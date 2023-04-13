U.S. Bank mortgage office evacuated

Apr. 13—The U.S. Bank Home Mortgage office building on Tamarack Road was evacuated Wednesday afternoon in response to threats made against employees.

Owensboro Police Department officials released very little information Wednesday afternoon, other than to say a person was being questioned and that no one was injured in the incident.

Officer Dylan Evans, OPD's public information officer, said a suspicious person call was received at 911 dispatch at 1:49 p.m.

Patrol vehicles blocked off entrances to the building, which is across from CRS One Source at Mid-America Airpark. Officers with duty rifles and ballistic vests entered the building at 2:29 p.m., while a large group of officers staged outside.

Onlookers and news media were told to wait across the street.

Officers were on scene for more than an hour before the majority began dispersing.

Evans said he did not know if the business ordered the evacuation or where employees were sent. Only a small number of employees where seen with police in the cordoned-off area.

Evans said, "a suspect made threats against employees," but he could not say if the threat was made by a person in the building or over the phone.

Officers "secured and cleared the area," Evans said.

When asked if officers had found anything inside the building, Evans said he could not say.

Evans said a person was being questioned Wednesday afternoon, but he could not say if that person had been located at the office building or elsewhere. No arrests had been made as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Officers and detectives were seen questioning bank employees in the office building's parking lot.

No other information was available.

"It's an open investigation," Evans said.