and has not only destabilized peace but also impacted prices in his country. “Latin America is a zone of peace, the most densely populated zone of peace," Cafiero told The Associated Press in an interview.

  • Tesla plans 6,000 jobs in Mexico and eyes more investment, government says

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Tesla Inc. will create up to 6,000 jobs at its first Mexican factory and is considering producing batteries in the center of the country as the electric vehicle maker eyes further investment, senior Mexican officials said on Wednesday. Mexico said on Tuesday Tesla had chosen the northern state of Nuevo Leon for a new factory worth more than $5 billion, which would be the biggest in a string of recent EV investments in Latin America's second largest economy. BMW, General Motors and Ford have all recently announced plans to begin or step up EV production in Mexico as automakers transition away from fossil fuels.

  • Why Biden’s Commerce chief is wary of expanding the economic clash with China: 'Jobs'

    For the moment, the economic measures from Washington D.C. aimed at Beijing remain limited. Asked whether she think the measures will be expanded anytime soon, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said“I don't see that.”

  • Avalanche strikes Northern California's Olympic Valley

    An avalanche struck Tuesday night during the latest California snow storm, affecting a few condominiums in Placer County, the sheriff said. Allie Rasmus reports

  • China’s Used Cooking Oil Is Starting to Clean Up Dirty US Diesel

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s used cooking oil is starting to help US trucks run cleaner — and that’s even after it has traveled halfway around the world.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Most Votes in Presidency RaceTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeMakers of renewable diesel in the US i

  • Pakistani brothers return home after being held almost 20 years at Guantanamo Bay without charges

    Two Pakistani brothers held by the United States government at the Guantanamo Bay military prison for nearly 20 years have been repatriated back to Pakistan, the U.S. Defense Department announced last week. Accused of operating safe houses for Al-Qaida, Abdul, 55, and Mohammed Ahmed Rabbani, 53, were apprehended by Pakistani officers in Karachi in 2002 and handed over to U.S. authorities. While the siblings were never charged with any crime, they were sent to the controversial detention camp on the coast of Guantánamo Bay in Cuba in 2004.

  • The uncomfortable truth about anti-Semitism in the UK

    Dave Rich is head of policy at the Community Security Trust, established in 1994 to protect British Jews from material threats. That year car bombs exploded at the Israeli embassy and a Jewish charity in Balfour House. He opens his new book Everyday Hate with a selection of reports on his desk in London on a random October afternoon.