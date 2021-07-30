U.S. authorities probing Emergent BioSolutions over COVID-19 vaccine issues - filing

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a test tube in front of displayed Emergent logo in this illustration
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Drug manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions Inc on Friday said it has received inquiries and subpoenas from a swathe of U.S. authorities related to its abilities to manufacture COVID-19 bulk drug substance.

Emergent came under regulatory scrutiny after an error led to millions of vaccine doses being ruined at its manufacturing facility in Baltimore, which was producing bulk substance for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

U.S. health regulators in April halted operations at the plant after it discovered that ingredients from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, also being produced there at that time, contaminated a batch of J&J's vaccines.

A subsequent inspection from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration turned up a long list of sanitary problems and bad manufacturing practices at the facility.

The production at the facility will now resume, Emergent said on Wednesday, following additional reviews and collaboration with the FDA and its manufacturing partners.

Emergent in a filing on Friday said it has received "preliminary inquiries and subpoenas to produce documents" from the lawmakers, the Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and Maryland and New York Attorneys General.

The company said it was producing and has produced documents as required in response and will continue to cooperate with the government inquiries.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Convicted rapist marries victim, then is accused of murdering her at Indian hill station

    The Delhi man raped the girl last year in July and six months after agreeing to marry her, he killed her in a hill station

  • Emergent: FDA letting troubled COVID vaccine factory restart

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is allowing the problem-plagued factory of contract manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions to resume production of COVID-19 vaccine, the company said Thursday. The Baltimore factory was shut down by the FDA in mid-April due to contamination problems that forced the company to trash the equivalent of tens of millions of doses of vaccine it was making under contract for Johnson & Johnson. The bulk vaccine was contaminated with an ingredient for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, which was being made in the same factory.

  • 4-year-old boy died of suffocation before being found in toy chest, police say

    The boy’s death was ruled an accident by the state’s medical examiner’s office

  • Exclusive - AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shipped to Canada, Mexico before adequate plant inspections

    Canada and Mexico imported millions of doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and offered them to the public without health officials properly inspecting the operations of the U.S. manufacturer, according to inspection records and the regulators involved. The Baltimore plant belonging to Emergent BioSolutions Inc was producing vaccines for both AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson under a $628 million U.S. government contract.

  • Families paying off rent, food, debts with child tax credit

    Christina Darling finally replaced her 2006 Chevrolet Equinox after it broke down several times while picking her children up from day care. Brianne Walker desperately wanted to take her three children and two siblings camping for the first time but wasn't sure how she could pay for it. Then, the two women from New Hampshire got a surprise in their bank accounts this month.

  • Sandy Hook families offered $33 million, J&J vaccine production to resume in Baltimore, AstraZeneca loses money on vaccine

    Julie Hyman breaks down Thursday’s business headlines, including: gun manufacturer Remington offering a $33 million settlement to nine families in connection with the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, Emergent resuming J&J vaccine production in Baltimore, AstraZeneca losing money on its Covid-19 vaccine after vowing to distribute the shot at no profit, and the Ever Given reaching Rotterdam after Suez Canal debacle.

  • TV show 'Johnson' takes glimpse into Black male perspective

    Deji LaRay remembered when television shows like “Sex in the City” and “Insecure” captured the essence of friendships among women, but then realized there was hardly any male-driven stories being told in the same manner. LaRay saw a lack of shows from the perspective of Black men and decided to create his own. Cedric the Entertainer, star of “The Neighborhood” on CBS, is a co-executive producer.

  • Amanda Knox blasts film 'Stillwater' for exploiting her case

    Amanda Knox is speaking out about her name being associated with the new film “Stillwater,” saying any connection rips off "my story without my consent at the expense of my reputation." “Stillwater” stars Matt Damon as a father who flies to France to help his estranged daughter, Allison, played by Abigail Breslin. Knox is never named on screen, but in interviews the filmmakers have noted her sensational case was an initial jumping off point for the script.

  • Google delays return to office, mandates vaccines

    Google is postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-October and rolling out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened. Google's Wednesday announcement was shortly followed by Facebook, which also said it will make vaccines mandatory for U.S. employees who work in offices. In an email sent to Google's more than 130,000 employees worldwide, CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is now aiming to have most of its workforce back to its offices beginning Oct. 18 instead of its previous target date of Sept. 1.

  • Surfside mayor: Why did Miami-Dade delay hiring engineer for probe of condo collapse?

    More than a month after the Champlain Towers South fell, Miami-Dade County police are advertising for an engineer to study the Surfside condominium collapse.

  • FDA notifies Amazon over sale of certain harmful sexual enhancement products

    Amazon said it has removed the products in question, and will continue to work with the agency. The FDA had already warned consumers in December https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-warns-consumers-avoid-certain-male-enhancement-and-weight-loss-products-sold-through-amazon-ebay to avoid male enhancement and weight-loss products sold through Amazon, eBay and other retailers, citing hidden, dangerous drug ingredients.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Top Republicans torch FTC for 'partisan changes' that will harm consumers

    Top House Republicans blasted the Democratic-led Federal Trade Commission Thursday, criticizing them for unfairly consolidating agency power, expanding regulatory authority in a partisan manner, and abandoning bipartisan transparency processes.

  • IRS issues new batch of 1.5 million unemployment tax refunds

    The IRS is rolling special tax refunds in batches, as it makes adjustments for early filers who paid more than they owed in taxes on jobless benefits.

  • FDA Says It's Working As Fast As It Can To Fully Approve COVID-19 Vaccines

    The agency previously said it would finish reviewing Pfizer's application by January, but full approval could come before then.

  • U.S. CDC internal report says Delta variant as contagious as chickenpox - report

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has described the Delta variant of the coronavirus as being as transmissible as chickenpox and cautioned it could cause severe disease, the Washington Post said, citing an internal CDC document. The variant was also more likely to break through protections afforded by the vaccines, but the health authority said such incidents were very rare, the CDC report posted on the Washington Post website showed. In its summary, the CDC report said Delta is highly contagious, likely more severe than other variants and breakthrough infections may be as transmissible as unvaccinated cases.

  • FDA panel criticizes agency approval of controversial $56,000 Alzheimer's drug

    The advisory panel that reviewed the controversial and expensive Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm criticized the Food and Drug Administration for approving it, saying that the agency used a standard not supported by evidence.

  • White House calls on Congress to extend eviction moratorium three days before it expires

    The Biden administration pulled a 180 Thursday morning and called on Congress to extend the expiring federal eviction moratorium.

  • Google, Facebook to require vaccinations for office workers

    Google is postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-October and rolling out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened.

  • Whistleblowers Say ‘Gross Mismanagement’ at Migrant Kids’ Detention Facility Led to Nightmare Conditions

    Joe Raedle/GettyMismanagement by contractors at a federal detention facility for migrant children in Texas led to squalid conditions for the young detainees, according to a new whistleblower complaint released Wednesday.The whistleblowers, describing what they say they witnessed at the facility from April to June 2021, sound the alarm about what they call “gross mismanagement, gross waste, and abuse of authority.” A senior U.S. Public Health Service manager allegedly concealed the true size of a

  • Defense Department reissues mask mandate for COVID-19 hot spots

    The Defense Department reissued its mask mandate for certain installations that are in locations with surging COVID-19 infection rates.