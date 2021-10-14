U.S. banks beat profit estimates on economic rebound, red-hot markets

Michelle Price
·3 min read

By Michelle Price

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The four largest U.S. consumer banks posted another strong quarter this week as the rebounding economy allowed them to release more cash they had set aside for pandemic losses, while sizzling deals, equity financing and trading activity also boosted their bottom lines.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup, Well Fargo & Co and Bank of America Corp, seen by analysts and economists as bellwethers of the broader economy, reported a combined profit of $28.7 billion for the third quarter, beating analyst estimates.

Much of that was driven by the release of a combined $6 billion of funds the banks had put aside for pandemic loan losses which have not materialized thanks to extraordinary government stimulus, aid programs and loan repayment holidays.

With the national vaccination roll-out allowing Americans to get back to work and resume socializing after 19 months of pandemic-related business closures and travel restrictions, consumer spending has boomed, the banks said.

Loan growth, a key metric closely-watched by analysts, was mixed across Wall Street however. Some lenders are still struggling to grow their loan books as consumers and businesses, flush with cash from government aid programs, continue to pay down loans.

Overall, though, executives were cautiously optimistic that the economy is on a healthy trajectory.

“The recovery from the pandemic continues to drive corporate and consumer confidence,” Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser said in a statement. "And while strong consumer balance sheets have impacted lending, we are seeing higher consumer spending across our cards products."

JPMorgan said combined debit and credit card spend was up 26% year-on-year, while card payment rates stabilized contributing to modest card loan growth. At Bank of America, combined credit and debit card spend was up 21%.

Spending on Citi-branded credit cards in the United States jumped 24% from a year earlier, but with so many customers paying off balances net interest revenue from credit card accounts fell 3%. In a sign that the trend may be turning, net interest revenue on the cards was up 5% from the second quarter.

Sizzling capital markets over the past six months have also buoyed the country's largest lenders, with easy monetary conditions driving record-breaking volumes of both mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and initial public offerings, fueling fees.

Investment banking giant Morgan Stanley Inc crushed estimates on Thursday, reporting a $3.58 billion profit, up nearly 38% on the year-ago-quarter. That was thanks in large part to a record $1.27 billion in revenues from advising from advising on deals.

"The investment bank, itself, and M&A, is on fire," Gorman said in an interview with CNBC after the results. "We've got global GDP growth, enormous fiscal stimulus, record low interest rates. People want to transact."

The highlight for JPMorgan's third quarter was also its Corporate & Investment Bank division, where advisory fees almost tripled due to strong M&A and equity underwriting. All told, that division reported a 6% rise in net revenue to $12.4 billion.

At Bank of America, revenue from its equities division rose 33% year-on-year, driven by growth in client financing activities and strong trading performance, while Citigroup said revenues for its equity markets business had jumped 40%.

Goldman Sachs, Wall Street's most prolific dealmaker, will wrap up bank earnings season on Friday.

While consumer spending and capital markets shone, loan growth remained mixed.

JPMorgan said on Wednesday that, on average, loans were up 5% across the bank compared with last year, while Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo reported declines in loan growth year-on-year.

(Writing by Michelle Price; reporting by Anirban Sen, Noor Zainab Hussain, Matt Scuffham, David Henry, and Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-girlfriend guns down postal carrier as he delivers mail, Colorado police say

    “People liked him. People around here are very upset about it.”

  • Capitalize On The Housing And Real Estate Boom With This Investment Bundle

    An increasing number of people these days are looking for ways to generate additional income streams. A bubbling real estate market means countless opportunities to tap into another stream. This bundle breaks down exactly what it is you need to know to not only get into real estate but how to be successful in your venture.

  • JPMorgan edges closer to leaving pandemic behind, its earnings show

    (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co beat analysts’ profit estimates on Wednesday, thanks to record revenue in some investment banking businesses and a sunnier economic outlook that allowed the largest U.S. bank to release money it had set aside for potential loan losses during the coronavirus pandemic. JPMorgan’s third-quarter profit was 24% higher than the same period last year, and the bank’s average loans and deposits rose, as did credit-card spending, helping JPMorgan’s lending income rise 2.5% from the second quarter. "We don’t know the future any better than you do,” JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said on a call with journalists.

  • Stuart Scheller: Marine who criticised Afghanistan withdrawal pleads guilty to all charges

    Lt Col Stuart Scheller pled guilty to all charges after defying a gag order to criticize the US military’s chaotic withdrawal of Afghanistan, which left 13 Americans dead. The marine entered a guilty plea to six charges during the court-martial at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

  • Top White House official retweets post calling inflation, supply chain issues ‘high class problems’

    Ronald Klain, the White House chief of staff, was criticized online late Thursday after he retweeted a post from a Harvard professor that summed up our top economic issues as “high class problems.”

  • Marine who criticized Afghan withdrawal pleads guilty to charges in court-martial hearing

    The U.S. Marine who criticized the military’s leaders for the exit from Afghanistan has pleaded guilty to all of the resulting charges.

  • Stock Market News for Oct 14, 2021

    U.S. stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday as investors' confidence got a boost from upbeat earnings reports by a slew of big names.

  • 'The Tom Brady effect' in advertising 'is very real,' CEO explains

    Brands that advertise during Tom Brady's football games are reaping the benefits of his star power, according to EDO, which measures consumer engagement with ads.

  • Stimulus Update: Americans Will See More Stimulus Money in Their Bank Accounts Tomorrow

    This week, some Americans eager for more stimulus money will get their wish. Payments will be deposited into bank accounts on Oct. 15, 2021 for one of the key types of financial assistance made available by the American Rescue Plan Act. The payments that are being delivered on Oct. 15 are going to eligible parents and will come as a result of the expansion of the Child Tax Credit authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    Furthermore, some of these dividend growth stocks provide added stability in the form of goods or services that are seldom cut back by customers -- even in uncertain times. Today we will look at three of these S&P 500 dividend growth stocks that should hold up regardless of what market conditions may occur. Operating in an industry that will disappear only if humanity ceases to exist, aptly-named Waste Management (NYSE: WM) offers a reasonable 1.5% dividend that has increased for 18 consecutive years.

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jim Cramer’s investment philosophy, and go directly to read the 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today. Jim Cramer is an American investor and media personality. He is a former hedge fund manager and […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The market's

  • AT&T stock drops toward 11-year low, as dividend yield rises further above 8%

    Shares of AT&T Inc. dropped 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a year, and as they headed for the lowest close since July 2010. The stock has shed 7.5% over the past six sessions, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the nine-day loss streak that ended Oct. 21, 2020. The selloff has boosted AT&T's implied dividend yield to 8.23%, making it the second-highest yielding stock in the S 500 , just below fellow communications

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    A portfolio of dividend-paying stocks provides the ballast for a rock-solid future and allows for a small portion of your money to be applied toward growth stocks or even riskier investments. Unilever (NYSE: UL), Altria Group (NYSE: MO), and Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) are among the bluest of the blue chips when it comes to sharing the wealth with investors. For example, Unilever pays $2.02 per share annually, meaning you would need to buy 495 shares, which at over $52 a stub would cost you almost $26,000 for that one stock.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • Bill Gates’ 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill Gates’ investment philosophy and go directly to read Bill Gates’ 5 Dividend Stocks. William Henry Gates, more commonly known as Bill Gates, is an American businessman, investor, software developer, author, philanthropist, and the founder […]

  • My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize that dream. Since 1957, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of roughly 10.4% (including dividends).