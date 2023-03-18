U.S. authorities weighing in on possible Credit Suisse-UBS deal: Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - U.S. authorities are working with Swiss counterparts to broker a deal for UBS AG to buy all or part of Credit Suisse Group AG, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday citing people familiar with the matter.

U.S. officials might seek to weigh in on matters which can impact the finals terms of the deal between the banks, according to the report.

An official at the Federal Reserve declined to comment on the report, while the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

UBS is mulling a takeover of its embattled Swiss peer, sources have told Reuters. The plan could see the Swiss government offer a guarantee against the risks involved, while Credit Suisse's Swiss business could be spun off.

U.S. and European banking executives and regulators have taken measures to shore up the industry to restore confidence. The Biden administration has moved to backstop consumer deposits while the Swiss central bank loaned billions to Credit Suisse to stabilize its shaky balance sheet.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

    Thousands of jobs are at risk in the City as regulators race to rescue one of the world's biggest banks before markets open on Monday morning.

    Under one likely scenario, the deal would involve UBS acquiring Credit Suisse to obtain its wealth and asset management units, while possibly divesting the investment banking division, the report added. UBS Group and Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Reuters reported earlier that Credit Suisse is weighing several survival options as regulators urge the investment bank to pursue a deal with UBS.

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Crisis Nears Finale as UBS Discussions Heat UpCFA Revised Exam Cuts Study Time, Stresses Practical SkillsTrump Says He Expects to Be Arrested on TuesdayUBS to Explore Credit Suisse Deal in Crisis CombinationDeutsche Bank Eyes Some Credit Suisse AssetsUBS Group AG and Swiss officials are racing to put together a deal for the firm to take over battered rival Credit Suisse Group AG this weekend as they seek to navigate thorny issues such as a gov

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Crisis Nears Finale as UBS Discussions Heat UpCFA Revised Exam Cuts Study Time, Stresses Practical SkillsTrump Says He Expects to Be Arrested on TuesdayUBS to Explore Credit Suisse Deal in Crisis CombinationDeutsche Bank Eyes Some Credit Suisse AssetsA politician, an economist, and a mathematician are among the select group of power players who will determine the future of what was once Switzerland’s pre-eminent financial institution.After a c

    The Swiss government reportedly urged UBS to buy Credit Suisse, to end the crisis of confidence around its rival.

    Many startups may not make it to 2024 despite the lifeline provided by U.S. regulators after Silicon Valley Bank failed, Morgan Stanley said Thursday.

    Tightening credit access and rising interest rates for businesses and consumers will likely lead to more bankruptcies, experts say.

    Bold words from an OG banking analyst.

    The 30-year mortgage average dropped an eighth of a point, dipping to its lowest level in four weeks.

    (Reuters) -At least four major banks, including Societe Generale SA and Deutsche Bank AG, are restricting new trades involving Credit Suisse Group AG or its securities, according to five sources with direct knowledge of the matter, as the Swiss bank struggles to restore confidence. Credit Suisse declined to comment. The cautious stance adopted by Credit Suisse’s rivals, details of which have not been reported before, comes after the Swiss central bank threw a lifeline to the lender after its shares were pummelled in the aftermath of the U.S. banking crisis this week.

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Crisis Nears Finale as UBS Discussions Heat UpCFA Revised Exam Cuts Study Time, Stresses Practical SkillsTrump Says He Expects to Be Arrested on TuesdayUBS to Explore Credit Suisse Deal in Crisis CombinationDeutsche Bank Eyes Some Credit Suisse AssetsUS authorities are working with their Swiss counterparts as they seek to hammer out a deal for UBS Group AG to buy all or part of its struggling rival Credit Suisse Group AG, according to people f

    Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a committee to lead his party if he is arrested, he told Reuters hours before an appearance before a court that had issued arrest warrants for him. The police unsuccessfully tried to arrest him on Tuesday, leading to intense clashes with his party workers. "I have made a committee which will obviously take decisions once - if - I'm inside" jail, the 70-year-old said in an interview in his Lahore home before heading to Islamabad early on Saturday.

    Credit Suisse, UBS and their key regulators are working out a deal on the merger of Switzerland’s two biggest banks, according to reports on Saturday.

    Regional banks in the United States account for 2-3% of their revenue, J.P. Morgan said in a note, adding that the exposure to the recently collapsed Silicon Valley Bank could be 10-20 basis points for TCS, Infosys and smaller rival LTIMindtree, with the Tata group company in the lead. All three companies might need to set aside provisions in the fourth quarter due to their exposure to SVB, J.P. Morgan said in a note.

    Crisis has hit the U.S. regional bank industry, with both SVB and Signature Bank going belly-up. "Regional banks are typically not as liquid as their diversified [money-center] counterparts," Morningstar said. Then there are institutions with capital risk: banks "whose financial health would suffer the most should they have to realize the losses from their available-for-sale and hold-to-maturity securities."

    The suspect allegedly told officers that he believed his wife was an “imposter” and was attempting to “dump her” into the channel.

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is committed to replenishing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve but won’t rush to do so immediately despite the recent decline in oil prices, a top Biden administration official said.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Banks Borrow $164.8 Billion From Fed in Rush

    Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...

    Kosovo and Serbia leaders kicked off the latest round of EU-led talks Saturday, as the long-time rivals come under increasing pressure to strike a deal to normalise ties.The meeting in North Macedonia comes after the two sides failed to reach an agreement in Brussels last month, where the peace plan was unveiled even as Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic remained at loggerheads over a path forward.The 11-point document laid out a deal stating that neither side would resort to violence to resolve a dispute, nor seek to prevent the other from joining the European Union or other international bodies -- a key demand from Kosovo.As events began Saturday, Vucic posted a picture on social media of his meeting with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and special EU envoy for the talks Miroslav Lajcak.&nbsp;The two sides are sitting down with the European representatives first before meeting face-to-face later on Saturday.&nbsp;"I am optimistic, I am attentive. I will do the best for the Republic of Kosovo," said Kurti on arriving for the talks in Ohrid.&nbsp;Serbia has long refused to recognise Kosovo's unilateral declaration of independence made in 2008, with perennial bouts of unrest erupting between Belgrade and its former breakaway province.&nbsp;- Optimistic -Following the talks in Brussels, Vucic vowed never to recognise Pristina or provide a pathway that would allow them to join the United Nations or the NATO alliance.Before the summit, Vucic remained defiant.&nbsp;"I don't plan on signing anything," Vucic told reporters Thursday, saying the meeting "will not be historic or groundbreaking".The latest round of negotiations followed months of shuttle diplomacy, nearly 25 years after the war between ethnic Albanian insurgents and Serb forces sparked a NATO bombing campaign that ended the conflict.&nbsp;Earlier in the week, Kosovo's Kurti said he was optimistic about hammering out a deal but put the onus of signing the agreement with Vucic."Whether it will succeed or not, you know very well that it does not depend only on me," Kurti told reporters.&nbsp;Analysts said inking the agreement itself would not signal an ultimate breakthrough.&nbsp;"I expect both parties to agree on the implementation plan. I can't say it's big because the big thing will happen only after the plan is implemented," said Dusan Milenkovic from the think tank Center for Social Dialogue and Regional Initiatives.&nbsp;- 'A betrayal' -Kurti's administration hopes that a deal would allow for Kosovo's entry into international institutions, a long-sought goal for the government in Pristina.Serbia's Vucic has said his government is under intense pressure to come to an understanding, while signalling to his domestic rivals that he will not give ground.Kosovo remains an obsession among large swaths of the Serbian population, who regard the territory as their rightful homeland that has come under attack by outsiders for centuries.In the Serbian capital Belgrade on Friday, thousands rallied against striking a deal with Kosovo."This ultimatum ... it's not an agreement, it's a betrayal," Milica Djurdjevic Stamenkovski, head of the ultranationalist group the Oath Keepers told the crowd.Kosovo is home to approximately 120,000 Serbs, many of whom remain loyal to Belgrade -- especially in northern areas near the border with Serbia where there are frequent bouts of turmoil, protests and occasional violence.ih-mbs-ds/giv

    In the 12 months after the yield curve inversion hits its deepest point, the S&P 500’s average return is up 11%.