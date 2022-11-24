U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) insiders sold US$2.0m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

In the last year, many U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

U.S. Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Timothy Welsh, sold US$834k worth of shares at a price of US$43.92 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$44.11. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 26% of Timothy Welsh's stake.

U.S. Bancorp insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

U.S. Bancorp Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at U.S. Bancorp. Specifically, insiders ditched US$2.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does U.S. Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that U.S. Bancorp insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$111m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At U.S. Bancorp Tell Us?

Insiders sold U.S. Bancorp shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of U.S. Bancorp.

