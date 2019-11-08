Is U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does U.S. Auto Parts Network Carry?

As you can see below, U.S. Auto Parts Network had US$1.68m of debt at September 2019, down from US$9.31m a year prior. However, it does have US$1.11m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$573.0k.

How Strong Is U.S. Auto Parts Network's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that U.S. Auto Parts Network had liabilities of US$54.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$15.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.11m as well as receivables valued at US$4.35m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$64.4m.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$78.4m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on U.S. Auto Parts Network's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. Carrying virtually no net debt, U.S. Auto Parts Network has a very light debt load indeed. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine U.S. Auto Parts Network's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year U.S. Auto Parts Network had negative earnings before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 3.8%, to US$282m. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months U.S. Auto Parts Network produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$11m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$6.4m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. When I consider a company to be a bit risky, I think it is responsible to check out whether insiders have been reporting any share sales.