U.S. backs flight attendants in California labor law fight

Passengers check in for their flights at the Virgin America ticket counter in San Diego, California
David Shepardson
·2 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration to a group of California-based flight attendants who won a lower court ruling that found Virgin America failed to abide by the state's meal and rest break law.

The Justice Department's solicitor general it should not take up an appeal after the 9th Circuit sided with flight attendants in a 2021 decision.

The lower court said airlines could comply with both Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) safety rules and California's meal and break requirement by "staff[ing] longer flights with additional flight attendants in order to allow for duty-free breaks."

Virgin America, which was acquired by Alaska Air Group in 2016, the decision could wreak " and require airlines to add multiple flight attendants per flights, and inevitably pilots, and "will displace paying passengers."

Alaska Airlines said Wednesday it plans to file a response to the Justice Department, adding "uniform national standards are critical to ensuring the safety of the U.S. air transportation system. The application of individual state laws would introduce unacceptable levels of risk and complexity to air travel."

Lawyers for the flight attendants would be limited to flights completely within California, adding "it is undisputed that Virgin can comply with those requirements by simply staffing any wholly-intrastate flights with an additional flight attendant - at the marginal cost of $100 per flight.

Airlines for America, a group representing American Airlines United Airlines and others, said the California rules should be preempted by federal law and urged the Supreme Court to reverse the decision.

The group "the only way airlines can comply with these laws is to add more flight attendants on 'longer' flights and to schedule longer ground times between 'shorter' flights."

The Justice Department said the Transportation Department and FAA "are prepared to facilitate discussions outside of this litigation with the airlines, unions, and states to address and minimize any other potential disruption to the traveling public that could arise."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ryanair sees over 15 million passengers in May, summer bookings strong

    LISBON (Reuters) -Ryanair Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday bookings looked very strong for the summer and the load factor should gradually rise to 94-95% in June-August, practically reaching pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. Europe's biggest budget airline was likely to end this month with just over 15 million passengers, up from 14.24 million in April, which compared to just 1.04 million in April 2021, O'Leary told Reuters. "Bookings over the last number of weeks have continued to strengthen – both the numbers are strengthening and average fairs being paid through the summer are rising," he said, highlighting strong bookings to beaches of Portugal, Spain, Italy and Greece.

  • Congressional Budget Office says inflation to last into 2023

    The Congressional Budget Office released an economic outlook Wednesday saying high inflation will persist into next year, likely causing the federal government to pay higher interest rates on its debt. The nonpartisan agency expects the consumer price index to rise 6.1% this year and 3.1% in 2023. This forecast suggests that inflation will slow from current annual levels of 8.3%, yet it would still be dramatically above a long-term baseline of 2.3%.

  • Boeing Stock Might Be Near Its Low. What to Watch Now.

    J.P. Morgan analyst Seth Seifman has been seeing more interest in the shares from clients after recent declines.

  • 7 Items To Always Request When Flying First Class

    Travelers receive more than a few perks when they decide to fly first class. The highest level of service means first class ticket holders experience plenty of privileges on the ground and in the air....

  • Kids discuss mental health impacts of phones and social media

    In recent years, more and more young people have used tablets or computers, research finds.

  • FDA Allows Import Of 2M Baby Formula Cans Amid Supply Shortage: Reuters

    The FDA is easing regulations to allow infant formula imports from Britain, bringing around 2 million cans onto empty shelves by June to ease a nationwide shortage, Reuters reported. The FDA said it was "exercising enforcement discretion" to allow Britain-based Kendal Nutricare to import certain infant formula products under the Kendamil brand. The FDA said that Kendal has 40,000 cans in stock for immediate dispatch that the Department of Health and Human Services is working on bringing into the

  • Broad support, but less hope for tighter U.S. gun laws - Reuters/Ipsos poll

    Most Americans support stronger gun laws but are less confident that lawmakers will take action in the wake of a spate of mass shootings, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday. The poll of 940 Americans was conducted one day after a Texas gunman killed 19 students and two teachers, and less than two weeks after an avowed white supremacist killed 10 people at a supermarket in a mostly Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York. Some 84% of respondents said they supported background checks for all firearms sales, while 70% said they backed "red flag" laws that would allow authorities to confiscate guns from people found to be a threat to public safety.

  • Which One of These Trusts Could Protect Your Money Best When You Die?

    If you have a high net worth, one of the most powerful tools available to you is a trust. They can help you pass your wealth to your heirs and may be able to shield your money from creditors. However, … Continue reading → The post 6 Trusts for High-Net-Worth Estate Planning appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • As Tragedy Unfolded, TX House Discussed Troubling State of Student Mental Health

    Texas Rep. Diego Bernal, a member of the House education committee, was listening to testimony at the Austin capitol building Tuesday when he started to get messages from staff about an active shooter in Uvalde, 175 miles away. “The information we received didn’t communicate at all how serious or deadly it was,” he said, adding […]

  • 'I'm just sick of it': Biden, Harris voice frustration over continued mass shootings

    President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, emphasizing the need for gun reform around the U.S.

  • Imran Khan supporters gather in northwestern Pakistan amid police blockades

    Imran Khan supporters gather in the ousted prime minister's power base in the northwestern city of Peshawar planning to depart for a centre-piece showdown protest in Islamabad, as police block all roads leading to the capital city. IMAGES

  • Astronauts prepare Boeing capsule for return

    NASA astronauts prepare Boeing's Starliner capsule for its return to Earth from the International Space Station. Starliner is aiming for a landing in New Mexico Wednesday. (May 24)

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jon Hamm Talks Importance of Being Film’s Thorn in the Side

    Jon Hamm felt such a need for speed that he accepted the offer for Top Gun: Maverick sight unseen. In the legacy sequel to Tony Scott’s Top Gun (1986), Hamm plays Vice Admiral Beau “Cyclone” Simpson, who, per the trailers, is unwillingly tasked with overseeing Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) as he trains a […]

  • 1 in 5 adult COVID survivors experience long COVID symptoms, CDC says

    Seniors experience symptoms even more frequently.

  • 'Star Wars' actors Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen say fan love for the prequels persuaded them to come back

    During a roundtable for "Obi-Wan Kenobi," the pair said they wanted to "thank fans" for their passion after the prequels were panned by critics.

  • 'We’re keeping the kids safe': Gun scare sends Enterprise High into lockdown

    No guns were found during a search of the east Redding campus although a student was detained for questioning.

  • Defiant Pakistani ex-PM Khan urges followers to banned rally

    Pakistani police have fired tear gas and scuffled with stone-throwing supporters of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of planned marches Wednesday toward central Islamabad. The defiant former premier had called followers to rally outside Parliament to bring down the government and force early elections. The marches have raised fears of major violence between supporters of Khan — now Pakistan’s top opposition leader — and security forces.

  • One of Marilyn Manson’s Abuse Lawsuits Dismissed Over Statute of Limitations

    Ashley Walters, the singer's former assistant, had alleged sexual assault and sexual abuse. A judge ruled that she "pleaded too few facts and too late to keep this case in court"

  • Vaccines offer little protection against long COVID-19, study finds

    The COVID vaccines provide robust protection against hospitalization and death, but when it comes to long COVID, the protection is “very modest.”

  • Unionized Starbucks stores face hard work of bargaining

    It’s become a common sight: jubilant Starbucks workers celebrating after successful votes to unionize at dozens of U.S. stores. “The meat is at the bargaining table,” said AJ Jones, Starbucks’ senior vice president of global communications and a former consultant to companies during labor negotiations. At least 85 of Starbucks' 9,000 company-run U.S. stores — representing 7,444 workers — have voted to unionize since December, according to the National Labor Relations Board, and at least 10 stores have rejected the union.