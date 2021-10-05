U.S. Bancorp launches cryptocurrency custody service for investment managers

Illustration of Bitcoin
·1 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp said on Tuesday it had launched a cryptocurrency custody service for institutional investment managers who have private funds in the United States and Cayman Islands.

The fifth largest U.S. bank said bitcoin-focused financial services firm NYDIG will act as a sub-custodian and the service will soon support cryptocurrencies besides bitcoin as well.

“Investor interest in cryptocurrency and demand from our fund services clients have grown strongly over the last few years,” Gunjan Kedia, vice chair of the bank's wealth management and investment services said.

Despite wild price swings in bitcoin and growing regulatory crackdown, major financial institutions have been investing and expanding their offerings in the cryptocurrency space.

In July, Business Insider reported https://bit.ly/2WeyK7X that JPMorgan Chase & Co would allow access to cryptocurrency funds to all its wealth management clients while Citigroup Inc said in August nL4N2PV3DG it was considering offering bitcoin futures trading for some institutional clients.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Cryptocurrency Ban Didn’t Halt Asia As Crypto Transaction In The Continent Grows By 706%

    Asia’s cryptocurrency transaction volume has grown by 706% over the past year, with adoption rising in the continent despite China’s latest ban on crypto activities.

  • Stocks Usually Gain in the Fourth Quarter. Why This One Is Off to a Bad Start.

    The S&P 500 has risen for 79% of fourth quarters since 1950. But numbers also show that a down September is usually followed by a rough October.

  • 2 Smart Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    It's easy to overlook the importance of a diversified portfolio, but holding a minimum of 25 high-quality stocks can help shield your total returns from volatility. However, diversity isn't just about the number of stocks you own; it's also helpful to spread your investment dollars across a range of different industries.

  • China’s Biggest Crypto Platform Knows There’s No Going Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Hours before China issued its sweeping ultimatum against cryptocurrency trading, the industry’s last remaining giant player had already decided to call it quits.Huobi founders and backers voted unanimously at their shareholder meeting Sept. 24 that the crypto exchange, China’s largest, should leave its home market after years of growing government scrutiny. Later that day, Chinese regulators declared that all crypto transactions and services were banned in the country.Huobi ceased

  • Korea Antitrust Regulator Steers Away From Harsh Tech Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s powerful antitrust regulator sought to defuse fears of a sweeping tech crackdown as it takes steps to rein in the influence of its fastest-growing online platforms.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export Ind

  • What is the point of a stablecoin?

    A host of “stablecoins” are emerging to serve this need. The largest stablecoins by market capitalization are tether, USD Coin, Binance USD, dai, and terraUSD, all tied to the US dollar, although dozens exist with an aggregate market capitalization of more than $100 billion. Without regulation and oversight, there’s not much assurance customers are buying what they’re sold.

  • Bitcoin Price Passes $50,000: What to Watch as the Stock Market Opens Today

    Facebook is ticking higher after its services were restored; Amplify Energy is gaining after Monday’s rout.

  • SEC Chair Gensler to talk payment for order flow, crypto during House hearing

    Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler will face questions from members of the House Financial Services Committee on a range of topics from market structure to cryptocurrency regulation during a hearing to begin at noon Eastern on Tuesday.

  • PepsiCo's bold raise in guidance

    Brian Sozzi gives his latest hot take on the takeaways from his interview with PepsiCo CFO Brian Newman after its decisive action to raise guidance given its strong Q3 earnings.

  • Oil Rises From Seven Year-High as OPEC Sticks to Output Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed from a seven-year high as traders assessed OPEC+’s decision to keep supplies fairly tight even as the world grapples with a natural gas crisis.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryFutures in New Yor

  • Hertz Stock Jumps After Tapping Ex-Ford Head as Interim CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Hertz is tapping a familiar face to lead its turnaround by naming Mark Fields, a former Ford Motor Co. chief executive officer, as its interim CEO. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryFields, a senior adviser

  • Faang’s Dominance Too Hard to Overcome as 10% Correction Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Bulls betting that a revival of the reopening trade would keep the U.S. stock market afloat had to face a hard fact on Monday: The technology giants are hard to ignore.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryYes,

  • Stocks Rebound, Treasuries Fall on Services Uptick: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rebounded and Treasuries turned sharply lower as data bolstered optimism in the economy’s strength.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryAn ISM gauge of U.S. services activity came in better than exp

  • Alibaba: Solid Upside Despite Macro Concerns

    The descent in Alibaba (BABA) stock continues, despite the Chinese tech giant having started FY22 on a solid note, including double-digit growth in revenues. To give a little background, Chinese tech stocks, including Alibaba, are under pressure amid China's heightened regulatory scrutiny. Alibaba stock has lost over 50% of its value in the last 12 months. Meanwhile, it has declined by about 40% this year. Regardless, I maintain a Bullish outlook on BABA stock. See today's analyst top recommende

  • 3 reasons parents shouldn’t put their kids through college

    Parents who want to help their children pay for college often fail to do the math, and get saddled with serious debt.

  • Abbott is first health care company to keynote at CES

    Abbott clinches keynote at CES, marking the first time a health care company headlines the major tech conference.

  • Biden eases up on Trump’s trade war with China — here’s why

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman breaks down why President Biden is easing up on Trump's trade war with China.&nbsp;

  • This Unstoppable Fintech Stock Is Getting Even Better. Can It Make You a Millionaire?

    This booming company just upgraded its app to add services and become a one-stop financial shop for its users.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • Chinese property developer Fantasia just missed a $206 million repayment deadline, a sign that China's real estate woes extend beyond Evergrande

    Fantasia, worth $415 million, and its default add to fears that an imminent major collapse in China's property market could destabilize the entire country's economy.