U.S. authorizes lower dose of Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody therapy

FILE PHOTO: The Regeneron Pharmaceuticals company logo is seen on a building at the company's Westchester campus in Tarrytown, New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Friday the U.S. health regulator updated the emergency use authorization for its cocktail of two antibodies to treat COVID-19, allowing its use at half the originally authorized dose.

It lowered the dose to 1,200 mg and authorized the administration of the therapy, REGEN-COV, through subcutaneous injections when intravenous infusion is not feasible and would lead to a delay in treatment, the drugmaker said.

Regeneron said it expects to submit an application for full approval of REGEN-COV in non-hospitalized outpatients with COVID-19 later this summer.

The US Food and Drug Administration had in November authorized a 2,400 mg total dose of casirivimab and imdevimab, administered as a single intravenous infusion for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Regeneron expects to deliver at least 1 million doses of the therapy to the U.S. government in the second quarter and said the government may accept additional doses of up to 1.25 million doses through September.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

