U.S. bank profits may leap, then fade, as investors look under the hood

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Citibank branch in New York
David Henry
·2 min read

By David Henry

(Reuters) - Big U.S. banks are on track to produce blockbuster first-quarter profit gains, but enthusiasm might fade when investors look under the hood.

Banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc are poised to report that net income jumped 60% to 250% from a year earlier, according to analyst estimates.

Wells Fargo & Co earnings per share are expected to rocket to 61 cents from a single penny.

Analysts said banks may move another a chunk of "reserves" – money they had set aside for expected pandemic loan losses – to the bottom line, as the credit outlook has improved. The expense of building those reserves is what crushed results last year.

They also anticipate capital-markets revenue to keep flourishing. Wall Street-centric banks like Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley might produce huge revenue for units that include trading, underwriting and investment banking.

U.S. bank stocks have jumped on expectations that vaccines will lift the economy, as well as bond-market moves that suggest banks will earn more money from the difference in what it costs for them to borrow and what they receive to lend.

Bank shares are up 50% on the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index since October, which was right before investors learned that vaccines were effective. That's more than twice the 20% gain for the S&P 500.

'ECONOMIC GREEN SHOOTS'

However, loan growth has been weak during the first quarter, according to Federal Reserve data. This is the main factor driving investors' view on banks, analysts said.

"Everyone is still trying to find evidence that the economic green shoots are coming through," said bank analyst Brian Kleinhanzl of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

Management outlooks for net interest income could move the stocks sharply this quarter because the shares have climbed so much, Kleinhanzl said.

Much of the investor hope for interest income is on the idea that banks will see building demand for loans from businesses and consumers.

Business borrowing could accelerate later this year with confidence in the economy, said Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg.

And, consumers could borrow more on credit cards as they start to travel again, he added.

But analysts will be checking for evidence from banks that their customers have marshaled so much cash that they won't need loans for a while.

If loan growth is not evident, investors will want to know whether banks plan to use deposits on their balance sheets more profitably. Although yields on 10-year Treasury notes have risen recently, yields on the 2-to-3 year securities that banks typically invest in have barely moved.

"Near-term, net interest income will continue to be pressured given very subdued loan growth and the lingering impacts of low short-term interest rates," said Goldberg.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • Why Robinhood is keeping its IPO filing confidential

    Filing confidentially doesn't mean Robinhood's IPO is a secret, but it does give the company flexibility.

  • Oil gains more than $3/bbl after Suez Canal ship grounding

    Oil prices jumped about 6% on Wednesday after a ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, and worries that the incident could tie up crude shipments gave prices a boost after a slide over the last week. The crude benchmarks, U.S. crude and London-based Brent, added to gains after U.S. inventory figures showed a further rebound in refining activity, suggesting U.S. refiners are mostly recovered from the cold snap that slammed Texas in February. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled at $61.18 a barrel, rising $3.42, or 5.9%, having lost 6.2% on Tuesday.

  • Turning Point Seen for Malaysia Stocks as Foreigners Pile In

    (Bloomberg) -- Overseas investors have been pulling out of Malaysian equities for 20 straight months. March could mark the turn of the tide.Foreigners have poured a net $97 million into local stocks this month through March 22, while withdrawing a combined $1 billion from four other Southeast Asian markets tracked by Bloomberg.The inflows come as valuation of Malaysia’s main equity gauge is now the cheapest in the region while the dividend yield of 3% is the highest among major Asia Pacific indexes after Singapore.Foreigners becoming net buyers would mark a rare event for a market that saw global funds pull a record $5.7 billion last year. That’s as political upheaval combined with the Covid outbreak to sour sentiment even as local investors turned Malaysian glove makers into one of Asia’s hottest pandemic trades.“There’s a thematic play for Malaysia in a sense that it has underperformed,” said Geoffrey Ng, director at Fortress Capital Asset Management Sdn. “Part of why there was so much foreign selling earlier was because of political uncertainty, which is fading now.”Malaysia in January declared a state of emergency to tackle surging coronavirus infections. That allowed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to suspend parliament until the emergency ends in August, amid calls for immediate snap polls from the ruling coalition’s largest party.Muhyiddin has said he will hold an election as soon as the pandemic is brought under control. He came to power in March last year after securing a razor-thin majority following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Mahathir Mohamad.Monthly WithdrawalsForeign shareholdings in Malaysian companies stood at 20.4% at the end of February, near the lowest in more than a decade, according to CGS CIMB Research. Ending March with a positive number would snap the longest run of foreign monthly withdrawals since at least 2009.The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index, down almost 5% from a December peak, is up 1.6% in March, poised for its best month this year. Beaten-down bluechips like casino operator Genting Bhd., banks and utilities have led the gains as new Covid infections slow and vaccines are rolled out.The KLCI gauge climbed 0.5% at the close on Wednesday, halting a three-day decline.Even so, Credit Suisse Group AG cut Malaysia to underweight from market weight. The bank downgraded developing stocks due to a stronger U.S. dollar, slow rollout of vaccines in the region and political risks in some commodity-exporting markets.“Its just one month of data so we have to see if this trend continues,” said Ng.(Updates to add stock index performance in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Staked Introduces Eth 2.0 Trust for Accredited Investors

    Staked’s Eth 2.0 trust promises 8% yearly returns denominated in ether.

  • Don’t Buy the Wrong Volkswagen

    If you find two almost identical Volkswagens and one costs 25% less than the other, it should be obvious that you are better off buying the cheaper one. Investors seem to be forgetting the same logic applies to the stock market.

  • 'Little Social Value In Helping Elon Musk Earn $1 Million By Selling His Tweet,' Ethereum's Buterin Weights In On NFTs

    Vitalik Buterin, founder of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap Ethereum, has weighed in on NFTs. What Happened: In a blog titled, “The Most Important Scarce Resource is Legitimacy,” Buterin commented on the recent attention that non-fungible tokens had received, raising concerns that they could be a missed opportunity. “There is little social value in helping Elon Musk earn yet another $1 million by selling his tweet when, as far as we can tell, the money is just going to himself,” said Buterin, who commended Musk for eventually choosing not to sell. “If NFTs simply become a casino that largely benefits already-wealthy celebrities, that would be a far less interesting outcome,” he said. Why It Matters: Despite the Ethereum founder’s concerns that the current attention around NFTs has been somewhat misplaced, he proposes a solution to help “shape the outcome.” According to him, if everyone agrees that one NFT is interesting and another NFT is lame, then people will strongly prefer buying the first because it would have both higher value for bragging rights and personal pride in holding it and because it could be resold for more because everyone else is thinking in the same way. This public perception of NFTs essentially determines how “legitimate” it is, and Buterin believes that if this conception of legitimacy is pulled in a good direction, then there is an opportunity to establish a solid channel of funding to artists, charities, and others. He proposed that a decentralized autonomous organization or “DAO” could validate the NFTs for a guarantee that some portion of the revenues goes toward a charitable cause, ensuring that multiple groups benefit at the same time. Alternatively, he said that social media platforms could work with NFT marketplaces to enhance their visibility and also give buyers a way to show the values that they committed not just their words but their hard-earned money to. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBeeple Converted All Crypto Earnings From M NFT Sale To USD: 'I'm Not Remotely A Crypto Purist'Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Launches V3, Fails To Impress Users As Price Slumps 14%© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China proposes global rules for central bank digital currencies

    China proposed a set of global rules for central bank digital currencies on Thursday, from how they can be used around the world to highly sensitive issues such as monitoring and information sharing. Global central banks are looking at developing digital currencies to modernise their financial systems, ward off the threat from cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and speed up domestic and international payments. China is one of the most advanced in its effort.

  • GameStop Board To See Mass Departure Amid Reboot Led By Chewy Fame's Ryan Cohen

    GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) informed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday that eight members of its board are expected to depart the company. What Happened: The exodus spans names ranging from former Nintendo Co, Ltd (OTC: NTDOY) executive Reginald Fils-Aimé to Kathy Vrabeck, formerly a president at Activision Publishing, a unit of Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI). Others expected to retire from the board at the 2021 annual meeting include Lizabeth Dunn, Paul Evans, Raul J. Fernandez, William Simon, James K. Symancyk, and Carrie W. Teffner. GameStop said that its board had not yet “determined the definitive slate of nominees for election at our 2021 Annual Meeting.” Why It Matters: Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) co-founder Ryan Cohen, who owns a 13% stake in GameStop through his RC Ventures, has been pushing for changes at the retailer. The company announced the constitution of a strategic planning and capital allocation committee this month. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Cohen will spearhead the committee, which will also include Alan Attal, a former Chewy executive, and Kurt Wolf as members. On Tuesday, GameStop announced Chief Customer Officer Frank Hamlin would be leaving the company. In February, the company’s CFO Jim Bell announced his resignation. GameStop released its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday. Earnings per share in the quarter rose 5.51% over last year to $1.34 and missed analyst estimates of $1.35. In early 2021, the video game retailer emerged as a darling of Reddit retail investors who carried out a short squeeze. Price Action: GameStop shares closed 33.79% lower at $120.34 on Wednesday and rose 7.61% in the after-hours session to $129.50. Read Next: GameStop Discloses It Could Capitalize On Reddit-Fueled Rally With A Stock Sale Photo courtesy: EPIC via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow GameStop Bull Roaring Kitty Isn't All That Different From Warren BuffettExclusive: Dogecoin Creator Says What Sets Meme Crypto Apart From 'Thousands Of Failed Coins' Is Being A Meme© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Boeing Poised to Deliver 787 Jets After Five-Month Drought

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is poised to resume delivering its 787 Dreamliners this week, ending a five-month halt while the planemaker’s mechanics searched for tiny structural flaws in the carbon-fiber aircraft, said people familiar with the matter.The initial delivery is expected as soon as Friday, with Boeing likely to hand over two or three of the wide-body jets this month, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is confidential.Shares of the aircraft manufacturer reversed early declines and rose as much as 1.7% on the news. The stock traded up 1.5% to $242.83 as of 11:52 a.m. in New York.The renewed jetliner shipments will ease the uncertainty that had been building around Boeing’s most advanced aircraft. The delivery drought added to Boeing’s cash pressures, with more than 80 undelivered Dreamliners stacked up around company factories and in a desert storage lot in Victorville, California.“We continue to expect to resume delivering 787s by the end of March,” Boeing said in an emailed statement, without providing specific timing. “However, we will continue to take the time necessary and will adjust any delivery plans as needed. We remain in constant and transparent communication with our customers and regulators.”(Updates with shares in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Do COVID vaccines work against the new coronavirus variants? Here’s what the data says

    Early evidence paints a positive picture, but scientists are still preparing for the worst.

  • What 20 iconic musicians looked like when they were in their 20s

    Singers like Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, and Elton John have been in the music game so long, you may not be able to picture them when they were younger.

  • Interior designers reveal 10 things you should get rid of to create a more peaceful space

    Making a home more relaxing doesn't have to mean a total makeover. Getting rid of a few unnecessary things can make a space much more peaceful.

  • Friends and classmates say the 21-year-old suspect in the Boulder, Colorado, shooting was a tormented wrestler with a short fuse

    Police identified Ahmad Alissa, 21, as the suspect in the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado. His brother said he was bullied in high school.

  • Ted Cruz is selling 'spring break' tank tops featuring himself with a mullet: 'McConnell in the front, MAGA in the back'

    This comes a month after Cruz faced widespread backlash for vacationing in Mexico during Texas' winter storm crisis.

  • After being bottlenecked in the Suez Canal for days, the owner of the cargo ship Ever Given is potentially facing millions of dollars in insurance claims

    Machinery damage and insurance claims from other ships dealing with shipping delays may present the ship's insurer with a large bill.

  • 'Nothing subtle about a bullet': Supreme Court says police 'seizure' includes shots fired at fleeing suspect

    The Supreme Court ruling expands Fourth Amendment protections as the nation wrestles with police use of force and split-second decisions by officers.

  • Bernie Sanders says Biden had the 'courage' to shed moderate past and 'act boldly' on the economy

    Sanders also told The New York Times' Ezra Klein that he was "bitterly disappointed" about losing the minimum wage hike.

  • CanSinoBIO offered tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX: exec

    China's CanSino Biologics Inc (CanSinoBIO) has proposed supplying "tens of million of doses" of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX, a senior company executive said. China has four locally developed COVID-19 vaccines approved for public use and pledged earlier to supply 10 million doses to COVAX without specifying the time frame of delivery. CanSinoBIO, Sinovac Biotech Ltd and China National Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (Sinopharm) have applied to join the initiative.

  • Lawsuit alleges racial profiling in cellphone confrontation

    The family of a Black teenager who was falsely accused of stealing a woman's cellphone in a New York City hotel last December filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging that the woman and the hotel engaged in racial profiling. The family alleges in the lawsuit filed in state court in Manhattan that Keyon Harrold Jr. was “violently accosted” by Miya Ponsetto on Dec. 26 in the lobby of the Arlo Hotel and that hotel manager Chad Nathan helped her and demanded that the teenager turn over his phone for inspection. Paul D’Emilia, an attorney for Ponsetto, said in an email that Ponsetto is at home in California and has not been informed of any lawsuit.

  • Georgia man paid out from job with 91,515 oil-covered pennies dumped on his drive

    ‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten