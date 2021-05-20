U.S. backing on Gaza won't last much longer, Blinken tells Israeli counterpart

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barak Ravid
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday that Israel needs another few days to complete its Gaza operation, but Blinken stressed that the U.S. expects the operation to end soon, an Israeli official tells Axios

What they're saying: In their call, Blinken told Ashkenazi the U.S. was blocking a French initiative at the UN Security Council on Gaza but cannot keep backing Israel publicly and diplomatically, mainly at the UN, for much longer, Israeli officials say.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Why it matters: The call between Blinken and Ashkenazi was part of the intensifying diplomatic squeeze to move toward a ceasefire in Gaza, which Israel is still fending off for now.

Driving the news: Blinken's call with Ashkenazi followed calls between President Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Israeli counterpart, Benny Gantz.

  • Ashkenazi told Blinken that Israel still has several military goals it hopes to achieve in Gaza, and needs more time.

  • Israeli officials said on all three calls, the issue of domestic political pressure from Congress for a ceasefire was mentioned.

  • Meanwhile France circulated its draft Security Council resolution on Wednesday calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The U.S. mission to the UN said it opposes the move and will not engage on the text.

The state of play: In recent days, Egyptian intelligence officials and UN envoy Tor Wennesland have held talks with Hamas officials and Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben Shabbat regarding a possible ceasefire.

  • Ben Shabbat listened to the proposals, but hasn't received any authorization from Netanyahu to enter into negotiations, Israeli officials say. Hamas, on the other hand, did actively engage.

  • Israeli officials said they expect the Israeli policy to change on Thursday and negotiations to begin.

  • Meanwhile, Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk said Wednesday that he expects the talks to produce a ceasefire within a day or two.

Nevertheless, getting an agreement could take between 24 and 72 hours, Israeli officials say — time Israel wants to use to complete its military plans in Gaza.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli tanks fire on Gaza

    Israeli artillery fired toward Gaza on Tuesday, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas showed no sign of abating. (May 18)

  • Hamas official predicts ceasefire soon but Israel-Gaza fight goes on

    GAZA (Reuters) -A senior Hamas official predicted a ceasefire within days even as Israel and Gaza militants pursued their cross-border attacks into an 11th day on Thursday with Israeli warplanes carrying out new air strikes and Palestinians firing more rockets. U.S. President Joe Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek a "de-escalation" on Wednesday on the path to a ceasefire.

  • Israeli jets pound Gaza as rocket fire resumes

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down today's biggest headlines in today's News on the Move segment.

  • Israel-Gaza strikes rage despite diplomatic efforts

    The violence between Israel and the militant group Hamas showed no sign of slowing on Tuesday, despite U.S. and other global efforts to stop the region’s fiercest hostilities in years.Gaza health officials said the Palestinian death toll has risen above 200 people, after more than a week of Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire.Within Israel, ten people have also lost their lives.The United States on Monday said it had encouraged a ceasefire in phone calls with Israel.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, “Our calculation at this point is that having those conversations behind the scenes, weighing in with our important strategic partnership we have with Israel… our approach is through quiet, intensive diplomacy and that's where we feel we can be most effective.”But President Joe Biden is facing growing pressure from lawmakers in his own Democratic Party to play a more vocal role.He's spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu three times since the violence began.Biden has strongly defended Israel's right to defend itself from Hamas, which the U.S. calls a terrorist organization.But the administration did not support Israel’s missile strike on a media building in Gaza, which housed bureaus for the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.Despite the pressure for a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister said strikes in Gaza would carry on."The directive is to continue to strike at terror targets. We will continue to act as necessary to restore peace and security to all residents of Israel."The armed wing of Hamas promised more rockets in return.Egypt and United Nations mediators have also stepped up diplomatic efforts, while the UN General Assembly will meet later this week to discuss the violence.

  • Blinken says U.S. received more information on Gaza high-rise bombing

    REYKJAVIK (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Washington had received further information about Israel's destruction of a Gaza high-rise that housed the local offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera news organisations. "We did seek further information from Israel on this question," Blinken said at a joint briefing with Iceland's foreign minister in Reykjavik. Israel's military said its fighter jets struck the multi-storey building because it was being used by the groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad and that terrorist attacks were directed from there, but has not made public any evidence for that claim.

  • U.S., Russian diplomats exchange stern words ahead of Biden-Putin summit

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells his Russian counterpart the U.S. seeks a “predictable” relationship with Moscow.

  • Singapore chides Indian politician for false virus claims

    Singapore criticized an Indian politician on Wednesday for making unfounded claims on social media that a new COVID-19 variant in Singapore was particularly harmful to children and could cause a fresh surge of infections in India. Singapore’s Foreign Ministry said it summoned India’s high commissioner over the comments made by Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, India's capital territory.

  • In Michigan, Arab Americans courted by Biden angered by his Gaza policy

    When Joe Biden returned on Tuesday to one of the battleground states that handed him the presidential election, he was met with rage over how his administration has handled the sudden escalation of violence in the Middle East. Biden, on a visit to a Ford Motor Co facility in Dearborn, Michigan, to promote electric vehicles, faced protest over his administration's approach to Israel as it attacks Gaza in response to rockets launched by Palestinian militants there eight days ago. At a rally in Dearborn, the heart of Michigan's Arab-American community, over 1,000 people gathered a few miles away from Biden's event and booed at mentions of the Democratic president's name.

  • Israel accuses Chinese state TV of 'blatant antisemitism'

    Israel’s Embassy in China is protesting what it describes as “blatant antisemitism” on a program run by the overseas channel of state broadcaster CCTV discussing the ongoing violence in Gaza and elsewhere. In a tweet, the embassy said “we have hoped that the times of the ‘Jew’s controlling the world’ conspiracy theories were over, unfortunately antisemitism has shown its ugly face again.” “We are appalled to see blatant antisemitism expressed in an official Chinese media outlet," the tweet said.

  • Netanyahu says Hamas 'set back years' by Gaza bombing

    Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, has claimed that the bombardment of Gaza has "set Hamas back by many years" amid reports that a ceasefire being brokered by Egypt could come into effect on Thursday morning. While visiting an airbase, Mr Netanyahu said Hamas has "received blows it didn't expect" as the Israeli military continued to launch airstrikes on Gaza and Hamas launched rockets towards Israel overnight. Both Hamas and Israel deny that a deal on a ceasefire had been reached, though the left-wing newspaper Haaretz quoted an Israeli official as saying that an agreement would likely be reached by Thursday. The latest comments from Mr Netanyahu suggest that he is eager to present the fighting as a major victory to the Israeli public, in a potential sign that the conflict could be winding down. However, he has also repeatedly insisted that the fighting will go on for "as long as necessary."

  • Why China’s digital yuan is ‘largest threat to the West’ in past 30 or 40 years, according to Kyle Bass

    Kyle Bass, chief investment officer of Hayman Capital Management, says that the biggest threat to the West is the advent of the digital yuan, which he has described as a Trojan Horse that could undermine Western developed countries.

  • 2014 Gaza war looms large for U.S. officials handling current crisis

    Bad memories from the 2014 war in Gaza have shaped the U.S. response to the latest crisis, U.S. officials tell me.Why it matters: The 2014 war lasted for 50 days and included an Israeli ground invasion into Gaza. Almost 2,500 Palestinians were killed, many of them civilians, along with 69 Israeli soldiers and five Israeli civilians. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFlashback: At least three senior Biden administration officials were deeply involved in the U.S. response to the 2014 war.As Israel was running out of Iron Dome interceptors, Secretary of State Blinken — then Barack Obama's deputy national security adviser — scrambled to provide emergency assistance.Deputy national security adviser Jon Finer witnessed firsthand the collapse of the U.S.-led peace process, escalation toward war and failed efforts to reach a ceasefire as-then Secretary of State John Kerry’s chief of staff.Hady Amr, the State Department official dispatched to Israel this week, was also on Kerry’s team. He tried to work on a ceasefire agreement during the fighting, and he later worked on humanitarian relief and reconstruction in Gaza.Driving the news: This time around, the Biden administration wants to avoid an Israeli ground invasion, prevent mass civilian casualties and end the hostilities as quickly as possible, U.S. officials tell me.Biden, Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan have led the U.S. response from Washington, with Amr speaking to senior Israeli and Palestinian officials and updating Blinken on the events on the ground.Israel's attack last Saturday on the building in Gaza that housed the Associated Press offices was a tipping point for the Biden administration, which has since been increasing the pressure on Israel to end its operation. On Monday, Biden gave that message to Netanyahu directly.In meetings over the past four days with Israeli officials including Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Amr has been asking probing questions about what needs to happen to stop the bloodshed, sources briefed on the meetings tell me. In a meeting Wednesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's senior advisers, he made clear that the U.S. wants a ceasefire.The Biden administration has also spoken to Egypt and Qatar, the two Arab countries who have the most influence on Hamas, and asked them to work together to push for a ceasefire. Unlike in previous conflicts, the Egyptians and Qataris are coordinating their efforts.What’s next: The Biden administration hopes a ceasefire can be reached by the end of the weekend, sources briefed on the matter tell me.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Why is the Israel lobby attacking Ilhan Omar?

    Ongoing Israeli air strikes and artillery bombardment of the Gaza Strip have killed hundreds of civilians. At time of writing, at least 213 Gazans had been killed, including 61 children, and the territory's beleaguered hospitals are overwhelmed with casualties. As Amira Haas reports at Haaretz, several individual homes have been bombed in the middle of the night with no warning — suggesting a deliberate intent to wipe out entire families, since the Israeli military has detailed information on Gaza residents and has provided evacuation warnings in other instances. Meanwhile, Hamas has fired thousands of rockets into Israel, but because almost all of them were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome system, only 12 Israelis have been killed, including one child. Israel's actions have inspired unusually stark condemnations from left-wing Democratic members of Congress, including (but not limited to) Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In response, the leading pro-Israel lobbying organization in the U.S., the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, has spent thousands of dollars on Facebook attack ads with the faces of Omar and Ocasio-Cortez superimposed on pictures of Hamas rockets — all but implying they are in league with the group: These ads are plainly dishonest (though not as bad as the 2019 ads that said Omar was "maybe more sinister" than ISIS, for which AIPAC apologized). In a recent speech, Omar condemned both Israeli bombing and Hamas rockets: "I understand, on a deeply human level, the pain and the anguish families are feeling in Palestine — and in Israel — at this moment … whether rocket attacks or air strikes, violence does nothing to make people more secure." Ocasio-Cortez has also said Hamas' actions are "condemnable[.]" Their criticism is focused primarily on Israel because that country is committing the overwhelming majority of the violence against civilians in the conflict, and because it receives both enormous subsidies and diplomatic protection from the U.S. government. America has little leverage over Hamas, but could easily pressure Israel into accepting a proposed ceasefire from Hamas it has so far rejected, or ending the occupation that is at the root of the conflict. One wonders why AIPAC feels the need to single out these two women of color (one of whom is a Muslim) and misrepresent what they are saying. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtMarjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are more popular among GOP voters than Liz CheneyLawyers track down parents of 54 more migrant children separated during Trump administration

  • EU - minus Hungary - calls for Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire

    BRUSSELS/BERLIN (Reuters) -European Union foreign ministers called on Tuesday for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and boosted humanitarian aid for Gaza, but failed to reach the unanimity that might give the EU leverage in peacemaking. Hungary, Israel's closest ally in the bloc, declined to join the other 26 foreign ministers in calling for a truce on their video call, convened by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

  • Federico Chiesa scores winner as Juventus defeat Atalanta to win Coppa Italia

    Andrea Pirlo’s side won 2-1.

  • Gasperini targets first Atalanta trophy against Juventus as fans return for Coppa Italia final

    Gian Piero Gasperini can cap his transformation of Atalanta into a team now among the elite of European football with his first coaching trophy in the Italian Cup final against Juventus in Reggio Emilia on Wednesday.

  • 8 Products to Help Ease Your Dog’s Separation Anxiety When You Return to Work

    Because a happy pet equals a happy pet parent

  • Stocks may be headed for correction -advisor

    As cryptocurrencies, commodities and stocks tumble, Summit Place Financial Advisors' Liz Miller tells Reuters' Fred Katayama the market, which is undergoing a rotation, could face a correction. She also says cyrptocurrencies are for "the aggressive only."

  • Lynch: Clandestine Kiawah meeting with PGA Tour agents could be the Saudis’ Waterloo

    On the eve of the 103rd PGA Championship, the chatter at Kiawah Island was if players would sign-on with the Saudi-financed Super League Golf.

  • Biden presses Netanyahu on Gaza ceasefire

    After 10 days of standing behind Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip, President Biden made clear that he is running out of patience. Biden told Netanyahu he expects "significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire," per the White House readout of their call.Why it matters: 219 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting, at least half of them civilians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Israel is under growing international pressure to end its operation — though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted earlier on Wednesday that Israel wouldn't "stand with a timer" and needed additional time to complete its objectives.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Biden was "firm" on the call and sent a clear message that he's "done kidding around and Israel needs to finish it," a source briefed on the call tells Axios. It was their fourth call since the beginning of the crisis.But Netanyahu has elected not to convene the Security Cabinet on Wednesday, meaning a decision on a ceasefire is not imminent because that would require Cabinet approval, Israeli officials say.Netanyahu said in a statement that he appreciated Biden's support for Israel's right to self-defense but was "determined to continue the operation in Gaza until it achieves the goal of restoring calm."Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz on Wednesday about the need for a ceasefire, Israeli officials say.Behind the scenes: The shifting U.S. position has been clear in calls between top U.S. and Israeli officials.When Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on Tuesday to his Israeli counterpart, Benny Gantz, he focused much more on the need for de-escalation than on Israel's right to self-defense, according to the Israeli officials. Most recently, Austin called Gantz on Wednesday to urge the need for a ceasefire.Gantz said Israel would proceed responsibly and engage in diplomacy with "moderate forces in the region," according to the Israeli officials, but didn't commit to a ceasefire.What's next: Privately, Israeli officials say ceasefire talks could gain momentum in the next 24 hours, but contend that such a pause would be fragile and could collapse quickly.Go deeper: Israel targets Hamas commanders fighting hits day 10Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.