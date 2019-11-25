U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears

Hi1710 BMC management chip is seen on a Kunpeng 920 chipset designed by Huawei's Hisilicon subsidiary is on display at Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen

By Stephen Nellis and Alexandra Alper

SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S.-based foundation overseeing promising semiconductor technology developed with Pentagon support will soon move to Switzerland after several of the group's foreign members raised concerns about potential U.S. trade curbs.

The nonprofit RISC-V Foundation (pronounced risk-five) wants to ensure that universities, governments and companies outside the United States can help develop its open-source technology, its Chief Executive Calista Redmond said in an interview with Reuters.

She said the foundation's global collaboration has faced no restrictions to date but members are "concerned about possible geopolitical disruption."

"From around the world, we've heard that 'If the incorporation was not in the U.S., we would be a lot more comfortable'," she said. Redmond said the foundation's board of directors approved the move unanimously but declined to disclose which members prompted it.

Created in 2015, the RISC-V Foundation sets standards for the core chip architecture and controls who can use the RISC-V trademark on products, as other organizations do for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips. It does not own or control the technology.

More than 325 companies or other entities pay to be members, including U.S. and European chip suppliers such as Qualcomm Inc <QCOM.O> and NXP Semiconductors <NXPI.O>, as well as China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd <BABA.N> and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL].

The foundation's move from Delaware to Switzerland may foreshadow further technology flight because of U.S. restrictions on dealing with some Chinese technology companies, said William Reinsch, who was undersecretary of commerce for export administration in the Clinton administration.

"There is a message for the government. The message is, if you clamp down on things too tightly this is what is going to happen. In a global supply chain world, companies have choices, and one choice is to go overseas," he said.

In a statement to Reuters, the U.S. Department of Commerce said its controls were designed to safeguard U.S. national security and to "ensure bad actors cannot acquire technology that harms U.S. citizens or interests, while promoting innovation to fuel continued American technological leadership." The department said it meets regularly with private industry to gauge market conditions and the effects of its regulations.

Some Republican U.S. lawmakers said they are concerned the United States will lose influence over RISC-V chip architecture, which can be used to make microprocessors for almost every type of electronic device, making it a crucial building block of a modern economy. The technology came from labs at the University of California, Berkeley, and later benefited from funding by the Pentagon's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

The lawmakers warn that the foundation's Chinese members could influence the technology's development to help China's semiconductor industry.

"The Chinese Communist Party is trying to circumvent our export control system to support national security threats like Huawei - we cannot let it succeed," Representative Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin, told Reuters.

Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton said moving the foundation to ensure it could retain Chinese members was "short-sighted at best." He added that "if American public funds were used to develop the technology, it’s also completely outrageous."

Redmond said in follow-up emails after speaking to Reuters that given the technology is open source and available to anyone, she does not see how the move could be against the U.S. national interest.

A DARPA spokesman told Reuters the agency intended for RISC-V work it funded to be publicly available to companies and academics around the world.

Morgan Reed, president of The App Association, which represents major U.S. technology firms such as Apple Inc <AAPL.O> and Microsoft Corp <MSFT.O> in Washington, likened the RISC-V Foundation's work to efforts between U.S. and Chinese companies to jointly develop Wi-Fi chip standards.

"The notion that China can be barred from participating in standards alongside the U.S. and the EU is simply not viable," Reed said. "China is too important as a manufacturer and an end-market to ignore."