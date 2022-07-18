U.S. banks take hit on leveraged loans as deals slump, rates rise

Saeed Azhar and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall
·2 min read

By Saeed Azhar and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. banks have started taking a hit on their leveraged loans' exposure as the outlook for dealmaking turns sour amid rising interest rates and extreme market volatility caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Bank of America disclosed on Monday it is reducing its leveraged loan exposure from the $300 million mark, Citigroup Inc wrote down $126 million in the second quarter and Wells Fargo & Co took a $107 million writedown due to widening of credit spreads.

Leveraged loans are usually taken out by companies that have high levels of debt, usually with non-investment grade credit ratings. They tend to be used by private equity firms as a way to fund acquisitions of such companies.

A widening of the credit spread means mark-to-market losses for banks or even worse - a realised loss if a loan on their books turns sour, analysts say.

"The market turmoil and abrupt slowdown in the second quarter sparked a downturn in the leveraged finance markets, causing a number of the deals across various market participants to get marked down," Bank of America's chief financial officer, Alastair Borthwick, said on an earnings call on Monday.

Citigroup CFO Mark Mason said last week the leveraged finance segment is under a considerable amount of pressure in this environment.

"We're not a big player here. We did take a writedown in the quarter, about $126 million," he said.

Wells Fargo said on Friday its investment banking fees declined, reflecting lower market activity and the $107 million writedown on "unfunded leveraged finance commitments" due to the market spread widening.

Inflation exacerbated by supply-chain issues and geopolitical developments is weighing on credit profiles, along with slower economic growth and tightening monetary policy, said Lyuba Petrova, head of U.S. leveraged finance at Fitch Ratings.

The market is also slowing.

Leveraged loans fell to $737 million in the first half of the year, down from $883 million a year ago, data from Dealogic shows.

BNP Paribas strategists in a note said the Federal Reserve's rate hikes are no longer creating more demand, but may worsen interest coverage ratios - a debt and profitability ratio used to determine how easily a company can pay interest on its outstanding debt.

The U.S. central bank has been trying curb a relentless surge in prices and has committed to a "soft landing."

In June, the Fed raised its benchmark federal funds rate by 75 basis points, the biggest hike since 1994, as inflation unexpectedly rose despite expectations it had peaked.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York; Additional reporting by Davide Barbuscia in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Solid-state EV batteries could cut carbon emissions further, says climate group

    Solid-state batteries could cut the carbon footprint of electric vehicle (EV) batteries by 29% compared with today's liquid lithium-ion batteries and could reduce it even further using sustainably sourced materials, a campaign group said on Tuesday. Based on a comparison of one of the most promising solid-state batteries to lithium-ion technology and using sustainable lithium sources, a battery's carbon footprint could be cut by as much as 39%, Transport and Environment (T&E) said. The European climate group called for incentives to cut the carbon footprint in new EV battery regulations being finalised by the European parliament and European Union member states.

  • Jeep Owner Stellantis to End China Joint Venture

    The car maker is ending the joint venture that makes and distributes its Jeep brand in China, in the latest setback for the Western auto industry’s attempt to build a significant presence there.

  • Apple to Slow Hiring as Economy Softens, Report Says

    A Bloomberg report saying the company will reduce the pace of growth in spending follows recent indications of similar moves at Meta and Alphabet.

  • Kremlin: Putin, Erdogan to discuss Ukrainian grain exports on Tuesday

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the export of Ukrainian grain at their meeting in Tehran on Tuesday, a Kremlin aide has told reporters. Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are expected to sign a deal later this week aimed at resuming the shipping of grain from Ukraine across the Black Sea, which has been all but choked off by Russia's decision last February to send its armed forces into Ukraine.

  • Apple faces class-action lawsuit over Apple Pay

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan breaks downs the class-action lawsuit against Apple alleging obstruction of competition from third-party e-commerce platforms and transaction fees.

  • ‘These stocks are down but not out’: Jim Cramer says to buy the dip

    Markets have dropped sharply through the first half of this year, but the news isn’t all bad for investors. The lower share prices we've been seeing offer plenty of opportunities for investors looking to buy the dip, or get in at a discount. The trick is to find them. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, has a few ideas about this situation. In his view, the market turbulence has had the beneficial impact of sorting out the wheat from the chaff and ‘working off the exce

  • This Energy Stock Is a Must-Own if You Want Passive Income

    A big yield, a history of regular dividend hikes, and a reliable business make this passive-income giant an attractive stock to own.

  • Want Passive Income? Buy This Warren Buffett Stock Right Now With $5,000

    Passive income is becoming increasingly desirable in the present economy. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation, in addition to global economic impacts linked to the war in Ukraine, have sent stocks into a downward spiral. Since the onset of 2022, the S&P 500 has shed 19% of its value, and the more speculative Nasdaq Composite has plunged 26%.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • Coinbase Takes a Big and Important Win

    This is news that will undoubtedly do Coinbase a lot of good. "As we continue to grow across Europe and other regions, maintaining our strong regulatory relationships will ensure that we will continue to bring to market the products that our customers want, through the most trusted and secure platform in the cryptoeconomy."

  • Markets are signaling the Fed is being too aggressive in fighting inflation - and a 100 basis point hike this month isn't important to stock prices

    "[T]he pace of Fed hikes is not as important as where markets believe Fed Funds will average over the next 24 months," DataTrek's Nicholas Colas wrote.

  • General Electric Unveils New Brand Names, Logo, Ahead of Historic Split

    "Today marks a key milestone in GE's plan to become three independent, laser-focused companies," said CEO Larry Culp.

  • 10 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss blue-chip dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. In May 2022, US inflation reached its 40-year high, with the consumer price index […]

  • Dow books biggest drop in more than two weeks after report about Apple’s plans to slow hiring, spending

    U.S. stocks end lower, giving up early gains, after Bloomberg reports Apple Inc. plans to slow hiring and spending growth in some divisions next year.

  • Indian rupee closes at record low as oil weighs

    The Indian rupee pared early gains to close at record low on Monday, as rising crude prices weighed on the currency, even as other Asian currencies drew some strength from a retreating dollar. It was the rupee's sixth straight session of record lows. India imports more than two-thirds of its oil requirement and high global crude prices have threatened to increase the country's trade and current account deficits.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Boost Your Passive Income Stream This Summer

    Investing in equal parts of these three industry-leading businesses provides a dividend yield above 3%.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried is positioning himself as crypto's 'lender of last resort' - but even he reportedly couldn't deal with the $2 billion hole in Celsius' balance sheet

    FTX walked away from a deal to buy Celsius before the troubled crypto lender filed for bankruptcy this week, according to the Financial Times.

  • Porsche Maps Out Profit Push Ahead of IPO With New Luxury SUV

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG’s Porsche plans to introduce a new electric luxury sport utility vehicle and bolster profits in the coming years as the brand tries to win over investors ahead of its initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapPorsche targets

  • Netflix Users are Leaving; 3 Rival Streamers Seeing Big Gains

    Netflix expects to lose 2 million subscribers this quarter, but they're not turning off their TVs.

  • 3 High-Yield Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Now

    It wasn't long ago that infrastructure was a hot topic as the U.S. economy looked for ways to uplift itself out of the pandemic-induced recession. Scott Levine (Brookfield Infrastructure): While pinching the pursestrings can be one way to handle the rising prices we're all facing, it's hardly the only solution.