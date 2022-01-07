U.S. to Back Puerto Rico Law, Slowing Plan to Restructure Debt

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michelle Kaske and Steven Church
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday that it will intervene in Puerto Rico’s four-year bankruptcy case to defend a federal law that gave the island the ability to cut its obligations through the courts.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The move, intended to stave off challenges that the bankruptcy is unconstitutional, may actually prolong the commonwealth’s efforts to restructure its $33 billion of debt and exit court oversight. The bankruptcy is the largest ever in the $4 trillion municipal-bond market.

While a majority of Puerto Rico’s creditors have endorsed the restructuring plan, an individual bondholder and two real estate companies allege that Promesa, as the federal bankruptcy law is known, violates the U.S. Constitution.

Their legal action is likely to amount to a technical hurdle that will merely delay the bankruptcy’s resolution, unless U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain agrees with the holdouts. That would upend Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy, which has already been delayed by hurricanes, earthquakes and the coronavirus pandemic.

Puerto Rico’s debt plan is the result of years of negotiations between various and sometimes conflicting bondholder classes, insurance companies and labor groups. Those creditors have agreed to the debt plan and haven’t questioned Promesa’s legality. Congress passed Promesa in 2016 to help resolve the island’s financial crisis.

Defending Promesa

“The U.S. respectfully notifies the court and the parties that the U.S. will participate in the above-captioned proceeding for the purpose of defending the constitutionality of Promesa as it applies to the proposed approval of the plan of adjustment,” Brian Boynton, acting assistant attorney general, wrote in the notice of participation filed to the court Friday.

DOJ’s decision to intervene is expected to delay Swain’s ruling on a restructuring plan that would include cutting $22 billion of bonds down to $7.4 billion. Confirmation hearings on that debt plan ended Nov. 23. Swain that month gave the federal government a Feb. 7 deadline to file a brief, if the DOJ chose to defend Promesa.

Puerto Rico has been in bankruptcy since May 2017 after years of borrowing to paper over budget deficits, economic decline and population loss.

Bondholders who support the plan may have the right to pull out of their deal if the reorganization plan is not consummated by Jan. 31, according to court records. This means bondholders will have to decide whether to terminate their agreement and possibly demand a termination fee.

(Updates with details of creditor holdouts in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Qatar Airways seeks more than $600 million in Airbus A350 dispute

    Qatar Airways is seeking more than $600 million in compensation from Airbus over surface flaws on A350 jetliners, according to a court document shedding new light on an escalating business feud worth $4 million a day. The Gulf carrier is also asking British judges to order France-based Airbus not to attempt to deliver any more of the jets until what it describes as a design defect has been fixed. Qatar Airways says its national regulator has ordered it to stop flying 21 out of its 53 A350 jets as problems appeared, prompting a bitter dispute with Airbus which has said that while it acknowledges technical problems, there is no safety issue.

  • Airbus faces $339 million class action suit in the Netherlands, lawyers say

    Lawyers who say they are representing "a hundred" institutional investors have filed a class action lawsuit against Airbus in a Dutch court, saying they suffered at least 300 million euros ($339 million) in damages as a result of company misconduct. The suit, filed by the Foundation for Investor Loss Compensation on Jan. 3 at The Hague District Court, says investors suffered losses after buying shares in Airbus SE that were overpriced because the company withheld information about corruption at the company. The suit also names accountants KMPG and Ernst & Young as defendants.

  • Who says Florida lawmakers can’t agree on anything? Here are bipartisan bills to watch

    Election fraud, transgender athletes, rioting, vaccine mandates. Those wedge issues engulfed hours of debate in Florida’s Legislature last year, generating scores of national headlines. Republicans, who hold the governor’s mansion and daunting majorities in the state House and Senate, got their way on each issue.

  • Shaquille O'Neal Surprised Georgia Elementary School Students With PS5s and Nintendo Switches for Christmas

    "Kids were crying, kids were happy. And that's what it's all about."

  • From Texas to India, a patent-free Covid vaccine looks to bridge equity gaps

    A Covid vaccine with no patent that was developed in Texas will be produced and distributed in India.

  • North Korea will not attend 2022 Winter Olympics

    North Korea announced it would not attend the 2022 Winter Olympics, blaming both the pandemic and "hostile forces" for the decision, specifically calling out the U.S. for raising tensions at the Games.According to state-run media reports reviewed by Reuters, the country announced the news via a letter from North Korea's Olympic Committee and Sports Ministry to China, which is hosting the Winter Olympics next month."We could not take part in the...

  • 'Qué no se pierda la tradición': Puerto Ricans in New York mark Three Kings Day in new ways

    Latino families who have migrated to cities in New York share the ways they keep Three Kings Day celebrations alive, thousands of miles away from home.

  • Chuck Grassley: California’s war on breakfast wages on, and Iowa farmers need justices to act

    U.S. senator from Iowa: The Supreme Court should review a challenge to the state’s law dictating how bacon and eggs are produced elsewhere.

  • Colombia celebrates colorful Black and White carnival

    The festival, considered Intangible Heritage by UNESCO, stems from the South American country's indigenous, Spanish and African traditions.Despite its name, which invokes the ritual of wearing black and white clothing to symbolize unity and equality, the carnival combines vibrant colors and music to celebrate ethnic and cultural diversity.One of its traditions involves carnival-goers teasing each other by throwing talcum powder and foam.However, in an effort to thwart the spread of COVID-19, authorities asked carnival visitors to show proof of vaccination, wear masks and avoid close contact with other participants.Carnival events have been scheduled since the December 28 and will end on January 10.

  • Your Daily HomeScope for January 06, 2022

    If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!

  • Tom Holland unsuccessfully pitched a young James Bond film

    Tom Holland unsuccessfully pitched a young James Bond film

  • Lauren Boebert said she is not a "snotty-nosed politician," but she is running again

    Outspoken conservative Lauren Boebert takes swipes at Democrats and "so called Republicans" as she makes a bid for reelection in Colorado.

  • US man charged with secretly aiding Egyptian interests

    A New York man has been arrested on charges that he worked as a secret and unregistered agent of the Egyptian government, including by sharing information with American law enforcement officials about political opponents of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, the Justice Department said Thursday. Pierre Girgis, a 39-year-old dual citizen of Egypt and the United States, is charged with acting as an agent of a foreign government without notifying the Justice Department, and with conspiring to do so. A six-page indictment made public Thursday says Girgis acted at the “direction and control” of multiple Egyptian government officials between at least 2014 and 2019.

  • Turkish Dollar Sales Blow Past Records With Support for Gas Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey sold a record amount of dollars from its reserves to support its state gas company in December, adding to the biggest currency interventions by the central bank since at least 2002.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Is Open as Canada Shuts Down. The Difference? Their Health Care SystemsGhislaine Maxwell Juror Who Could Upend Conviction Works for Carlyle GroupNumber of Nasdaq Stocks Down 50% or More Is Almost at a RecordChina Tests Thousands in IPhone City as Covid Cases SpreadSto

  • Electric Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Blazer SUVs are coming in 2023

    General Motors is adding two more electric vehicle SUV models under the Chevrolet brand by 2023 in addition to the upcoming Silverado EV WT pickup, General Motors CEO and Chair Mary Barra said at the 2022 CES tech trade show Wednesday. The company, which revealed Wednesday two versions of the upcoming Silverado EV pickup, also announced that it will begin selling electric versions of the Chevrolet Equinox and Chevrolet Blazer in 2023. "As our most popular vehicle brand, Chevy will be front and center in our mission to provide EVs for everyone," Barra said.

  • Brian Kemp says he's "never said a bad word" about Trump

    A year after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tells Axios he stands by his condemnation of the attack as a "disgrace," as well as his certification of Joe Biden as the election winner. But Kemp said he's continued to "thank" former President Donald Trump for “all the things that he did to help Georgia. I have never said a bad word about him.”Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Trump's co

  • People Who Have Been In Throuples, Tell Us Your Secrets And Stories

    Two is a party, but three isn't necessarily a crowd.View Entire Post ›

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's phone records

    He filed a lawsuit to block the panel’s request.

  • Presidents Biden and Obama Will Attend Harry Reid's Las Vegas Funeral Before Senator Lies in State

    The memorial will be open to family, colleagues and invited guests but will also stream live

  • The James Webb Space Telescope's Mission Is Unfolding As Expected

    Some of the most crucial—and harrowing—steps are already out of the way