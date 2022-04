MarketWatch

The median household income in America is about $68,000, according to the Census Bureau — but that may not be enough to help you buy a house these days. Indeed, even though average mortgage rates are still holding below 5% (see the lowest mortgage rates you can qualify for here) for the time being (note that pros expect them to rise), many recent buyers had six-figure incomes, according to the 2022 Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends Report from the National Association of Realtors Research Group, which polled 5,795 recent primary residence home buyers. Half of buyers had household incomes of at least $100,000, the survey reported, while nearly 7 in 10 earned more than $75,000, the survey found.