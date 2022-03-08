U.S. to ban Russian energy imports

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Axios
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    2nd and 4th President of Russia

President Biden will announce Tuesday that the U.S. will ban all imports of Russian oil, natural gas and coal in response to Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, according to a source familiar with the decision.

Why it matters: Biden had come under growing pressure from Congress and Ukraine to sanction Russia's most important industry, but hesitated due to concerns about rising energy prices and opposition by U.S. allies in Europe.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Top European leaders on Monday said they recognized the need to reduce the continent's dependence on Russian oil and gas, but ruled out an embargo for now.

  • Bipartisan members of Congress had proposed multiple bills to ban Russian energy imports and terminate normal trade relations with Russia, forcing Biden's hand.

  • Bloomberg was first to report the expected announcement.

By the numbers: Russia is the world's third-largest oil producer, with Europe as its largest buyer.

  • Oil from Russia accounts for roughly 3% of U.S. crude oil imports and about 1% of total crude oil processed by U.S. refineries, according to the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) trade association.

  • It's unclear how big of an impact the embargo will have at the pump, though talks about a possible ban or limits sent oil prices soaring to 14-year highs over the weekend.

  • The average regular U.S. gasoline price spiked to a record high on Tuesday, hitting $4.173 per gallon, according to AAA. When factoring in inflation, however, gas prices remain cheaper on a historical basis.

Data: U.S. Energy Information Administration; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Between the lines: Russian oil sales have already been crimped, even as initial sanctions avoided direct aim at the Kremlin-backed energy sector, due to "self-sanctioning" and Russian isolation from commercial transactions, Axios' Ben Geman notes.

The big picture: The Biden administration is exploring ways to unlock more global oil supplies to ease the shock to gas prices.

  • That includes negotiating with the leadership of Saudi Arabia, which Biden had pledged to make a "pariah" after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as well as heavily sanctioned Venezuela.

  • The U.S. is also expected to reach a new nuclear deal with Iran in the coming days, potentially giving Tehran the ability to ramp up its oil exports.

Go deeper:

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Jill Biden issues message of support for Ukrainian women, Russian protesters

    Jill Biden is sharing a message of support both for the women of Ukraine "fighting to keep their country free" and in Russia, where they are "protesting and speaking out" against Russian President Vladimir Putin. The first lady issued a statement on Tuesday to mark International Women's Day."Women have never been silent, but women have been silenced. That's because our voices are powerful. When we raise them, we can tear down injustice, topple...

  • Zelenskyy adviser: Global ban on Russian oil would end Putin's attacks

    Ukrainian economist Oleg Ustenko says the world can endure temporarily higher oil prices to help Ukraine

  • Shell vows complete break with Russia

    Shell said early Tuesday it will "withdraw from its involvement in all Russian hydrocarbons," including spot purchases of Russian crude oil.Driving the news: The U.K.-based giant apologized for its recent buy of a Russian cargo at a steep discount.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "We are acutely aware that our decision last week to purchase a cargo of Russian crude oil to be refined into products like petrol and diesel — despite bein

  • Twitch Withholding Payments For Russian Streamers

    Twitch joins the list of international companies sanctioning Russia over its illegal invasion of Ukraine, telling streamers that it would be withholding payments. “Payouts to the financial institution associated with your Twitch account have been blocked as a result of sanctions,” read an email Twitch sent Russian streamers (via The Washington Post). “Twitch complies with economic sanctions imposed by the United States and other governments, and is complying with those imposed in response to the

  • Stop Boycotting ‘Russian’ Things That Aren’t Russian

    The war in Ukraine is an atrocity, there’s no doubt about it. During this awful time, people across the world have banded together to boycott Russian-made goods, trying their best to cut off any cash flow to the country. Their hopes are to cut down on any funding that might be funneled to its military efforts against Ukraine. But some of those efforts, as well-meaning as they are, happen to be hurting Russian-sounding brands that aren’t actually Russian along the way.

  • French far-right presidential candidate offers limited welcome to Ukrainians, says Arab refugees still unwelcome

    A French far-right presidential contender, on the back foot over past support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Ukrainians with family links to France should be given visas, unlike those fleeing conflicts in Arab Muslim nations. Zemmour warned an "emotional response" risked unleashing a flood of refugees across Europe after the European Union agreed to give Ukrainians who flee the war the right to stay and work in the 27-nation bloc for up to three years. The United Nations says more than 2 million Ukrainians have already fled the country.

  • Who is running for state, federal offices in Stanislaus County? Deadline is Friday

    Voters will choose representatives in a dizzying array of redrawn districts for congressional, state and county offices.

  • Jets owner Woody Johnson interested in buying Chelsea FC: report

    Add Jets owner Woody Johnson to the vast group that wants to purchase Chelsea FC, the English Premier League p

  • Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted

    Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted Feb. 25 to March 3.

  • Former NHLer Dmitri Khristich pleads for help in Ukraine: 'You're going to let us be killed'

    Dmitri Khristich wants the West to do more to help Ukraine.

  • US to ban Russian oil, natural gas, and coal imports

    The US is readying an announcement banning Russian energy imports, including Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal, per multiple reports.

  • Hillary Clinton: Putin acting out his own insecurities, resentments, grievances

    Hillary Clinton blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine, saying he is "acting out his own insecurities.""It's so heartbreaking to me that Putin is acting out his own insecurities, his own resentments and grievances against the people of Ukraine - waging a war against a smaller state that is totally unprovoked," the former secretary of State told MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski on Tuesday. "It really tells us...

  • As Russian-Ukraine conflict continues, a second Cold War is a legitimate concern | Opinion

    The Cold War may be returning as Vladimir Putin has led a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Will we be willing to make sacrifices for the cause of freedom like our parents and grandparents did?

  • KFC parent YUM pausing development in Russia, a key market

    Yum Brands Inc , parent company of fried chicken chain KFC, is pausing investment in Russia, a key market that helped the brand achieve record development last year, the company said. However, Yum did not comment on whether it would seek to limit or pause current restaurant operations in Russia after the country's invasion of Ukraine. Yum, which has at least 1,000 KFC locations and 50 Pizza Hut locations in Russia that are nearly all independent franchisees, said in a post on its website dated Monday that it had "suspended all investment and restaurant development in Russia while we continue to assess additional options."

  • Palladium firms near record, gold accelerates as Ukraine worries mount

    Investors also took stock of the London Platinum and Palladium Market's statement that Russian refiners can continue to sell platinum and palladium in London. Removal of palladium, traders and analysts said, would have worsened worries over supply from major producer Russia. In the event of shortages, car manufacturers would be willing to pay almost any price for the metal to keep up production, said Saxo bank analyst Ole Hansen.

  • Biden to block Russian oil imports in latest round of sanctions on Kremlin

    President Biden is expected to announce the U.S. will ban Russian oil imports, the latest sanction against the Kremlin over its unprovoked war in Ukraine.

  • Proposed plan to send fighter jets to Ukraine hits logistical snag

    A proposal to provide Ukraine with Soviet-era fighter jets via Poland is struggling to gain traction in the Biden administration, and the U.S. is reviewing

  • AP sources: Biden to issue executive order on cryptocurrency

    President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on cryptocurrency this week that will mark the first step toward regulating how digital currency is traded. The move comes as administration officials have raised concerns in recent weeks about Russia’s use of cryptocurrency to evade the impact of crushing sanctions in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Two people familiar with the process said the executive order on cryptocurrency was expected to be issued this week and it had been in the works long before the war.

  • Greggs warns of more price increases

    Higher raw material, energy and staff costs could trigger another round of rises, says the baker.

  • Trump fans or Whitmer haters not ideal jurors for kidnap case, experts say

    Experts say extremists will likely get bounced from the jury pool in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap trial.