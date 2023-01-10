U.S. banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession

2
Saeed Azhar, Niket Nishant and Lananh Nguyen
·3 min read

By Saeed Azhar, Niket Nishant and Lananh Nguyen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. banking giants are forecast to report lower fourth quarter profits this week as lenders stockpile rainy-day funds to prepare for an economic slowdown that is battering investment banking.

Four American banking giants -- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co -- will report earnings on Friday.

Along with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, they are the six largest lenders expected to amass a combined $5.7 billion in reserves to prepare for soured loans, according to average projections by Refinitiv. That is more than double the $2.37 billion set aside a year earlier.

"With most U.S. economists forecasting either a recession or significant slowdown this year, banks will likely incorporate a more severe economic outlook," said Morgan Stanley analysts led by Betsy Graseck in a note.

The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates aggressively in an effort to tame inflation near its highest in decades. Rising prices and higher borrowing costs have prompted consumers and businesses to curb their spending, and since banks serve as economic middlemen, their profits decline when activity slows.

The six banks are also expected to report an average 17% drop in net profit in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, according to preliminary analysts' estimates from Refintiv.

Graphic: Big U.S. banks' profits expected to plunge in Q4 https://www.reuters.com/graphics/USA-BANKS/dwvkdarqjpm/chart.png

Still, lenders stand to gain from rising rates that allow them to earn more from the interest they charge borrowers.

Investors and analysts will focus on bank bosses' commentary as an important gauge of the economic outlook. A parade of executives has warned in recent weeks of the tougher business environment, which has prompted firms to slash compensation or eliminate jobs.

Goldman Sachs will start laying off thousands of employees from Wednesday, two sources familiar with the move said Sunday. Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, among others, have also cut jobs after a plunge in investment-banking activity.

The moves come after Wall Street dealmakers handling mergers, acquisitions and initial public offerings faced a sharp drop in their businesses in 2022 as rising interest rates roiled markets.

Global investment banking revenue sank to $15.3 billion in the fourth quarter, down more than 50% from a year-earlier quarter, according to data from Dealogic.

Consumer businesses will also be a key focus in banks' results. Household accounts have been propped up for much of the pandemic by a strong job market and government stimulus, and while consumers are generally in good financial shape, more are starting to fall behind on payments.

"We're exiting a period of extraordinarily strong credit quality," said David Fanger, senior vice president, financial institutions group, at Moody's Investors Service.

At Wells Fargo, the fallout from a fake accounts scandal and regulatory penalties will continue to weigh on results. The lender expected to book an expense of about $3.5 billion after it agreed to settle charges over widespread mismanagement of car loans, mortgages and bank accounts with the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the watchdog's largest-ever civil penalty.

Analysts will also watch if banks such as Morgan Stanley and Bank of America book any writedowns on the $13-billion loan to fund Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter.

More broadly, the KBW index of bank stocks is up about 4% this month after sinking almost 28% in the last year.

While market sentiment took a sharp turn from hopeful to fearful in 2022, some large banks could overcome the most dire predictions because they have shed risky activities, wrote Susan Roth Katzke, an analyst at Credit Suisse.

"We see more resilient earning power through the cycle after a decade of de-risking," she wrote in a note. "We cannot dismiss the fundamental strength."

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Niket Nishant and Lananh Nguyen; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are part of Zacks Earnings Preview.

  • Tata-Run iPhone Plant Would be a Boon for India, Executive Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Tata Group succeeding with its bid to take over an iPhone assembly plant in southern India would give a boost to the country’s ambitions to become an electronics manufacturing hub, a top executive at the conglomerate’s software services arm said.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark A

  • Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warns U.S. stocks could slump another 22% if recession arrives in 2023

    U.S. equities could face a sharper-than-expected selloff in 2023 from a recession shock that could push stocks down another 22% from the current levels, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson.

  • Indonesia Stocks Near Correction in Shift to Cheaper Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesian stocks are on track to enter a technical correction on Tuesday as investors looked to cash out from one of Asia’s hottest markets for 2022 in search of cheaper valuations elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for In

  • India Considers Lifting Rice Export Curbs as Supply Improves

    (Bloomberg) -- India, the world’s biggest rice exporter, is likely to lift restrictions on grain shipments in a move that would mark a further easing of a global wave of food protectionism after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity

  • Asian Stocks Mixed as Hawkish Fed Halts S&P Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fluctuated as investors weighed hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and looked toward the release of US inflation data on Thursday for clarity on the trajectory for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship

  • Macron Risks Upheaval With Plan to Make French Work Longer

    (Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron’s government will present his plan to overhaul France’s pension system on Tuesday, likely triggering mass strikes and protests that may further undermine an economy already at risk of falling into recession.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets

  • Republicans and Democrats actually agree that America must be a tech leader. Here’s what this means for the U.S. economy and jobs.

    Federal funding for science and technology is pouring into chip-manufacturing, clean tech, AI and other emerging techologies.

  • Saudi Arabia Eyes Boosting Investment in Pakistan to Over $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapSaudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has ordered exploring increasing the kingdom’s assistance and investments in Pakistan, a step toward furthering

  • SCOTUS takes up workers' rights case

    Former prosecutor Steve Barick joins FOX 5 to discuss an upcoming Supreme Court case that deals with workers' rights, the right to organize unions, collectively bargain, and the right to strike.

  • Uber stock rises after NYC judge blocks driver pay raise

    Uber shares are up more than 4% after a New York City judge recently blocked pay raises for rideshare drivers.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects investor suits over Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to again hear a multi-billion dollar case pursued by shareholders of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac arising from the federal government's takeover of the mortgage finance firms during the 2008 financial crisis. The justices turned away an appeal by the investors of a lower court's ruling against their challenge to a 2012 agreement that resulted in hundreds of billions of dollars being redirected from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to the U.S. Treasury. The shareholders had argued that this arrangement unlawfully deprived them of dividends without compensation.

  • IRS on the chopping block on first day of legislative work under Speaker McCarthy

    The House is slated to vote on a bill Monday night that would rescind more than $70 billion of funding to the Internal Revenue Service, a top goal of the new GOP majority.

  • Israel's new hard-line government has made headlines – the bigger demographic changes that caused it, not so much

    People wait at a bus stop at the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty ImagesIsrael’s new goverment is the most right-wing and religious leadership the country has had in the 75 years of its existence, as many observers have pointed out. And this style of leadership may last because it represents the next generation of Israelis. You don’t have to look far to see that the religiously observant Orthodox and ultra-Orthodox sectors of Israel’s population are growing quickly. The n

  • NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

    NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is up by a considerable 27% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive...

  • Conservative elected officials seeking to put university faculty tenure on the chopping block

    The indefinite academic appointments that come with tenure — the holy grail of university employment — have faced review from lawmakers or state oversight boards in at least half a dozen states .

  • ‘Woke’ Chairman/CEO Takes Visa Inc. Everywhere He Wants It to Be — Like China

    Under Al Kelly, Company ‘Whitewashed’ the Communists’ Genocide and Slavery, While Embracing BLM and Possibly Abetting Child Porn

  • Fed to size up next rate hike with eye on inflation

    SAN FRANCISCO/ATLANTA (Reuters) -Federal Reserve policymakers say fresh inflation data out later this week will help them decide whether they can slow the pace of interest rate hikes at their upcoming meeting, to just a quarter point increase instead of the larger jumps they used for most of 2022. If U.S. consumer price data released on Thursday confirms the cooling seen in most recent monthly jobs report, Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic told reporters on Monday that he would have to take a quarter point increase "more seriously and to move in that direction." Asked in a Wall Street Journal interview early on Monday about her preferred rate-hike size for the Jan. 31 to Feb.1 meeting, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said both 25 and 50 basis point rate hikes are "on the table" for her.

  • Kendall Jenner Found the Chicest Way to Layer and Stay Warm This Winter

    Shop similar pieces at Amazon.

  • Zillow Stock Surges as It Gets an Upgrade on Expected Return of Housing Growth

    Zillow Group traded higher Monday after shares of the online housing company were upgraded with an analyst expressing confidence in a housing market that could become more affordable. BofA Securities analyst Curtis Nagle upgraded shares of Zillow (ticker: Z) to Buy from Underperform and raised his price target to $42 from $22. Nagle wrote in a research note that current demand for housing is historically low as home prices have soared and mortgage rates have risen.