U.S. automakers face coordinated strike threat

STORY: Detroit’s "Big Three" automakers could face their first ever simultaneous strikes.

Unions say they’ll walk out if demands over pay and conditions aren’t met by the end of Thursday.

That could see stoppages at Ford, General Motors and Chrysler-parent Stellantis.

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said resolute action was required:

“For the first time in our history, we may strike all three of the Big Three at once. Our message to the companies was clear: If we don't have a fair contract by midnight on Thursday night, we will strike.”

Union demands include big pay rises to compensate for inflation.

Fain says the companies have agreed hikes of up to 20% phased in over years - but says that’s not enough.

Ford said it had made four counteroffers, and heard nothing substantive in response.

It said the future of the industry was potentially at stake.

Stellantis said it too was waiting for a response from the union, while GM said it was still talking.

The White House hopes trouble can be averted.

Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Jared Bernstein said this week the President wanted talks to go on as long as necessary:

“He wants the parties to stay at the table to work round the clock to get a win-win agreement. And he has encouraged the parties to that.”

If strikes do happen, the UAW says its strategy will be to “create confusion” with a series of stoppages targeting individual plants.

Officials didn’t disclose where they would hit first.

Analysts estimate a ten-day strike could cost the industry over $5 billion.