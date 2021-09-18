U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will increase its dividend on the 15th of October to US$0.46. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

U.S. Bancorp's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, U.S. Bancorp's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 1.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 40% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

U.S. Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.20 to US$1.84. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 25% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

U.S. Bancorp Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that U.S. Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 7.8% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

U.S. Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for U.S. Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

