U.S. to Ban Russian Vodka, Caviar, Raising Trade Pressure

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden announced Friday that the U.S. is banning imports of Russian alcohol and seafood, as the White House looks to ratchet up punishment over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The move impacts just a fraction of U.S. imports, but it targets iconic Russian goods including vodka and caviar. Biden also called on lawmakers to strip the country of its preferred trading status during Friday remarks at the White House.

The U.S. imports around $24.1 million in beverages, spirits and vinegar annually from Russia. Most Russian-branded vodkas are produced in other nations, including Latvian-made Stoli, which was rebranded from Stolichnaya earlier this month in response to the Ukraine invasion.

But the U.S. imported $1.2 billion in Russian seafood last year. The Kremlin has accused the U.S. and its allies of waging economic war against Russia.

The seafood and alcohol announcement was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

