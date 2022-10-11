U.S. banks seen building $5 billion in reserves as recession risks grow

1
Niket Nishant and Mehnaz Yasmin
·2 min read

By Niket Nishant and Mehnaz Yasmin

(Reuters) - The six biggest U.S. banks are expected to set aside nearly $5 billion in the third quarter to cover future loan losses, Wall Street analysts said, as lenders brace for a potential global recession.

Profits at big banks got a boost last year as they released funds reserved for potential COVID losses. In the third quarter of last year, they released about $4 billion of loan provisions, according to data from Refinitiv.

But with growing fears of a recession as the U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates aggressively to tamp down inflation, the reserve build out in the third quarter could be the biggest drag on bank profits, analysts said.

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon on Monday warned of a recession in the next six to nine months.

The biggest U.S. bank by assets kicks off third-quarter results on Friday, followed by Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley. Bank of America and Goldman Sachs Group Inc wrap up big bank results next week.

Third-quarter profits for the banks are expected to fall between 13% and 46%, according to Refinitiv IBES estimates, which shows Citigroup is expected to build the biggest reserves in the quarter, totaling $1.51 billion.

Factors that would lead to a jump in loan loss provisions include fading fiscal stimulus measures, increased geopolitical tensions and elevated inflation, Barclays analysts wrote in a note.

However, a jump in reserves does not suggest all is gloom-and-doom for the financial industry yet, according to some.

"It's the best of times in terms of actual loan quality," Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo said, adding that the banking industry is way more resilient with far less risk than it had before prior recessions.

Banks are also expected to book higher interest income from the Fed's supersized rate increases.

Still, investors remain worried that the Fed's tightening to cool inflation will eventually lead to a recession.

Shares of the big six U.S. banks have plunged between 14% and 34% so far this year.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant, Manya Saini and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Recommended Stories

  • Gold prices head for a third consecutive loss as U.S. inflation data looms

    Gold edges lower on Tuesday, as anxieties about further interest rate rises by the Federal Reserve in the face of high inflation set prices up for a third consecutive decline.

  • It’s time to pivot from the idea of a Federal Reserve rate-hike pivot, Goldman Sachs strategists say

    Like some sort of M.C. Escher painting, strategists at Goldman Sachs say it's time to pivot from the talk of a pivot.

  • German cybersecurity chief investigated over Russia ties￼

    BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany’s national cybersecurity agency is under scrutiny over reports of ties to Russian intelligence, officials said Monday Arne Schoenbohm, who heads the BSI agency, co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. German media reported that one of its…

  • China new bank lending nearly doubles after central bank help

    BEIJING (Reuters) -New bank lending in China nearly doubled in September from the previous month and far exceeded expectations after the central bank acted to spur an economy weakened by a property crisis and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Chinese banks extended 2.47 trillion yuan ($344.58 billion) in new yuan loans in September, jumping from 1.25 trillion yuan in August, data released by the People's Bank of China showed on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would rise to 1.80 trillion yuan in September.

  • ‘Daily Show’ unveils VOTEDEMIC 2022 merch to raise funds for voter registration

    “The Daily Show” is aiming to raise money for voter registration efforts with some new midterm elections-inspired swag. The Comedy Central show hosted by Trevor Noah is rolling out a line of “VOTEDEMIC 2022” merchandise beginning Tuesday, ITK has exclusively learned. Organizers said proceeds from select items for sale will go to HeadCount, a nonprofit…

  • Case of Missing Toddler Quinton Simon Includes ‘Criminal’ Investigation

    Chatham County SheriffLaw-enforcement officers trying to find missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon again searched the home where he was last seen as the police chief revealed the case now includes a “criminal investigation.”Forty FBI personnel have joined the hunt for the 20-month-old, including members of the child-abduction and rapid-deployment unit, officials said at a Monday press conference.Quinton vanished on Oct. 5—after his mother texted his babysitter to say she didn’t need to watch hi

  • Bitcoin Is Falling. Brace for Volatility in Crypto This Week.

    and other cryptocurrencies were weaker Monday as sentiment for risk-sensitive assets continued to deteriorate in the wake of the U.S. jobs report on Friday. Crypto holders should brace for more volatility in the coming days with key inflation data on the docket. The price of Bitcoin has fallen 1% over the past 24 hours to $19,250.

  • Crypto: Coinbase Scores Big Win Over Rivals

    The Coinbase platform for buying and selling bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrency continues to expand during the crypto winter.

  • Friday's jobs report signaled the labor market is still hot — probably too hot for the Fed — and that means stocks could be headed for new 2022 lows this month.

    US stocks could find a new bottom for the year this month as September's jobs report bolsters Fed hawkishness, BofA analysts say.

  • Jamie Dimon Thinks the S&P 500 Could Fall Another 20%: What Should Investors Know?

    When Jamie Dimon talks, the market listens. As the longtime CEO of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), the largest bank by assets in the U.S., not only has Dimon successfully navigated the company through multiple recessions and made JPMorgan a best-in-breed bank stock, but he always has a good pulse on the economy. With more than $3.8 trillion of assets, JPMorgan is exposed to every part of the economy from consumers to small businesses to the largest corporations -- and in almost every sector, too.

  • Padres crush Mets amidst Eargate probe of San Diego pitcher Joe Musgrove I The Rush

    "Eargate" makes Padres postseason elimination of Mets one to remember, Justin Tucker FG at the buzzer lifts Ravens over Bengals, the Jets have a winning record after beating Dolphins, Cooper Rush is undefeated as Cowboys roll over Rams, Taysom Hill stuns Seattle in Saints victory, Eagles edge out the Cardinals and are the only undefeated team at 5-0, the Giants beat the Packers in London... and The Rush has a theory about why. Meanwhile, Tom Brady gets a bogus call in the Bucs win over Atlanta and the Falcons are undefeated against the spread.

  • Why so much talk of layoffs and rising unemployment if the jobs market is so good?

    Right now almost anyone can get a job, but it won't be long before more people starting losing them. Here's why.

  • Draymond Green's Jordan Poole altercation 'feels different' than others

    Draymond Green explained why this latest altercation with Jordan Poole feels different than those in the past.

  • Goldman Analysts Say Markets Yet to Grasp Full IRA Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- ESG investors are missing an array of opportunities created by President Joe Biden’s climate bill, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceAlmost two months after it was pa

  • Russia has added Meta to a list of 'extremist' and 'terrorist' organizations, a report says

    Meta's services, such as WhatsApp and Instagram, are set to be cut off in Russia after it was added to the list of terrorists and extremists.

  • Analysis-Russia's mobilisation may stymie economic recovery

    Already blighted by Western sanctions, Russia's economy now faces a more self-inflicted blow, with President Vladimir Putin's military mobilisation drive threatening to undermine productivity, demand and recovery. "The mobilisation declaration and the strengthening of geopolitical and sanctions risk are launching the second wave of the economic crisis," said Evgeny Suvorov, an economist at CentroCreditBank, expecting Russia's economic contraction to worsen in the final months of the year. Putin last Thursday said retail sales fell in the final week of September and ordered his government to find ways to stimulate consumer demand.

  • IMF cuts Asia's growth forecasts, warns of strong dollar strains

    The International Monetary Fund cut Asia's economic growth forecasts on Tuesday, with rising inflation forcing many central banks to tighten monetary policy even as exports face the brunt of slowing growth in trade partners such as the United States. The downgrade underscores heightening uncertainty over Asia's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as darkening growth prospects for the United States, China and the euro zone economies stoke fear of a global recession.

  • As the 3rd-quarter reporting season begins, markets are bracing for signs of a recession that could send stocks into a deeper bear market

    PepsiCo, Delta and top banks JPMorgan, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley report earnings this week. Meanwhile, a key inflation report is also due.

  • 21-year-old flees from deputies while being questioned, arrested on multiple charges

    Once caught by deputies, they learned that Gates was wanted on probation violation

  • Cathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood flagged the risk of “serious losses” in the trillion-dollar auto debt market, after statistics showed US used vehicle prices decreased in September. The Ark Investment Management LLC founder and chief executive officer cited a shift in consumer taste toward electric cars as leading to a drop in the price of gasoline-powered vehicles, according to a tweet that referenced data released by Manheim Auctions, the world’s largest reseller of used vehicles.That organization’s