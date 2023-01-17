U.S. bank regulator weighing giving more insight into its supervisory process- acting head

The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen before sunrise in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is weighing how it might provide more transparency into the escalation framework it uses to address supervisory concerns and deficiencies at large banks, the acting head of the regulator said on Tuesday.

Bank regulators should also develop “credible mechanisms” to compel divestitures at large banks, when it is necessary to reduce their size and complexity, said Michael Hsu, the acting comptroller of the currency, in a speech at the Brookings Institution.

The OCC’s escalation framework includes four levels to compel banks to fix issues, starting with a non-public supervisory finding and intensifying to an enforcement action and eventually a growth restriction if the regulator finds that deficiencies have still not been addressed, Hsu said.

If a growth restriction is not effective, regulators would then consider “breaking up the bank,” or forcing the firm to sell off business lines or assets, he said.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Recommended Stories

  • Indiana High School Sports Awards back with live show in 2023

    Indiana High School Sports Awards is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, which is the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

  • AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at AST SpaceMobile, Inc.'s...

  • Mizuho Adds 20 Credit Suisse Traders as Part of US Markets Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Mizuho Americas is adding 20 Credit Suisse Group AG traders as part of the Japanese firm’s push to expand its markets business in the US.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Chief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsStocks Turn Lower Again in Choppy Trade; Dow Falls: Markets WrapThe move is part

  • Wall Street banks slammed, as execs cautiously hope for more confidence ahead

    Wall Street banks showed deep falls in their investment banking businesses in the fourth quarter, prompting thousands of job cuts, but executives are looking for signs that corporate CEOs are regaining confidence in doing deals again. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs reported a plunge in fourth quarter profits on Tuesday, as Wall Street dealmakers handling mergers, acquisitions and initial public offerings faced a sharp drop in their businesses in 2022. Rising interest rates roiled markets last year and global investment banking revenue sank more than 50% from a year-earlier quarter, according to data from analytics firm Dealogic.

  • Tips for Married Couples To Get On the Same Page About Finances

    One of the many things that became "real" once my husband and I got married is our finances. For four years, our only discussion about money was in the notes of Venmo transactions. I had no idea how...

  • Every angle of Ja Morant’s gravity-defying dunk over the Pacers’ Jalen Smith

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant unleashed what could be the NBA dunk of the year. Watch it, and read the reaction from around the league.

  • Disney pushes back on Nelson Peltz

    Disney is taking off the gloves in its battle with activist Nelson Peltz, who says the media giant needs to restore its magic.

  • NATO deploys surveillance planes to Romania, to monitor Russian activity

    BUCHAREST (Reuters) -A NATO surveillance plane arrived in Romania on Tuesday to bolster the military alliance's eastern flank and help monitor Russian military activity. The plane, the first to be deployed, landed at an air base near Bucharest and two more are expected to land later in the day and on Wednesday. NATO announced last week it would deploy the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) surveillance planes to Bucharest, where they will start reconnaissance flights solely over NATO territory.

  • 12 Best Holding Company Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss 12 best holding company stocks to invest in. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Holding Company Stocks To Invest In. A holding company is a business entity, usually a corporation or limited liability company, that does not directly manufacture products, offer any […]

  • Here’s Why 1 in 5 Americans Are Considering Switching Banks

    Between the big legacy banks, online-only alternatives, neighborhood credit unions and emerging fintechs, people today have more options for managing their money than ever before. And a good portion...

  • India central bank's new proposal on loan loss provisions to raise bank capital needs - analysts

    The Indian central bank's discussion paper suggesting banks make provisions on bad loans using an expected credit loss (ECL) method could raise capital requirements for lenders, analysts said. On Monday evening, the Reserve Bank of India released the paper proposing a shift away from the current method - where loan loss provisions are made after a default - to one where banks will need to assess the probability of default upfront and provision accordingly. The new mechanism will recognise problems ahead of time and make the banking system more resilient in the long run but could raise capital requirements significantly particularly for government owned banks, analysts at Macquarie Research said.

  • Goldman, M. Stanley profits plunge as dealmaking dries up

    The profits for two iconic Wall Street firms — Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley — plunged sharply last quarter as volatile markets cut deeply into investment banking. Goldman's profits tumbled 66% to $1.33 billion in the fourth quarter, it said Tuesday, well below what Wall Street had expected. Profits at Morgan Stanley slumped 40% to $2.2 billion, barely beating analyst projections.

  • Wells Fargo Is Downsizing Its Mortgage Business. Good.

    Wells Fargo has been one the largest mortgage originators in the country in recent years, so this is a big change.

  • Analyst Report: Wells Fargo & Co.

    Wells Fargo is one of the largest diversified financial services firms in the United States, with a nationwide network of several thousand branches and a large base of financial advisors. Wells Fargo provides a full range of consumer banking, commercial banking, and investment banking services. The company nearly doubled its assets with the acquisition of the former Wachovia. Wells Fargo originates roughly one of every four residential mortgages in the United States.

  • JPMorgan Chase Will Be Able to Resume Share Repurchases Earlier Than Expected

    In the back half of 2022, several large banks including JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) had to pause share repurchases as they prepared for higher regulatory capital requirements this year and in 2024. It initially looked like it would take JPMorgan Chase some time to build the necessary capital it would need to then resume share repurchases. Share repurchases have become a big reason why investors buy large bank stocks, so this is certainly a good sign.