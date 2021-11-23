U.S. banking regulators to clarify banks' crypto role in 2022 - statement

FILE PHOTO: A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin
Pete Schroeder
·1 min read

By Pete Schroeder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. banking regulators intend to clarify in 2022 what role traditional banks can legally play in the cryptocurrency market, they said on Tuesday.

In a statement, regulators said they plan to make clear what sort of activities banks can engage in involving cryptocurrency, including holding it on their balance sheets, issuing stablecoins and holding crypto assets and facilitating crypto trading on behalf of customers, among other currently murky areas.

The joint statement from the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is an update on work done by an interagency "sprint" team convened earlier this year.

While not providing details, the agencies said the rapid growth of cryptocurrency presents "potential opportunities and risks" for traditional banks. They said regulators want to provide "coordinated and timely" clarity to the institutions they monitor.

"The agencies have identified a number of areas where additional public clarity is warranted," the agencies said. "Throughout 2022, the agencies plan to provide greater clarity on whether certain activities related to crypto-assets conducted by banking organizations are legally permissible, and expectations for safety and soundness, consumer protection, and compliance with existing laws and regulations."

Agency officials have been working on identifying risks facing banks engaging in crypto activity, as well as whether existing regulations must be updated to account for that activity.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nathanael Sexton sentenced to prison for 2018 attack against Greene County woman

    Judge says Nathanael Sexton's history of violence-based crimes contributed to sentence on criminal confinement, battery convictions.

  • AI hiring bias, dog bone beating, Searchable Museum: News from around our 50 states

    Christmas bomber’s ex seeks reward money in Tennessee, hunters seeing purple more often in Maine, and more

  • Estonia's largest bank allows crypto trading

    Users will be able to trade major cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, ethereum and chainlink directly on the bank's app via crypto exchange Bitstamp.

  • Polkadot leads way as largest cryptocurrencies drop

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Monday, with Polkadot (DOTUSD) seeing the biggest change, shedding 5.81% to $40.43. Litecoin (LTCUSD) dropped 4.56% to $216.

  • Jeffrey Epstein documents reveal master manipulator who claimed he couldn’t kill himself

    Sex trafficker’s final days detailed in more than 2,000 pages of never-before-seen records obtained by the New York Times The wealthy one-time associate of powerful people assured those around him he had plenty to live for while also hinting at despair, according to the documents. Photograph: Uma Sanghvi/AP The financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein told a psychologist he was too much of “a coward” to ever kill himself, two weeks before he was found dead in his jail cell in a death that wa

  • Madagascar on brink of 'the 1st famine caused by climate change'

    While droughts have always been a threat to the country’s agricultural economy, scientists say that the frequency and severity of droughts there have been increased by climate change.

  • JPMorgan named most important bank to health of financial system

    LONDON (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase has once again been named the world's most important bank to the health of the wider financial system, according to the latest annual ranking of top lenders by global regulators. The Financial Stability Board (FSB), made up of regulators from G20 countries, published its latest table of the world's 30 most systemic banks on Tuesday. The 30 lenders are divided between four "buckets" in order of how systemic, international, interconnected and complex they are, with JPMorgan now in a higher bucket than its nearest peers.

  • 7 Best Real Estate E-Newsletters for Your Inbox

    To be a successful real estate investor, it's vital to stay on top of the latest developments in the industry so you can make informed decisions regarding your investment portfolio. Whether you're just getting started with real estate investing or you're looking for opportunities to grow your existing portfolio, here are some top e-newsletters that should be making an appearance in your inbox. Industry Dive keeps a finger on the pulse of what's happening in a variety of industries relevant to commercial real estate.