U.S. to ban Russian energy imports

President Biden will announce Tuesday that the U.S. will ban all imports of Russian oil, natural gas and coal in response to Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, according to a source familiar with the decision.

Why it matters: Biden had come under growing pressure from Congress and Ukraine to sanction Russia's most important industry, but hesitated due to concerns about rising energy prices and opposition by U.S. allies in Europe.

Top European leaders on Monday said they recognized the need to reduce the continent's dependence on Russian oil and gas, but ruled out an embargo for now.

Bipartisan members of Congress had proposed multiple bills to ban Russian energy imports and terminate normal trade relations with Russia, forcing Biden's hand.

By the numbers: Russia is the world's third-largest oil producer, with Europe as its largest buyer.

Oil from Russia accounts for roughly 3% of U.S. crude oil imports and about 1% of total crude oil processed by U.S. refineries, according to the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) trade association.

It's unclear how big of an impact the embargo will have at the pump, though talks about a possible ban or limits sent oil prices soaring to 14-year highs over the weekend.

The average regular U.S. gasoline price spiked to a record high on Tuesday, hitting $4.173 per gallon, according to AAA. When factoring in inflation, however, gas prices remain cheaper on a historical basis.

Between the lines: Russian oil sales have already been crimped, even as initial sanctions avoided direct aim at the Kremlin-backed energy sector, due to "self-sanctioning" and Russian isolation from commercial transactions, Axios' Ben Geman notes.

The big picture: The Biden administration is exploring ways to unlock more global oil supplies to ease the shock to gas prices.

That includes negotiating with the leadership of Saudi Arabia, which Biden had pledged to make a "pariah" after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as well as heavily sanctioned Venezuela.

The U.S. is also expected to reach a new nuclear deal with Iran in the coming days, potentially giving Tehran the ability to ramp up its oil exports.

