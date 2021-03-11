U.S. averages 50,000 new COVID-19 cases per day for first time since October

Shawna Chen
·2 min read

Data: JHU; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. is averaging fewer than 50,000 new coronavirus cases per day for the first time in over five months.

Why it matters: The downward trend comes after reaching a high in January and amid the U.S. vaccination campaign, but health officials warn people to remain vigilant about social distancing and masking.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

By the numbers: The U.S. seven-day average peaked at nearly 250,000 cases per day in January but has steadily declined since to the current average of 49,908 cases per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

  • U.S. hospitalizations have dropped to 42,262, according to the New York Times, declining 33% over the past two weeks.

  • Deaths in the country decreased 20% in the past two weeks, dropping to about 1,650 deaths per day.

For the record: The last time the U.S. was down to 50,000 new cases per day was in mid-October.

  • The U.S. has confirmed a total of 29,099,393 cases since the pandemic started, per Johns Hopkins University.

What they're saying: "All this is good news," said Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a briefing Wednesday.

  • But she emphasized that "our actions this week represent a first step, not our final destination."

  • Walensky said the U.S. is at a "critical point in this pandemic and on the cusp of having enough vaccines to protect every adult" in the country.

  • "We ask for your patience in practicing prudent prevention measures for just a while longer," she added.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • The verdict is in: People who've had COVID-19 need just one shot, researchers say

    Giving people who've already had COVID-19 a second dose may be a waste, since the first one already acts like a booster.

  • Preliminary data indicates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine effective against Brazilian P1 variant: official

    Preliminary data from a study in Brazil indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd is effective against the P1 variant of the virus first discovered in Brazil, Sao Paulo's state governor Joao Doria said on Wednesday. Doria's comments at a news conference in Sao Paulo confirm a Reuters report from earlier this week, which said the study had tested the blood of vaccinated people against the Brazilian variant of the virus. Coronavac, as the Sinovac shot is known, is the main vaccine currently being used to inoculate people in Brazil.

  • US coronavirus vaccinations have surpassed the country's number of known COVID-19 cases

    The US has fully vaccinated more than 31 million people against COVID-19, compared with 29 million recorded cases, per Johns Hopkins data.

  • UK COVID-19 variant has significantly higher death rate, study finds

    A highly infectious variant of COVID-19 that has spread around the world since it was first discovered in Britain late last year is between 30% and 100% more deadly than previous dominant variants, researchers said on Wednesday. In a study that compared death rates among people in Britain infected with the new SARS-CoV-2 variant - known as B.1.1.7 - against those infected with other variants of the COVID-19-causing virus, scientists said the new variant's mortality rate was "significantly higher". The B.1.1.7 variant was first detected in Britain in September 2020, and has since also been found in more than 100 other countries.

  • 1 in 4 U.S. adults has gotten a COVID-19 vaccine, plus other numbers from the vaccination effort

    More than 60 million people in the U.S. have gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 31.3 million are fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Monday. The 92 million doses administered means 18.1 percent of the U.S. population has gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, and Andy Slavitt, a public health official who now works at the Biden White House, breaks that down by age group. VACCINE UPDATE: 60 million Americans have received their first dose. 24% of adults60% of 65+70% of 75+ Close to 32 million Americans have received their second doses. 12% of adults30% of 65+39% of 75+ — Andy Slavitt (@aslavitt46) March 8, 2021 That means about 1 in 4 U.S. adults has been inoculated and 12 percent can now, the CDC suggests, resume some semblance of a normal social life. Here are some other numbers from the accelerating COVID-19 vaccination drive: 2.2 million COVID-19 shots now administered daily in the U.S., in the seven-day average 0 percent of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine included in the CDC's numbers as of Sunday night 44 percent of fully vaccinated U.S. adults, and about half of all adults, are anxious about re-entering normal life, according to soon-to-be published data from the American Psychological Association 25.8 percent of New Mexico's population has gotten at least one vaccine dose 15.8 percent of Alaska's population is fully vaccinated 13.3 percent of Georgia's population has gotten at least one vaccine dose 6.6 percent of Utah's population is fully vaccinated 100 percent of K-12 teachers are eligible to get vaccinated in the U.S. as of Monday — "though the situation is more straightforward in some states than others," The New York Times notes 312 million does (at least) have been administered worldwide in 116 countries, according to Bloomberg's tally. The U.S. is making steady progress in its vaccination drive, Virginia Tech epidemiologist Lisa M. Lee tells The Wall Street Journal, but logistics continues to be the primary hurdle, "everything from secure and simple registration systems to directing traffic at large vaccination events." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyGOP leader McCarthy takes last-gasp stand against COVID-19 relief bill ahead of House voteWhat does Joe Manchin really want?

  • Texans scramble to get vaccinated after Republican governor says no more masks

    Greg Abbott says state can ‘open 100%’ without masks – but millions remain unvaccinated and navigating the state’s vaccine bureaucracy is fraught A vaccination clinic in New Braunfels. Governor Abbott’s order to lift mask mandates fueled condemnation from Democratic leaders across the state. Photograph: Mikala Compton/AP In Houston, a long line of cars wraps around a cluster of white tents in the parking lot of NRG Stadium – a Texas-sized vaccination hub. Texans roll up to the drive-through, hang an arm out of the window to get their shot, and leave as if the vaccination site were one of many fast-food restaurants sprawled across the state. Men and women in army green and face shields direct traffic, scan QR codes and administer shots containing the ticket to a renewed social life and some peace of mind. That reassurance could not come too soon for Texans, since the statewide mask mandate has now officially been lifted, leaving millions of those still unvaccinated more vulnerable to an infectious disease that has killed 527,000 people in the US, including more than 45,000 in Texas. On 2 March, the Texas governor, Greg Abbott, announced the statewide mask mandate implemented over the summer would suddenly cease to exist as of Wednesday. At first glance, one might see the announcement as the light at the end of the tunnel. But upon further examination, it seems Texas is jumping the gun. According to the Texas health department, the number of those fully vaccinated in the state currently stands at 2,463,005 – about 16% of Texas’s near 15 million over-18 population. Texas currently ranks 38th in the nation for total administered vaccinations. Announcing the end of the mask mandate, Abbott said last week: “It is now time to open Texas 100%. So today, I am issuing a new executive order that rescinds most of the earlier executive orders: effective next Wednesday, all businesses of any kind are allowed to open 100%. Also, I am ending the statewide mask mandate.” The announcement fueled condemnation from Democratic leaders across the state. Some argued Abbott’s order was a distraction from the state’s failure to keep its energy grid powered during a brutal winter storm that left millions without electricity, heat and water for days. The Harris county judge, Lina Hidalgo, said of Abbott’s move: “At best, this is wishful thinking, that Covid is somehow less dangerous than it was yesterday. At worst, it is a cynical attempt to distract Texans from the failures of state oversight of our power grid.” She was referring to the deadly Arctic-temperature storms that hit the state with little warning last month and caused mass power outages and suffering. Hidalgo urged constituents to continue wearing a mask and practice social distancing until more people are vaccinated. Soon after his announcement in Lubbock, Abbott spuriously blamed Joe Biden’s administration for allowing the entry of Covid-19 positive “illegal immigrants” into the US. The former San Antonio mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro expressed outrage that the governor was already planning on making undocumented migrants a scapegoat for any surge in Covid cases. He said: “You have a governor who basically is trying to pass off the blame to undocumented immigrants when we see the numbers start to go up here because of his terrible policy decisions … there’s no basis whatsoever to suggest that immigrants are spreading Covid-19 in Texas. There is evidence to suggest that the decision the governor made to kill the mask mandate and also to open up business to 100% will cause a lot more spread of coronavirus in Texas.” Castro is a frequent customer of Halcyon, an eclectic coffee shop and lounge on San Antonio’s pedestrian-only River Walk area. On Twitter, he applauded the establishment’s sign on the door that read: “Despite the recent ordinance, we as a business have decided to still require masks when not seated at the table. Thank you for your understanding and for helping us keep our staff and patrons safe.” When I go shopping, most people aren’t wearing masks. They see other non mask-wearers and they will high-five each other Angelica Guerra Wells Kristopher Strompl, one of Halcyon’s managers, says it is too soon for the mask mandate to be lifted. “The only reason [Covid] case numbers were down was because of the storm,” Strompl said. “We will continue to wear a mask. It’s an extra layer of protection.” Before the lifting of the mask mandate, Strompl said some patrons had been less than respectful of Halcyon’s mask policy. He said he expects more cases like this once the mask order is lifted. “It was the equivalent of a child throwing a temper tantrum,” Strompl said, recounting the time his team had to threaten to call the police before the customer eventually left on their own. In Houston, Picos Mexican restaurant has dealt with even harsher reactions from customers refusing to wear a mask. Some customers even threatened to report staff to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice). The restaurant’s co-owner, Arnoldo Richards, told CNN: “This gentleman just said I should not be going against the governor of Texas and we should respect his mandate on lifting the ban. If not, he could send immigration to come and check our green cards. And I thought that was highly racist. I thought it was inappropriate. And had it not been a Mexican restaurant, he might not have said anything or referred to checking our green cards.” Angelica Guerra Wells lives in New Braunfels, a town just outside of San Antonio. She describes her town as “very conservative”. “The norm here already is that when I go grocery shopping, most people aren’t wearing masks,” Guerra Wells said. “They see other non mask-wearers and they will high-five each other. I’m trying to buy bananas and they’re high-fiving and talking over the food. This is ridiculous.” Throughout the pandemic, Guerra Wells went into her office every day. She just recently quit, citing her company’s dangerous Covid policies as part of her decision to look for a new job. “I had to go into the office every single day. Everyone did. How they handled the [pandemic] is kind of the reason I left. They tried to implement stuff about keeping distance, checking temperatures, not allowing people into the office, but none of it was actually enforced,” Guerra Wells said. “It felt like they were putting on a show that they were going to be following these policies.” Governor Greg Abbott last week at an event to announce he is rescinding the mask mandate. Photograph: Justin Rex/AP Guerra Wells and her husband live in a one-bedroom apartment. When he contracted Covid, she said her employers told her she should come in if she felt fine and tested negative, despite the possibility of transmitting the virus to other co-workers. “I had one employee whose wife and daughter caught Covid. He didn’t catch it but soon after, his brother caught [it] and died,” Guerra Wells said. “Today is my new company’s one-year anniversary of working from home. I feel like they’re taking people’s safety into consideration a lot more.” Guerra Wells is now fully vaccinated. Her health conditions pushed her near the top of the list, but she said she still feels guilty that she had vaccine access while others who need it don’t. “I am hopeful that we’ll get back to some sort of normalcy, but I think it needs to happen first with better access to vaccinations. These 90-year-olds can’t get vaccinations because they’re not quick enough on the computer. It’s really hard to get through on the phone lines. I had to wait four hours just to talk to someone and then get hung up on,” she said. She added: “I’m hearing far too often from pharmacy techs that they’re having to throw away vaccines at the end of the day, or scrambling to call their friends to come take one.” In many parts of Texas, vaccination appointments are being offered on a first-come, first-serve basis to those who fall in either category 1a or 1b, as defined by the state health department. But even those in neither category are securing appointments, since there is no process to verify whether someone has an underlying health condition or works in a school or care facility. Eunice Lee is a student pharmacist in San Antonio. She believes the faulty vaccine rollout process in the state, combined with the mask mandate order being lifted, will cause a spike in Covid cases. “When [Abbott] made the announcement that he was getting rid of the mask mandate, only 6-7% of Texans had been vaccinated. It came out of the blue, especially after we had the winter snowstorm. A lot of people were still displaced from that. A lot of people still didn’t have food or water and weren’t even living at home,” Lee said. “As healthcare workers, a lot of people were shocked and angry.” Lee and her family were personally affected by the winter storm, like millions of other Texans. “I had a family member who was supposed to get their vaccine during that week of the storm, and because that pharmacy didn’t have electricity, we had to unfortunately miss that appointment. I can imagine how many more people were in my grandma’s situation who missed their vaccine,” Lee said. “That wiped a week’s worth of people who could’ve been vaccinated. That probably hurt our numbers even more.” Many young people are assisting older relatives with booking their vaccine appointments, because navigating the website of a county or pharmacy chain can be daunting to those elderly and most in need. Digital literacy is often the key to successfully acquiring a vaccine. So when a spot opens up, the fastest person will win – regardless of how great another person’s health risks are. Lee was eventually able to secure a vaccine appointment for her grandmother, but said she had to stay up “night after night” to snag one, despite working in a pharmacy. “Since I can use the computer easily, I would go to all the different companies’ websites and open up all the tabs, like a weird ritual every day. If I wasn’t able to drive across town, she would not have had that appointment. She doesn’t know the roads as well,” Lee said. Lee has been relying on “intel” from her other pharmacist friends to find out when new shipments of vaccines are expected to arrive and when websites would be updated. She shares any information she knows with patients, but says those that are older are often uncomfortable with driving too far and to unfamiliar places to get their vaccines. “It’s disappointing and frustrating personally for me and my family, but also for others around me who are in the same situation,” Lee said. “We have the manpower to vaccinate all of these people, but we need to get [vaccines] into the local and community pharmacies like we do for flu shots. Hopefully, we can get a majority of the population vaccinated, but this rollout process is hindering us at this point. “It makes me feel like the governor isn’t looking out for his constituents. To me, it’s just bizarre. Masks are only going to help if the majority of people are wearing them.”

  • 'Waves of symptoms': Researchers may have found a pattern of progression in Covid long-haulers

    Long-term symptoms may emerge in a distinct pattern over weeks and months.

  • Women Have Worse COVID-19 Vaccine Reactions Than Men. Here's Why

    The female immune system is stronger. That’s both good and bad for women.

  • Expert chides relaxing COVID mandates: 'I don't know why you can't wait just a little longer'

    The decision by some U.S. governors to lift their states’ mask mandates has drawn criticism from public health experts who feel that it’s too soon to make such a move.

  • Will Kids Go Back to School In the Fall? Here’s What Experts Think and What It May Look Li

    One year after the COVID-19 pandemic came to America, some students are still attending virtual school. We spoke with experts to learn when kids might return to the classroom and what it could look like.

  • French coronavirus patients in intensive care highest since end November

    The number of people in intensive care in France who have COVID-19 is at the highest level since the end of November, health officials said on Tuesday as new infections rose slightly to 23,302 from 22,857 a week ago. The new cases pushed the cumulative total since the start of the pandemic a year ago to 3.93 million, the health ministry reported, and the seven-day moving average of new cases was virtually steady at 21,333. While France has been registering over 20,000 new cases per day since late January, week-on-week increases have slowed from nearly five percent in mid-January, when a tighter curfew at 6 p.m. was imposed, to less than four percent over the past five days.

  • South Korean hospitals extract extra COVID vaccine doses from vials

    In a handful of South Korean hospitals, designated nurses are using specially designed syringes to squeeze extra doses of coronavirus vaccine out of each vial in a bid to stretch the still limited number of vials to cover more people. But at Seoul's National Medical Center, healthcare workers say it's actually a safe and easy process that should be a no-brainer for countries struggling to provide enough vaccines quickly. "Two designated nurses take shifts to extract the doses and each of us had no trouble getting seven doses from each vial, vaccinating everyone," said Kim Eun-suk, an intravenous therapy specialist who was taking a shift extracting doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from vials that officially only hold six.

  • Biden ends policy forcing asylum-seekers to 'remain in Mexico' – but for 41,247 migrants, it's too late

    The first group of asylum-seekers allowed to cross from a migrant camp in Mexico into the United States following Biden's repeal of the 'Remain in Mexico' policy arrives to Brownsville, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021. John Moore/Getty ImagesThe last residents of Mexico’s Matamoros refugee camp crossed the border into the United States on March 5 to request asylum. The migrants – many of them Central Americans fleeing endemic violence, poverty and corruption – will be allowed to stay in the U.S. as their cases move through the immigration court system. The exodus from the Matamoros camp, which once sheltered more than 2,500 asylum-seekers, marks the end of a Trump-era policy called the Migrant Protection Protocols. Commonly known as “Remain in Mexico,” the January 2019 policy forced 71,000 migrants who were detained along the U.S.-Mexico border back into Mexico to file for asylum and wait for many months while their claims were processed. The Trump administration claimed the Migrant Protection Protocols ensured a “safe and orderly process.” But it created a refugee crisis in Mexico, whose border cities were not equipped to house, feed and protect tens of thousands of refugees. Matamoros is one of many tent camps and Catholic shelters set up to serve this population. On President Joe Biden’s first day in office, the Department of Homeland Security suspended the Migrant Protection Protocols, and by late February asylum-seekers were being screened for COVID-19 and allowed into the United States. The change elicited enormous relief among the more than 15,000 migrants at that point stuck in the camps in northern Mexico. But the border reopened too late for most of the 41,247 migrants whose cases were rejected while they “remained in Mexico.” The Matamoros camp, next to the international bridge to the United States, Dec. 9, 2019. John Moore/Getty Images Dangers of waiting The Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University, where I research immigration enforcement, collects and analyzes government records procured through the Freedom of Information Act. Records we obtained from the Department of Justice show that 71,036 total asylum cases were filed from Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols, which lasted from January 2019 until January 2021. So far, 41,888 cases have been completed or closed. Of those, just 641 people were granted asylum or otherwise given shelter in the United States, an approval rate of 1.5%. In 2017, by contrast, 40% of asylum-seekers had their claims granted by a U.S. immigration judge. Of the 41,888 cases completed under the Migrant Protection Protocols, 32,659 asylum-seekers received a deportation order from an immigration judge – even though they were not physically in the United States. Most of these – 27,898 – received deportation orders because they did not appear for their immigration court hearing on the U.S. side of the border. There are many reasons migrants waiting in Mexico may not have made it to immigration court. One is the dangers of northern Mexico, where drug cartels and organized crime prey on vulnerable migrants. Matamoros is in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, where rape, torture and kidnapping are so pervasive that the U.S. State Department has a “do not travel” advisory on the state. The nonprofit organization Human Rights First documented 1,544 cases of asylum-seekers who became victims of violence while they waited in Mexico. In one case, Customs and Border Protection returned a Salvadoran family to Mexico in May 2019 despite their expressed fear. In November 2019, the father was stabbed to death in Tijuana, leaving behind his wife and two children. “I told the judge that I was afraid for my children because we were in a horrible, horrible place, and we didn’t feel safe here,” his widow told the news outlet Telemundo. Another victim was a Honduran woman of the Garífuna Afro-Caribbean minority, who was kidnapped and raped in the city of Juárez while she “remained in Mexico.” And Vice Magazine reported on David, an asylum-seeker from Guatemala, who was kidnapped by a cartel five hours after he was sent back to Mexico in 2019. David escaped, but because the cartel had taken his paperwork, making an asylum claim became all but impossible. Asylum-seekers from the Matamoros refugee camp line up for bottled water on Dec. 9, 2019. John Moore/Getty Images Insurmountable obstacles Lack of legal counsel is another reason migrants waiting in Mexico might not have appeared at their U.S. court hearings or may have been denied asylum and issued a deportation order. Immigrants with an attorney are twice as likely to win their cases, and 99% of asylum-seeking families with an immigration attorney attend all their immigration court hearings. But it was much harder to get a U.S. immigration lawyer in Tamaulipas, Mexico, than in Texas in 2019. In fiscal 2020, only 14% of migrants forced to “remain in Mexico” had found an immigration attorney, compared with 80% of asylum cases for migrants inside the U.S. Without a lawyer, communicating with the American court system across an international border while living in a camp became a nearly insurmountable barrier. For example, migrants told BuzzFeed News that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement often filed incomplete or inaccurate paperwork, sometimes listing “Facebook” as migrants’ physical address. And without a lawyer, it was all but impossible for these migrants to receive crucial court notices. End of asylum “Remain in Mexico” made it nearly impossible for asylum-seekers to find safety in the U.S. But the asylum process can have profoundly unequal results – regardless of who sits in the White House. Asylum outcomes are often determined as much by which asylum officer or immigration judge decides the case as they are determined by merit. For instance, immigration judges in Atlanta reject, on average, 97% of asylum cases, while those in New York City approve, on average, 74%. A Cuban migrant discusses next steps in his asylum process under new Biden administration rules at a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Feb. 19. Paul Ratje / AFP via Getty Even though El Salvador and Honduras are among the five top countries in the world for violent deaths, typically courts deny more than 80% of asylum cases from those countries, in large part because the U.S. government has been reluctant to recognize gang persecution and domestic violence as grounds for asylum. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] Political and economic instability in Central America is also driving children to flee the region. In the past two weeks, 3,200 unaccompanied minors have arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border. “Remain in Mexico” handed asylum-seekers a difficult choice: Stay and hope to survive or lose your chance, however small, of a new life. Luck and perseverance paid off for the estimated 15,000 migrants who may now pursue their asylum claims from the relative safety of the United States. But for everyone else, there is no second chance.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Austin Kocher, Syracuse University. Read more:Migrant caravans restart as pandemic deepens the humanitarian crisis at the US-Mexico borderMigrants at US-Mexico border must get past cartels before their long journey ends Austin Kocher does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Covid-denying Tanzanian President Magufuli reported to have flown to Kenya for coronavirus treatment

    Pressure is building on the Tanzanian government to disclose the whereabouts of President John Pombe Magufuli after reports that the controversial East African leader had left the country to seek Covid-19 treatment abroad. Mr Magufuli, who has regularly denied that coronavirus is present in Tanzania and recommended herbal remedies over masks despite pleas from doctors and religious leaders, was last seen in public on Feb 24 in Dar es Salaam. On Wednesday, Kenya’s daily newspaper, The Nation, quoted unnamed sources saying that "the leader of an African country who has not appeared in public for nearly two weeks" was on a ventilator in Nairobi with Covid-19. Nairobi staff at the International Crisis Group said Mr Magufuli and “most of his family” were being treated at Nairobi Hospital. Western diplomats told The Telegraph that they had also heard Mr Magufuli was in hospital abroad with coronavirus. Commenting on the reports, Ugandan journalist and commentator, Charles Onyango Obbo, tweeted: “He gets to fly to a Nairobi hospital, while those who listened to him stay home inhaling eucalyptus steam & hanging on to prayers." On Tuesday, opposition leader and 2020 presidential candidate Tundu Lissu said the public had a right to know whether he was hospitalized with the virus and if so, where. “The President’s well-being is a matter of grave public concern. We’re informed when [former president] Kikwete had prostate surgery. We’re not kept in the dark when [former president] Mwalimu fought leukemia. What’s it with Magufuli that we don’t deserve to know?” Mr Lissu said on Twitter.

  • U.S. Stimulus Is Delivering the Cash to Mexicans That AMLO Won’t

    (Bloomberg) -- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador came to power promising to make Mexico’s economy less dependent on its giant northern neighbor. His pandemic policies are having the opposite effect.The Mexican president has run one of the world’s most austere budgets through the Covid-19 crisis, declining to borrow extra money as the economy slumped. The stimulus that prevented an even deeper recession, and is set to drive a rebound this year, is coming from the U.S. instead.Mexico has benefited in two key ways from the U.S. pandemic spending, which is set to pass $5 trillion with the Biden administration’s new bill.Remittances surged to a record, as Mexican expats received stimulus checks and sent some of the money home. And exports also hit an all-time high, because the things Americans wanted to buy in the era of lockdowns and work-from-home –- like new televisions or computer gear –- were a good match for Mexico’s manufacturing industry.The upshot is that U.S. stimulus added about 3.5 percentage points to Mexico’s gross domestic product in 2020 -- seven times as much as the fiscal measures taken by the country’s own government, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. calculations. This year’s numbers may be similarly lopsided.Two-Speed RecoveryThat Mexico is having “any sort of recovery is precisely because of the stimulus package in the U.S.,” said Gabriel Lozano, JPMorgan’s chief Mexico economist. It “to some extent compensated for what wasn’t delivered from the government.”What Lopez Obrador promised to deliver, before and after his election in 2018, was an economy with a stronger domestic engine that would make it less reliant on exports to the U.S. –- and one where the poor, agrarian south would get a fair share of the proceeds of growth. “We live in an interconnected, globalized world but we have to care for our own,” the president said in 2019.What he’s presiding over right now is a two-speed recovery propped up by U.S. demand -- and skewed toward Mexico’s wealthier north, where most of the factories are.After last year’s 8.2% slump in GDP, the worst in more than a century, the domestic economy has been slow to recover and tourism remains hobbled by travel restrictions. But exports were up 5.5% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.By January, formal employment in the industrialized northern border states had more than recouped its pandemic losses, climbing 1.9% from a year earlier. In the rest of the country, it was down 3.9% -- with women taking the biggest hit.Meanwhile, remittances reached $41 billion last year, about 4% of GDP. Almost all of that money came from the U.S. Lopez Obrador hailed Mexicans living there as “ heroes” for their financial support.The increased economic reliance on the U.S. risks becoming entrenched, according to Jessica Roldan, chief economist at local brokerage Finamex.“We’ll keep depending on what happens externally to be able to grow,” she said. “It’s like a bicycle that doesn’t have enough power to keep going forward.”By standard measures, Mexico has room to provide more budget support for its own economy. Its national debt is moderate by emerging-market standards at 52% of GDP, and with an investment-grade credit rating it can sell 10-year dollar bonds at around 3%.Lopez Obrador has allocated some extra cash for investments, especially in the state oil company, and social programs. But in general he’s outlined a philosophy completely at odds with the borrow-and-spend policies that have become orthodoxy for much of the world in the pandemic.The president, known for his frugal lifestyle, says his brand of austerity is focused on trimming wasteful spending by other public officials. He invokes past bailouts -– when he says politicians ran up public debt to help private cronies –- as examples of the kind of corruption his government will fight.The hawkish approach has worked in its own terms, making Mexico one of few countries to post a budget surplus before interest payments in 2020. Many economists say that’s come at the price of a deeper slump, and a slower recovery, than was necessary.‘Much Stronger’There’s not much sign that Mexico’s economic underperformance has hurt Lopez Obrador’s standing with the public. His approval rating remains above 60%. Much of his support is concentrated among workers in the informal economy, who have seen social programs expand earlier in Lopez Obrador’s presidency and have low expectations for other government help.Deputy central bank Governor Gerardo Esquivel, a Lopez Obrador appointee, says there’ll be a payoff in the longer term for the government’s budget restraint. Mexico “will exit the pandemic much stronger than other emerging economies,” he said in an interview.Esquivel acknowledges that Mexico is getting plenty of help from its northern neighbor. External demand “really helped stop the contraction from being so drastic in 2020,” he said. And that should remain the case into 2021 – partly thanks to “the very important stimulus program” in the U.S.That $1.9 trillion plan arrives at a convenient time for Mexico, where analysts expect the economy to shrink again in the first quarter.But the government would be foolish to bet on a continued bailout from U.S. growth, because the conditions that led to surging demand for goods manufactured in Mexico won’t last, according to Alonso Cervera, chief Latin America economist at Credit Suisse AG.As vaccines roll out and the economy reopens, Mexico’s tourism industry may get a boost, but overall “people in the U.S. will be demanding services -- restaurants, museums, concerts, sports events, travel -- and in that case, Mexico won’t participate significantly,” he said. “We need to be mindful of that.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global tally of COVID cases tops 117 million as study finds Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine works against Brazil variant

    The global tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 climbed above 117 million on Tuesday, as a study found the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech SE is effective in neutralizing the highly infectious new variant that was first detected in Brazil.

  • Dana White wants to bet $1 million Jake Paul loses to Ben Askren; Paul counters with $2 million

    Dana White doesn't like Jake Paul's chances against Ben Askren, and is willing to put his money where his mouth is.

  • Mother of LA student on teachers reportedly being warned not to share spring break photos

    Dr. Maryam Qudrat, a mother of one in the Los Angeles County Unified School District, says 'the trust and the reverence' that her son and his friends always had in their teachers 'is now certainly marred.'

  • America could soon be swimming in COVID-19 vaccines: The shift from scarcity to surplus could bring its own problems

    The abundance of vaccines will become a stagnating surplus that threatens to undermine the nation's ability to move beyond the pandemic, experts say.

  • Top U.S., China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with top Chinese officials on March 18 in Alaska, the White House said on Wednesday, the first high-level in-person contact between the two sparring countries under the Biden administration. The meeting, taking place on Blinken's return from his first overseas trip to key U.S. allies Japan and South Korea, will come amid what is shaping up to be a major U.S. diplomatic push to solidify alliances in Asia and Europe to counter China.