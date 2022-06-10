U.S. banks finally see upturn in credit-card borrowing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Henry
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jamie Dimon
    Jamie Dimon
    American banking executive

By David Henry

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Big U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup appear set for some earnings boost from a pick-up in the battered credit-card business, but a possible recession would pull consumers back and bring losses on outstanding loans.

Last week, JPMorgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon warned of growing recession risks and braced investors for a likely "hurricane."

In steady economic times, cards are one of the most profitable businesses for banks, and analysts say a continued upturn in card borrowing would bring relief for banks.

When consumer spending crashed during the pandemic, Citigroup marked a low point as 2020 ended with a 13% fall in quarterly revenue from U.S. Citi-branded cards from a year earlier.

Now overall balances on credit card and similar loans at U.S. banks are up 15%, as of May 25, from a year earlier, and back near pre-pandemic levels, according to Federal Reserve data. Even better for banks, cardholders now are allowing more of those balances to revolve and incur interest charges instead of paying them off monthly.

While the size of revolving balances is rarely disclosed by banks, it is critical because interest from revolving accounts brings in much more revenue than transaction fees from merchants, some of which are shared with card networks, such as Visa and Mastercard.

"The most profitable part of the credit card business is the consumer revolving balances and then paying them back over time," said analyst Jason Goldberg of Barclays.

At JPMorgan, revolving balances are up 8% from the low, Marianne Lake, co-chief of its Chase consumer bank told an investor conference in May.

During pandemic lockdowns consumers reduced credit card spending and paid down balances like never before, thanks to stimulus payments and cash from refinancing mortgages.

The share of active card accounts with revolving balances share has increased for the past two quarters to 52.6% after plunging to 51.3% in the pandemic. Those balances generally prevailed at around 60% level for the seven years before COVID-19, after being as high as 70% during the 2008 financial crisis, according to data from the American Bankers Association.

'POPULAR MYTH'

Banks say cardholders are paying off their debts a little more slowly now, resulting in higher interest-bearing balances. Discover Financial Services, for example, said payment rates were still significantly higher than before the pandemic but had leveled off and even eased slightly in the first quarter.

As lockdowns came off, banks last year stepped up card marketing and eased credit standards they had tightened earlier in the pandemic.

Credit cards issued quarterly jumped 39% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from a year earlier to 21.5 million, the highest on record and 14% higher than before the pandemic, according to credit reporting agency TransUnion.

Chase, the biggest issuer of cards in the United States, has found evidence to quash some investor concern that consumers had sworn off credit cards, JPMorgan's Lake said.

"Younger generations," Lake said, "contrary to popular myth, are not averse to credit or credit cards." Members of the Millennial and Gen-Z generations among Chase customers put 60% of their spending on credit cards. And they are borrowing more as they age, she said.

Now some investors worry the banks will get too much of a good thing by having promoted credit cards just as the risk of recession rises with tightening Federal Reserve policy.

The banks say they learned from the financial crisis, that knowing whom to lend how much is more important to profits than trying to anticipate recessions.

While card delinquency rates have risen the past three quarters, they are still below pre-pandemic levels, according to TransUnion data. Charge-offs rates for bad credit card loans at banks turned up in the first quarter to 1.82% from 1.57%, according to Federal Reserve data. That's half of what they were before the pandemic and low enough for banks to make money.

For now, unemployment, a big driver of losses on credit cards, is low and wages are rising, noted Barclays' Goldberg.

"In the near-term," Goldberg said, "it should be a fairly profitable business. But banks have to be mindful of the next financial downturn."

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Denny Thomas and Nick Zieminski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Migrants split from caravan to seek transit visas

    A group of migrants that once numbered as many as 5,000 split on Thursday about whether to keeping walking through southern Mexico toward the U.S. border or seek transit visas. [June 9, 2022]

  • U.S. stock market has not priced in economic slowdown yet - Bridgewater co-CIO

    Bridgewater's Karen Karniol-Tambour, co-chief investment officer for sustainability, said on Thursday that the U.S. stock market has not yet priced in an economic slowdown in the United States. "Profits are extremely high and it seems very unlikely they can remain this high at unprecedented levels forever," she told the audience at the Sohn Investment Conference. Although the S&P 500 is down 14.8% this year, Karniol-Tambour believes investors have only taken into consideration a rise in interest rates, ignoring a very significant economic slowdown and higher volatility brought by persistent inflation.

  • Russia Ranks Higher On ESG Than 15 Other Sovereigns

    Ongoing challenges in ranking the sustainability of different governments.

  • U.S. Supreme Court will soon decide whether to hear Bayer's weedkiller case

    WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court could announce as soon as Monday whether it will hear Bayer's bid to dismiss claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer as the company seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars more in damages and payouts. Bayer is seeking review of an appeals court decision that upheld $25 million in damages awarded to California resident Edwin Hardeman, a user of glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup, who blamed his cancer on the product. The nine justices at their private conference on Thursday were scheduled to discuss whether to hear the case, according to the court docket.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy imposes sanctions on Putin and his allies

    The sanctioned officials included Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, veteran Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. The sanctions, imposed in the fourth month of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, appeared unlikely to have much practical impact beyond the symbolic.

  • Pipelines unclogged, but Canadian crude now faces U.S. Gulf Coast glut

    After long being deeply discounted for years because of a lack of pipelines, Canadian heavy crude is finally trading like a "North American" grade, moving in tandem with U.S. sour crudes sold on the Gulf Coast after Enbridge Inc expanded its Line 3 pipeline late last year. Unfortunately for Canadian producers, the Gulf is awash in sour crude thanks to Washington's largest-ever release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) that will amount to 180 million barrels over a six-month period, in an attempt to tame high fuel prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Millions of barrels of sour crude are flooding the market from storage caverns in Louisiana and Texas.

  • Druckenmiller Warns ‘Bear Market Has a Ways to Run’ as Fed Hikes Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Stanley Druckenmiller has a warning for Wall Street: The sharp decline in the stock market isn’t over just yet.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown Eases“My best guess is that we’re six months into a b

  • Mark Cuban Calls This 'The Worst Investment That You Can Make'

    Image source: Getty Images Many consumers routinely use credit cards for everyday purchases. And there's nothing wrong with doing that, provided those credit cards are paid off in full every month. It's carrying a balance on your credit cards that could get you into trouble financially.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Buy 3,164 Shares of This Dividend Stock

    Passive income can grant individuals financial flexibility to choose what they want to do with their time.

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for at Least 50% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    Despite the modest rally that we’ve seen since late May, volatility still rules the markets. The overall trend for the year has been down – to the tune of 14% on the S&P 500 and 23% on the NASDAQ. It’s not exactly an environment that would encourage large-scale buying. But Marko Kolanovic, global market strategist from JPMorgan, takes the contrarian view, explaining why, in his view, current low prices represent opportunities. “As the market got into oversold conditions, it didn’t take much to c

  • US mortgage applications are in 'meltdown' and the threat to house prices is growing, an economist says

    Mortgage applications in the US are falling off a cliff as interest rates shoot higher, posing a danger to sky-high house prices.

  • Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Loads Up on These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has initiated Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. In a time like this, it’s good to find a guide, a market expert whose trading can stand as an example. Paul Tudor

  • Carvana, 'The Amazon of Car Dealers', Wants the Driver's Seat Back

    The online used car retailer has hit several potholes as it tries to get on the road to profitability.

  • ‘Robbing Peter to pay Paul’: Apple is the latest company offering a buy-now-pay-later option. Here are 4 reasons you should think twice before signing up.

    Apple follows companies including Affirm and Klarna into the BNPL space. But observers advise caution before jumping in.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats Suited Perfectly for Income Investors

    To be a Dividend Aristocrat, a company must increase its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Additionally, the company must also be a member of the S&P 500.

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 5 Years

    These exceptional stocks represent the convergence of rising revenues, growing dividends, and unique operating niches.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. Certified financial planner Elaine King Fuentes adds, “It would be ideal to have liberty and to be able to do anything you want for at least one year.”

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 6/9: Block, Affirm Holdings

    Jim Cramer says investors are figuring out what to pay for companies that aren't making money today, but could make a lot of money in the future.

  • Why Ethiopia’s local fintechs are worried

    The country’s financial regulator, The National Bank of Ethiopia, is amending a decade-old Payment System law, allowing foreign investors, to set up business in Ethiopia as digital financial services providers.

  • Home affordability has ‘collapsed’ in 2022, and this is what to expect next, according to Bank of America

    Housing affordability hasn't been this bad since around 1987 or 2005, says Chris Flanagan's team at BofA Global Research.