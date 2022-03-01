U.S. banks' Russia exposure unclear; risk of long-term impacts - analysts

Scenes near Wall Street and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), in New York
Elizabeth Dilts Marshall
·2 min read

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. banks' exposures to Russia may not be fully understood by investors due to a lack of transparency in disclosures made so far, and banks that get significant revenue from global operations could take a hit in the long run, analysts said.

The exposure so far disclosed by U.S. banks is $14.7 billion. Compared to Italian, French and Austrian banks, which combined have just over $42.5 billion in exposure to Russia, U.S. banks appear less at risk.

However, Citigroup surprised analysts on Monday, saying its total exposure to Russia amounted to nearly $10 billion, far higher than previously communicated.

The new number took into account cash held at the Bank of Russia and other financial institutions, reverse repos and additional exposures to Russian counterparties.

Citigroup's revised total raised the question of whether other banks have higher exposures than so far disclosed.

In a research note published on Tuesday, JPMorgan analyst Kian Abouhossein said that, in general, "transparency on exposure by banks to Russia is low."

"Most banks do not give net exposures, and do not provide granularity around the gross exposures," Abouhossein wrote, adding that U.S. banks' derivatives exposure risk and the impact that sanctions could have on their wholesale payments businesses are currently unknown.

Only a handful of U.S. banks have quantified their Russia exposure.

In addition to Citi, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported $293 million in net exposure to Russia, as well as a total of $414 million of market exposure as of December 2021, according to its most recent filing.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp said it has less than $100 million of Russia exposure.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America and Wells Fargo & Co, which round out the top four largest U.S. banks, did not list Russia in the top 20 countries where they have the most exposure in their most recent filings.

Morgan Stanley has not disclosed its exposure.

While U.S. banks appear to have less financial exposure to Russia than their European counterparts, Citi analyst Ken Usdin said they may see greater indirect impacts to their businesses, given the sizeable revenue some get from global business.

Citi, JPMorgan and the trust banks, like State Street Corp, could see that kind of impact due to their large global revenue exposure, Usdin said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Fall, Oil Again Tops $100 Amid Sanctions

    U.S. stock indexes fell and bond yields slipped, while oil prices rose to multiyear highs as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continued to whipsaw through markets.

  • EU eyes Ukrainian membership, could be bargaining chip in Russia talks

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union leaders may discuss the possibility of Ukrainian membership at an informal summit in March, a senior EU official said on Monday, adding the issue was important for Ukraine in discussions with Russia on ending the conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that he had signed an official request for Ukraine to join the bloc. "I think one of the reasons that this is important for President Zelenskiy is also potentially in some of the discussions with Russia on a way out," the official said referring to talks to end the conflict.

  • Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank clashes

    JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) -Israeli forces killed three Palestinians on Tuesday in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, and the Islamic Jihad militant group identified two of the dead as its gunmen. Witnesses said the two were killed when undercover Israeli forces exchanged fire with Palestinians during a pre-dawn raid in Jenin. Israel's border police said its forces came under heavy gunfire during an operation in the camp to arrest a suspect wanted for what it described as "terrorist activity".

  • Why Does the U.S. Buy Russian Oil?

    Despite its status as the top global producer, the U.S. continues to purchase Russian crude to service more-isolated coastal markets and keep refineries running at optimal levels

  • Exxon Mobil removing U.S. citizen employees from Russia -sources

    Exxon Mobil has begun removing employees who are U.S. citizens from Russia, according to two people familiar with the matter. The departures include staff from its large oil and gas production operations on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East. Exxon last year employed more than 1,000 people across Russia with offices in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Yuzhno-Sakhalinst, according to its website.

  • This Explosive Coffee Shop Is Growing Faster Than Starbucks and Dunkin

    There is good reason to expect coffee shop chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) will post some caffeinated results when it reports earnings on Tuesday. In a recent analysis of customer foot traffic to Dutch Bros, Starbucks, and Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN), Placer.ai found it was Dutch Bros that showed the most impressive growth compared to pre-pandemic periods.

  • Russia will ban Western companies from exiting investments as BP and others dash for the door

    Russia is stepping up its defense of its beleaguered financial system as major Western companies try to ditch their investments.

  • Russia's central bank has closed the country's stock market and instructed brokers to block foreign sales as losses mount

    In an attempt to prevent a total collapse of the Russian ruble, the central bank also more than doubled interest rates to 20% following sanctions.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • Ruble collapses as new sanctions on Russia hit

    Russia's currency collapsed in overnight trading, with the ruble plummeting against the dollar. Why it matters: The dive shows that the steadily increasing sanctions from the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom will inflict massive pain on Russia's economy — the 11th largest on Earth — and its people, in a shock that could reverberate throughout the global financial system.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Russian

  • Read This Before Judging Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s (NYSE:KMI) ROE

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $233 billion gain from its top 15 stocks. Take a look at how its biggest holdings have performed.

    The investor's company has racked up unrealized gains of 3,800% on Moody's, 1,800% on American Express, and 1,700% on Coca-Cola as of December 31.

  • AT&T (T) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    AT&T (T) closed at $23.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day.

  • This #1 (Strong Buy) Computer and Technology Stock is a Smart Buy Right Now

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • What Does AMD’s Buyback Mean for Its Stock

    Investors love a bit of share buyback action, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been partaking in plenty of it recently. Last week, the chip giant disclosed it had authorized a new $8 billion share repurchase program which comes hot on the heels of last May’s $4 billion authorization – for which the company has already purchased $3 billion worth of shares over the last 4 quarters. “Overall,” said Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore, “We believe the expansion of AMD's share repurchase program reflect

  • Coinbase CEO's 7 Words That Could Mean Billions for Investors

    If you've been on the fence about this stock, here's the news you've probably been waiting for.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • There's More Than Just $50 Billion Separating Lowe's and Home Depot Stocks

    Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) recently announced fourth-quarter earnings, which came one day after Home Depot (NYSE: HD) issued its quarterly update. And except for in one area, Lowe's entire report followed the trend of lagging behind the industry leader.

  • Russia's central bank shuts the country's stock market for a 2nd day as analysts warn it is 'uninvestable'

    The Russian financial system is coming under huge pressure as Western governments and companies scramble to cut ties, analysts said.