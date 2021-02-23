U.S. B-1 bombers arrive in Norway for first time ever

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers arrived in Norway from Texas' Dyess Air Force Base on Monday for a training mission in Europe.

Why it matters: It's the first time American bombers have operated out of Norway, per a statement from the U.S. Air Force. Officials told CNN the move sends a "clear message" to Russia about the strategic importance of the Arctic region.

  • Gen. Jeff Harrigian, the U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander, said in the statement, "Training with allies like Norway enables us to hone our deterrence and defense capabilities while also enhancing regional stability."

Of note: A pair of Russian Tu-160 Blackjack strategic missile carriers performed a mission in international air space over neutral waters of the Norwegian, Greenland and Barents seas, per the Aviationist.

For the record: All U.S. Air Force personnel were medically screened before traveling to Norway, the statement said.

  • They immediately entered "restriction of movement" upon arrival in order to comply with the Scandinavian country's COVID-19 requirements.

