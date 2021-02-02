Toyota, Fiat Chrysler drop support for Trump effort to bar California emissions rules

Cars travel north towards Los Angeles on interstate highway 5 in San Diego
David Shepardson




WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat Chrysler and other major automakers said on Tuesday they were joining General Motors in abandoning support for former President Donald Trump's effort to bar California from setting its own zero emission vehicle rules.

The automakers, which also included Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors, Mitsubishi Motors and Subaru Corp, said in a joint statement they were withdrawing from an ongoing legal challenge to California's emission-setting powers, "in a gesture of good faith and to find a constructive path forward" with President Joe Biden.

The automakers said they were aligned "with the Biden administration’s goals to achieve year-over-year improvements in fuel economy standards."

Nissan Motor Co in December withdrew from the challenge after GM's decision in November shocked the industry and won praise from Biden.

Separately, an auto industry trade group on Tuesday proposed to start talks with the Biden administration on revised fuel economy standards that would be higher than Trump-era standards but lower than ones set during the prior Democratic administration.

The group represents all of automakers that were involved in the legal challenge.

The Trump administration in March finalized a rollback of U.S. Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards to require 1.5% annual increases in efficiency through 2026, well below the 5% yearly boosts under the Obama administration rules it discarded.

The auto group, representing GM, Toyota, Volkswagen AG, Honda Motor Co and others, said a new nationwide emissions framework deal "should achieve improvements in GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions roughly midway between current standards and those of the former Obama administration."

Biden has directed agencies to quickly reconsider Trump’s 2019 decision to revoke California’s authority to set its own auto tailpipe emissions standards and require rising numbers of zero-emission vehicles as well as Trump's national fuel economy rollback.

Ford Motor Co, Honda, VW and BMW AG in July 2019 struck a voluntary agreement with California on reducing vehicle emissions that was less stringent than rules previously adopted under Obama but higher than Trump's rollback.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Steve Orlofsky)



