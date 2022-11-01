U.S. automaker Ford opens $260 million campus in Mexico

FILE PHOTO: Ford Motor Co's logo
12
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co opened its new global technology and business center on the outskirts of Mexico's capital on Monday after a $260 million investment.

The new campus will host business operations, global transformation activities and the largest engineering center in Mexico, according to a video shared by the company's Twitter account.

The campus, located in the municipality of Naucalpan, is set to host 9,000 employees working in a hybrid manner, splitting time between home and the campus, Ford Motor said in a statement.

Several foreign auto companies have expanded operations and announced new investments in Mexico this year.

In October, foreign automakers Volkswagen and Continental pledged major investments totaling nearly $1 billion, while earlier this year, Nissan announced an investment of $700 million over the next three years.

The influx of money from the automotive industry could continue in Mexico, after Jeep maker Stellantis reported to be looking to invest billions to make electric vehicles in the country and Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is considering investing in the country's north, according to sources consulted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Recommended Stories

  • Instagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App Crashes

    (Bloomberg) -- Instagram said it resolved a bug that blocked, crashed or inexplicably altered accounts for thousands of user around the world.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Results for Air ForceStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Cli

  • Harry Potter: Dobby's grave on Welsh beach saved for now

    The pebble tribute to the Harry Potter house elf can stay on beach "in the immediate term".

  • China Builder CIFI’s Shares Plunge After Debt-Payment Suspension

    (Bloomberg) -- CIFI Holdings Group Co. shares plunged to record lows after the developer said it will suspend offshore financing payments due to being largely unable to raise new funds overseas this year.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Results

  • Effort to recall De León would require 25,000 signatures

    A effort is underway to recall Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León.

  • Kate Hudson Reveals a New 'Dead Champagne' Neck-Length Bob

    Autumn is an excellent time for a hair transformation, and celebrities have taken on the challenge...

  • North Korea Threatens US With ‘Powerful Measures’ Over Drills

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea threatened to unleash a powerful action if the US does not halt joint military drills with partners including South Korea, in what might be an effort by Kim Jong Un to lay the ground for his first nuclear test in five years.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Mill

  • TuSimple fires CEO over ties to Chinese firm; exec denies wrongdoing

    TuSimple said in a securities filing that an investigation by its board showed some of its employees spent paid hours last year working for Hydron Inc, a startup working on autonomous trucks mostly in China. The company had also shared confidential information with Hydron, which was being evaluated as a potential original equipment manufacturer, that was not brought to the attention of audit and government security committees, according to TuSimple. Hou confirmed in a WeChat post that he had been removed as chairman and CEO by TuSimple's board, but denied any wrongdoing and said the move was "without cause."

  • Robert Whittaker thinks Khamzat Chimaev is a ‘terrible fight’ for Colby Covington

    Would Colby Covington not be bale to hold his own against Khamzat Chimaev?

  • Global jobs growth will 'deteriorate significantly' this quarter - ILO

    Overall, there were 40 million fewer full-time jobs between July-September than in the fourth quarter of 2019, which is used as the benchmark level before the COVID pandemic, it added. "On current trends, global employment growth will deteriorate significantly in the fourth quarter of 2022," the ILO said in its report on the World of Work. The ILO attributed the deterioration in the level of hours worked in mid-2022 to the reintroduction of public health restrictions and ensuing labour market disruptions in China as well as to the Ukraine conflict and resultant inflationary pressures from disruptions to energy and food exports.

  • Biden floats tax on oil companies that don't lower pump prices, increase production

    Days before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden went after energy producers for raking in profits instead of lowering pump prices.

  • Elon Musk dissolves Twitter's board upon taking over, considers reviving Vine

    Elon Musk cemented control of Twitter on Thursday by cleaning house of both the company's executives and board upon taking over the social media platform.

  • China Property Billionaire Wu Resigns as Longfor Chair During Sector Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. plummeted the most on record after billionaire Chairperson Wu Yajun stepped down, leaving the company without its longtime leader during a deepening nationwide property crisis.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchStocks Trim October Jump as Fed, Earnings in Focus

  • How I survived Hurricane Ian

    After spending hours in the storm's slow grip, surveying the damage, with no power, no cell service, no Wi-Fi and little water, I learned what friendship meant

  • (Countdown): U.S airlines ranked by consumer complaints

    A new report — from the U.S. Department of Transportation — examines airlines across a gamut of potential complaints including baggage, refunds, reservations, customer service, disability, animals and more.

  • German climate activists glue themselves to dinosaur display

    Two environmental activists glued themselves to a dinosaur display at Berlin's Natural History Museum on Sunday to protest what they said was the German government's failure to properly address the threat of climate change. “Unlike the dinosaurs, we hold our fate in our own hands," protester Caris Connell, 34, said as museum visitors milled around the display.

  • Doubters swore they'd never give up their F-150 to go electric - but she changed their minds. Here's how

    Linda Zhang led the team that designed the electric version of America's most popular vehicle, creating a new generation of eco-truckers.

  • US Carmakers Passing Up Lithium From Australia’s First Refinery

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of Australia’s first lithium hydroxide refinery says it’s attracted little attention from US carmakers seeking to buy the metal that’s crucial to the world’s renewable energy revolution.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test R

  • Elon Musk Casts Doubt on Pelosi Attack

    The billionaire, now in charge of Twitter, shares unverified report on an attack on House Speaker Pelosi's husband.

  • Ukraine's border guards repel fierce assault in Donetsk Oblast and replenish prisoner exchange fund

    Russian occupation forces are continuing attempts to advance on the Donetsk front, but units of Ukraine's defence forces and of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine are deterring the Russian forces.

  • Three NBA stars lend support for Donda Academy players in video session with team

    Jaylen Brown, Kyrie Irving and Blake Griffin among those helping Donda Academy basketball players decide whether or not to transfer and cut ties with Kanye West.