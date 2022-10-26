U.S. awards $1 billion to electrify school bus fleets

FILE PHOTO: First Student school buses parked in San Francisco
1
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled nearly $1 billion in awards to U.S. school districts to replace aging, gas-fueled school buses with cleaner, mainly electric models.

The funding is the first tranche of $5 billion that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hand out over five years through a clean school bus program created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021.

The awards will support the purchase of 2,463 buses, 95% of which will be electric, the White House said. The nearly 400 rebates will go to school districts in all 50 states.

The EPA's clean school bus program is part of a broader push by the administration to upgrade public school infrastructure and reduce pollution from old buses. It also helps deliver on U.S. President Joe Biden's pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and funnel federal investments to underserved communities.

Transitioning to an electric school bus fleet nationwide would cut greenhouse gas emissions by 5.3 million tons per year, according to a study by the non-profit Public Interest Research Group. That's about the same as taking one and a half coal plants offline for a year, according to an EPA calculator.

Last month, EPA said it would nearly double its planned $500 million in clean bus awards for this year due to overwhelming demand from school districts. It plans to disburse another $1 billion under the program next year.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • Falmouth man dies after being stabbed on Monday

    Falmouth man, Corey Lowe, 29, died after stabbing in East Falmouth on Monday.

  • Ex-politician pleads not guilty in Vegas reporter killing

    Prosecutors said they won't seek the death penalty against a former Las Vegas-area politician who pleaded not guilty Wednesday to killing a veteran investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct. “Not guilty, your honor,” Robert Telles, a Democrat who has been stripped of his elected position, responded during his arraignment on an indictment in the Sept. 2 stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. Telles, 45, appeared with his new lawyer, Ryan Helmick, who Telles hired to replace deputy public defenders initially named to his case at taxpayer expense following a declaration by Telles that he was unable to afford a lawyer.

  • GM: All US facilities will be powered by renewables by 2025

    General Motors said Wednesday that it has secured all of the renewable energy it needs to power all of its U.S. facilities by 2025, 25 years ahead of earlier projections. The Detroit automaker, which initially targeted the year 2050 to achieve its all-renewables goal, said it secured sourcing agreements from 16 renewable energy plants across 10 states. In early 2021, GM moved up its all-renewables target date to 2030, then advanced that goal by five years this week.

  • Nabors Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:NETC) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 59%

    A look at the shareholders of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. ( NYSE:NETC ) can tell us which group is most powerful. We...

  • Biden meets with Israeli president ahead of Israel's election for prime minister

    President Joe Biden is meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog days before Israel's election to pick a new prime minister.

  • What Election Day Means for the S&P 500

    How the S&P 500 Index tends to perform after Election Day

  • At federal trial, financier navigates friendship with Trump

    As wealthy financier Tom Barrack built a private equity empire that relied on his close contact with Middle East leaders, he encountered a stumbling block: his friendship with Donald Trump. Barrack had known Trump for years and admired him. It was a quandary that Barrack, the onetime chair of Trump’s inaugural committee, has sought to explain this week while taking the witness stand on his own behalf at his criminal trial in New York City.

  • EPA awarding nearly $1 billion to schools for electric buses

    Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program. Vice President Kamala Harris and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan are set to announce the grant awards Wednesday in Seattle. The new, mostly electric school buses will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money and better protect children’s health, the White House said.

  • Boy found dead in ‘Las Vegas’ suitcase was killed by his mom, Indiana cops say

    Police are searching for the Atlanta mother, who was last known to be in the Los Angeles area.

  • Families gather to celebrate Hindu New Year

    Hindus across Coventry mark one of the biggest days in the Hindu calendar.

  • New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul & 20 Others Extending Emergency SNAP Allotment Through November 2022

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Oct. 21 that the state will extend the emergency allotment of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits into November 2022 and beyond in an...

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Holds Nuclear Drills After Biden Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia carried out military exercises simulating a retaliatory nuclear strike as President Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin that any use of a nuclear weapon would be an “incredibly serious mistake.” Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayAs he oversaw the drills, Pu

  • Biden approval dips to 39% as Democrats brace for midterms -Reuters/Ipsos

    President Joe Biden's approval rating edged closer to the lowest level of his presidency just two weeks before U.S. midterm elections that will shape the rest of this term, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday found. The two-day national poll found that 39% of Americans approve of Biden's job performance, a percentage point lower than a week earlier. Biden's unpopularity is helping drive the view that Republicans will win control of the U.S. House of Representatives and possibly also the Senate on Nov. 8.

  • Supreme Court's Alito says the recent pointed words between justices are nothing personal — but appeared to take a swipe at Kagan for her comments on Roe v. Wade

    "Someone also crosses an important line when they say that the Court is acting in a way that is illegitimate," Alito said Tuesday.

  • North Carolina Sheriff Resigns After Shocking, Racist Comments About Black Employees

    Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene was recorded saying racial slurs not long after he took office.

  • Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet at a glance: Who’s in and who’s out

    Rishi Sunak assembled his top team on Tuesday that he hopes will be able to return stability to the Conservative Party and "undo the mistakes" of the previous government.

  • Biden said Congress passed student loan cancellation. That's a lie, and you should care.

    President Biden, through executive action, announced sweeping student debt relief in August. It did not go through Congress nor was it signed into law

  • Why Rishi Sunak has to use an old lectern instead of designing his own

    Rishi Sunak will not have his own personalised lectern in Downing Street because there was not time for him to design one during the rapid leadership contest to replace Liz Truss. In a break with Tory tradition, the new prime minister has not been given his own lectern to deliver statements to the public, and will use a leftover from the previous administration. Ms Truss sparked intrigue last month when she gave her first speech from Downing Street in front of a twisted lectern made of wooden bl

  • The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Fetterman’s debate performance captures national attention

    To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9 –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.* *Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically. TALK OF THE MORNING …

  • Legal Challenges to Loan Forgiveness Are Mounting. How Borrowers Can Up Their Odds of Getting Relief.

    The legal wrangling over President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan has increased the urgency for borrowers to apply for relief as soon as possible, experts say. A rash of legal challenges have been filed in recent months to the plan to cancel up to $10,000 of loans for federal loan borrowers without Pell Grants and up to $20,000 for those with Pell Grants. In one of those cases, the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is weighing whether to issue a preliminary injunction that would halt forgiveness while the court considers the challengers’ appeal, and a decision is expected in a matter of days.