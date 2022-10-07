U.S. banks' Q3 profits set to shrink on economic risks, deal slump

Saeed Azhar and Niket Nishant
·4 min read

By Saeed Azhar and Niket Nishant

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The biggest U.S. banks are expected to report weaker third-quarter profits as the economy slowed and volatile markets put the brakes on dealmaking.

Four of the nation's largest lenders -- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Inc and Morgan Stanley -- will report third-quarter earnings Friday, Oct. 14.

The results are expected to show a slide in net income after turbulent markets choked off investment-banking activity and lenders set aside more rainy-day funds to cover losses from borrowers who fall behind on their payments.

Banks typically earn more when interest rates rise because they can charge customers more to borrow. But their fortunes are also tied to the health of the broader economy.

The Federal Reserve has raised benchmark rate from near zero in March to the current range of 3.00% to 3.25% and signalled more increases. While rising rates tend to buoy bank profits, the broader risk of an economic downturn sparked by high inflation, supply-chain bottlenecks and the war in Ukraine could weigh on future earnings. While higher rates are expected to boost net interest income at the two largest U.S. banks, JPMorgan and Bank of America, the jump in borrowing costs has also hurt their mortgage and auto-lending businesses by cooling demand.

"The concern is that rates will rise too much and slow the economy or push it into a recession," said Matt O'Connor, an analyst at Deutsche Bank, wrote in a research note.

Analysts expect profits at JPMorgan to drop 24%, while net income at Citigroup and Wells Fargo are forecast to decline 32% and 17%, respectively, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data.

Investment-banking powerhouse Goldman Sachs Group Inc is expected to report a 46% plunge in profits when it reports on Oct. 18, while earnings at rival Morgan Stanley are seen falling 28%. The drop comes as corporations' interest in mergers, acquisitions and initial public offerings dried up.

Analysts expect Bank of America's third-quarter profit to fall nearly 14%, with robust growth at its consumer division estimated to partially offset the decline in advisory fees.

The S&P 500 bank index is down almost 26% this year. Shares of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, which are not part of the index, are down 20% and 17% respectively during the same period.

STEEP FALL

JPMorgan President Daniel Pinto told investors last month that he expected the bank's investment banking fees to fall between 45% to 50% in the third-quarter.

For some investment-banking businesses, weakness was exacerbated by a decline in large private-equity buyouts. Dealmaking in that market dropped 54% to $716.62 billion in the third quarter from the same period last year, according to Dealogic data.

U.S. banks wrote down $1 billion on leveraged and bridge loans as rising interest rates made it tougher for them to offload high-risk debt onto investors and other lenders.

"We are expecting further losses on these deals," said Richard Ramsden, an analyst at Goldman Sachs who oversees research on large banks. "It's going to vary quite a bit," depending on where the transactions were initially priced and how much exposure remains, he said.

Wall Street banks took combined losses of $700 million on the sale of $8.55 billion in loans and bonds backing the leveraged buyout of business software company Citrix Systems Inc, Reuters reported last month, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Analysts also said banks will set aside more reserves in anticipation of more soured loans.

"We expect moderate, yet increasing, negative impact on banks' asset quality and loan growth stemming from the higher rates, inflation and a mild recession in the U.S., negating some of the benefits of higher rates," analysts at Fitch Ratings wrote in a report.

The ratings agency expects overall bank loans to grow 10% to 11% this year, but that could peter out as interest rates climb and the economy slows.

"Banks are going to be facing a much different 2023 than they did in 2022," said Christopher Wolfe, who oversees Fitch's ratings and analysis of U.S. and Canadian banks.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar in New York and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Cooper Clutch' as QB Rush stays perfect for Cowboys

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) Cooper Rush shrugs at what he calls ''QB win stats,'' seeming to skip the logic that it's the most important measure of a quarterback. Winning is all Rush has done for the Dallas Cowboys in four games as an injury replacement for Dak Prescott, including three times this season after Prescott fractured his right thumb. Now Rush is set for his fifth career start Sunday at the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams (2-2).

  • Swiss pursue home-grown energy panacea - reluctantly

    Having dodged most of the fuel-driven surge in inflation plaguing its neighbours, Switzerland is moving ahead with plans to boost its energy security and lock in tame power prices - but only reluctantly. Switzerland's focus on hydropower, which Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga calls "the backbone" of its electricity production, has helped shelter the country compared with others from soaring oil and gas costs, but it is far from immune. Sommaruga believes the Swiss have been woken up to a need to wean themselves off fossil fuels by the European power crisis since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and by the risk of energy rationing in a worst-case scenario this winter.

  • For NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) insiders, selling US$156m worth of stock earlier this year was a smart move.

    NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock rose 6.1% last week, but insiders who sold US$156m worth of stock over the...

  • Chips Are Down but Not Out; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Semiconductor Stocks From a Top Analyst

    Chip stocks have had a brutal ride in 2022. The tables have turned on a sector particularly sensitive to cycles; after seeing outsized growth during the pandemic, and despite the global chip shortage, waning demand has seen many in the segment hit hard. Factor in some lofty valuations, a slowing economy and fears of a full-blown recession and the result is the SOX (the main Semiconductor index) is down by 38% year-to-date. That said, there are many good companies operating in the space whose sha

  • October 2022: The Fastest-Cooling Housing Markets in the Country

    Image source: Getty Images As real estate and real estate-related companies continue to cut their workforces, it's become clear that it's no mirage -- the housing market is indeed cooling. Another sign? The real estate giant Redfin has experienced a nearly 92% drop in stock value since last year.

  • Hawkish Fed may not be deterred by spate of inflation-friendly data

    Dropping job vacancies, a dip in rental costs and signs of growing consumer caution may bolster the Federal Reserve's hopes it can still slow the U.S. economy - and inflation - without causing a full-blown recession or dramatic rise in unemployment. U.S. central bank officials remain adamant that inflation is their prime focus, and, even as they site what Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic this week called "glimmers of hope," they remain on message about their determination to slow the pace of price hikes, a group mantra that galvanized after policymakers stumbled last year in thinking inflation wouldn't take root. "We are still decidedly in the inflationary woods, not out of them," Bostic said after noting that some recent data had broken in the Fed's favor.

  • Tens of thousands of young women get breast cancer every year. There are fertility options

    Roxana Chaviano is not sure if she wants kids. Launching a pharmaceutical career, finding a partner come first.

  • Are Treasury Notes Better Investments than Dividend Stocks Right Now?

    A juicy 4%-or-greater yield may make Treasuries seem attractive, but there's a long-term trade-off.

  • A single massive options trade fueled a 2% positive reversal in the S&P 500 on Wednesday, says Wells Fargo

    The $31 million options trade included the buying of 20,000 S&P 500 calls expiring in October with a strike price of 4,500.

  • Fed’s Daly Sets High Bar for Slowing Pace of Policy Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly sees a high bar for slowing the central bank’s 75 basis-point pace of interest-rate increases, though she’s watching key data between now and their Nov. 1-2 meeting.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialOne Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo SaysMar-a-Lago Documents Included P

  • Homebuyers are rejecting more offers than ever for 'tiny' issues. What's a seller to do?

    Buyers, who were waiving their contingencies during the pandemic are instead using it to walk away from their contracts.

  • Fed Officials Keep Hammering Hawkish Message on Rates Heading Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials kept up the drumbeat of support for extending their run of interest-rate hikes, stressing the need to quash inflation that’s proved unexpectedly stubborn.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-

  • Ukraine war: Russia warns US of direct military clash risk

    Moscow says a US decision to send more military aid to Ukraine is an "immediate threat" to Russia.

  • Warren Buffett's stock portfolio is so large that unrealized investment losses in the 2nd-quarter led to a 10% decline in earnings per share for the whole S&P 500

    Excluding Berkshire Hathaway's unrealized investment loss from the S&P 500's second-quarter earnings would result in just a 2% year-over-year decline.

  • ‘The picture for 2023 has darkened considerably': The World Trade Organization says that global trade will decrease sharply next year as countries face a 'multipronged crisis'

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Europe's rising energy costs, and strict monetary policy are all playing in to reduced predictions.

  • Fed’s Waller Sees Additional Rate Hikes Into Early Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the US central bank needs to continue to raise interest rates into early 2023 and keep the battle over inflation a top priority despite roiled financial markets.Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Tr

  • Ex-Oath Keepers member testifies group’s leader claimed Secret Service contact

    Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes' Capitol riot trial.

  • Former 'Scrubs' and 'Californication' producer Eric Weinberg charged with 18 counts of sexual abuse and assault

    A co-executive producer and writer for the 2000s TV comedy "Scrubs" was arrested Tuesday and charged with 18 counts of sexual abuse and assault by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • Chipmakers See ‘Breathtaking’ Drop in Demand as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs are piling up that the tech downturn may be deeper and longer-lasting than feared. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.After years of record capital spending, ch