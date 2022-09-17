U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.48

The board of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 4.3% on the 17th of October to $0.48, up from last year's comparable payment of $0.46. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

U.S. Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable.

U.S. Bancorp has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 42%, which means that U.S. Bancorp would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 35.1% over the next 3 years. The future payout ratio could be 36% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

U.S. Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.50 total annually to $1.84. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that U.S. Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 5.5% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like U.S. Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that U.S. Bancorp is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term.

