U.S. Battles Putin by Disclosing His Next Possible Moves

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julian E. Barnes and Helene Cooper
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Members of the U.S. National Guard from Florida during of Ukrainian soldiers in American-provided munitions near Yavoriv, Ukraine, Feb. 4, 2022. (Brendan Hoffman/The New York Times)
Members of the U.S. National Guard from Florida during of Ukrainian soldiers in American-provided munitions near Yavoriv, Ukraine, Feb. 4, 2022. (Brendan Hoffman/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON — After decades of getting schooled in information warfare by President Vladimir Putin of Russia, the United States is trying to beat the master at his own game.

In recent weeks, the Biden administration has detailed the movement of Russian special operation forces to Ukraine’s borders, exposed a Russian plan to create a video of a faked atrocity as a pretext for an invasion, outlined Moscow’s war plans, warned that an invasion would result in possibly thousands of deaths and hinted that Russian officers had doubts about Putin.

Then, on Friday, Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, told reporters at the White House that the United States was seeing signs of Russian escalation and that there was a “credible prospect” of immediate military action. Other officials said the announcement was prompted by new intelligence that signaled an invasion could begin as soon as Wednesday.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

All told, the extraordinary series of disclosures — unfolding almost as quickly as information is collected and assessed — has amounted to one of the most aggressive releases of intelligence by the United States since the Cuban missile crisis, current and former officials say.

It is an unusual gambit, in part because Biden has repeatedly made clear that he has no intention of sending U.S. troops to defend Ukraine. In effect, the administration is warning the world of an urgent threat — not to make the case for a war, but to try to prevent one.

The hope is that disclosing Putin’s plans will disrupt them, perhaps delaying an invasion and buying more time for diplomacy or even giving Putin a chance to reconsider the political, economic and human costs of an invasion.

At the same time, Biden administration officials said they had a narrower and more realistic goal: They want to make it more difficult for Putin to justify an invasion with lies, undercutting his standing on the global stage and building support for a tougher response.

Intelligence agencies, prodded by the White House, have declassified information, which in turn has been briefed to Congress, shared with reporters and discussed by Pentagon and State Department spokespeople.

But the disclosures are complicated by history. Before the U.S.’ invasion of Iraq in 2003, the Bush administration released intelligence that officials said justified preemptive action, including purported intercepts of Iraqi military conversations, photos of mobile biological weapons labs and statements accusing Baghdad of building a fleet of drones to launch a chemical attack on the United States. The material was all wrong, reliant on sources who lied, incorrect interpretations of Iraq’s actions and senior officials who looked at raw intelligence and saw what they wanted to see.

But this situation, U.S. officials say, is different. Washington’s claims about Russia’s troop buildup have been confirmed by commercial satellite imagery of a quality previously unavailable. The details of Moscow’s secret disinformation plots are in line with the Kremlin’s propaganda campaigns that play out on social media platforms and have been tracked by independent researchers.

Most importantly, the officials said, there is a fundamental distinction between Iraq in 2003 and Ukraine in 2022. “In Iraq, intelligence was used and deployed from this very podium to start a war,” Sullivan said Friday. “We are trying to stop a war.”

The last time Russia moved against Ukraine, in 2014, intelligence officials blocked the Obama administration from sharing what they knew. But the Biden administration has studied those mistakes. The new disclosures reflect the influence of Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, and William Burns, the CIA director, who have shown a willingness to declassify information in an effort to disrupt Russian planning, administration officials said.

“We have learned a lot, especially since 2014, about how Russia uses the information space as part of its overall security and military apparatus,” said Emily Horne, spokesperson for the National Security Council. “And we have learned a lot about how to deny them some impact in that space.”

One U.S. intelligence official said that when the country’s spy agencies have information that could help the world make better judgments about Russian activity, it should be released, as long as the government can avoid exposing how the information was collected or who passed it along.

It is, according to some strategists, a full-fledged information battle.

“I think it is great,” said Beth Sanner, a former top intelligence official who regularly briefed former President Donald Trump. “My guess is that these disclosures are freaking the Kremlin and the security services out. And, more important, it can narrow Putin’s options and make him think twice.”

The Ukrainian government has expressed unease with the U.S. disclosures. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that “too much information” about a possible Russian offensive was sowing unnecessary fear.

For all the disclosures, the Biden administration has provided no evidence of the disinformation plots they say they have uncovered. Intelligence officials have argued that sharing details would give Russia clues to how they work. That, in turn, would allow Moscow to “plug the leaks” and would amount to disarming in the middle of an information war, officials said.

Those concerns show how difficult it is for any democracy to go toe-to-toe with an autocratic state, like Russia. Unconstrained by truth, the Kremlin is simply better at such unconventional warfare.

“Remember, Vladimir Putin is a KGB guy. He doesn’t think like Biden does,” said Daniel Hoffman, a former Moscow station chief for the CIA. “Putin comes from Mars, and Biden’s from Venus. Vladimir Putin is playing his own game, and his chess games may be a little different than ours.”

During many of his recent military forays, Putin has used disinformation to create doubt about what he is doing. Such tactics have slowed international responses and allowed Putin to more easily achieve his aims. When masked men began taking over government buildings in Crimea in February 2014, Moscow said they were part of a locally led pro-Russian uprising. Only after Crimea was taken over was it clear the “little green men” were Russian military forces.

Showing its ease with information warfare, Moscow responded quickly after Biden administration officials warned lawmakers this month about the enormous possible human costs if Putin launched a full invasion. “Madness and scaremongering continues,” Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyansky, wrote last Saturday on Twitter. “What if we would say that US could seize London in a week and cause 300K civilian deaths? All this based on our intelligence sources that we won’t disclose.”

After Sullivan’s remarks Friday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry accused the United States of conducting a “coordinated information attack” that it said was “aimed at undermining and discrediting Russia’s fair demands for security guarantees, as well as at justifying Western geopolitical aspirations and military absorption of Ukraine’s territory.”

The Kremlin has been on a full propaganda push since last year, not just in Russia but also in the separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and even in Kyiv, the capital. Moscow has accused Ukraine of plotting a genocide against ethnic Russians and denounced Ukrainians as Nazi sympathizers. Russian officials have also accused Ukraine and the United States of hatching secret plots to justify an intervention or invasion of separatist-controlled territory.

The United States began disclosing Russian maneuvering in early December when it declassified intelligence assessments that predicted Russia could eventually mass 175,000 troops for an invasion of Ukraine.

Russia struck back that month with its own allegations. In a claim repeated on social media and Moscow-aligned conspiracy sites, the Russian defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, said Dec. 21 that some 120 military contractors from the United States had moved “an unidentified chemical component” into Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine “to carry out provocations.”

While the U.S. allegations of the Russian troop buildup have been verified by commercial satellite imagery, there is no evidence for the Russian claims, which U.S. officials have called completely false.

Even before the United States began disclosing Russian military plans and plots, Haines decided to share more intelligence with allies, leading to her visit to Brussels on Nov. 17. The Biden administration was determined not to see a repeat of 2014, when NATO was confused and caught by surprise when Russian forces took over Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula largely unopposed.

Senior Obama administration officials recalled their frustration when the intelligence agencies would not allow the White House to tell NATO, let alone the public, what Washington knew about Russia’s moves.

“I can remember a dozen times when I thought our interests would be advanced if we just told the world what we knew,” said Michael McFaul, who was the U.S. ambassador to Russia when it annexed Crimea.

Philip Breedlove, a retired four-star Air Force general who was NATO’s supreme allied commander for Europe when Russia invaded Crimea and the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, took matters into his own hands. “In the first two invasions of Ukraine — Crimea and Donbas — I used commercial available imagery to make the facts on the ground clear,” he said this past week.

An even more important lesson, according to former officials, was Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Critics, including officials from the Obama administration, have said the United States was too passive in drawing attention to Russian influence operations.

The recent disclosures, said Jeh Johnson, a former homeland security secretary, are a way for the Biden administration to avoid old errors and make clear to Putin that America knows “what you are doing, and we are putting your business out in the street and compromising your operations.”

“This is payback for 2016,” Johnson said.

The current information battle is playing out in a new era, when technology has allowed conspiracy theories to spread faster and wider than anytime before. At the same time, trust in government has further eroded. And that has meant many efforts to get ahead of Russian information operations are met with deep skepticism.

“If the U.S. government just comes out and says, 'No, that’s wrong,' some people will say, ‘Prove it. Show me the videotape. Show me the audio recording,’” said Glenn Gerstell, a former general counsel for the National Security Agency. “It’s an irreversible path once you start down that. And of course, the whole danger is that it risks disclosing sources and methods.”

The danger of exposing those intelligence collection techniques is real. The Kremlin could lock down its communications right before a potential invasion.

“This strategy is not risk-free,” Sanner said. “If Russians are able to figure out the sources or they change how they communicate or just start locking down, it has the potential to partially blind us right at the very moment when we may need it.”

Other strategists believe that the United States could be more aggressive. The United States or its allies could release information about Putin’s top lieutenants, for example, or the oligarchs who support him. That could sow doubt about people’s loyalty or expose their wealth.

“The new rules of war favor autocracies because they can do all these things well: They can fight sneaky and dirty,” said Sean McFate, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council who has written about the changing nature of war. “The question is, what do we risk as a democracy by fighting this way? How does a democracy fight a secret war, if you will, without losing its democratic soul?”

© 2022 The New York Times Company

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Giuliani in Talks to Testify to House Jan. 6 Panel

    Rudy Giuliani, who as former President Donald Trump’s lawyer helped lead the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, is in discussions with the House Jan. 6 committee about responding to its questions, according to three people familiar with the matter. The extent of any assistance that Giuliani might provide remains unclear and the negotiations could easily fall apart, especially as Trump continues to publicly rail against the investigation. But Giuliani, through his lawyer, has si

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin ‘at any time,’ states national security adviser Sullivan

    National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday February 11 stated that a Russian invasion could begin ‘at any time.’ He also warned Americans to leave Ukraine now.

  • U.S. officials won't confirm reports on possible Russia invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior U.S. officials on Sunday said they could not confirm reports that U.S. intelligence indicates that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine on Wednesday, but said they would try to prevent any "surprise attack" by sharing what they knew of Russia's plans. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan repeated that a Russian invasion https://graphics.reuters.com/RUSSIA-UKRAINE/dwpkrkwkgvm could begin any day and President Joe Biden has said he will support Ukraine after any invasion and defend NATO territory.

  • What's NATO, and why does Ukraine want to join?

    International concern about Russia’s provocative stance toward Ukraine continues, even as Russian President Vladimir Putin denies plans for an attack — and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cautioned on Jan. 28, 2022, against the idea that “there is war here.” Putin has built up more than 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border, and the U.S. is ready to deploy thousands of troops. The U.S. has also asked the United Kingdom and other NATO allies to deploy hundreds of soldiers to Eastern E

  • Pelosi won't say if she'll run for speaker again if Democrats win: 'That's not a question'

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday would not say if she plans to run for speaker again if the Democratic Party holds control of the House after the November midterm elections.Asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "This Week" if she will mount another bid for Speaker, Pelosi said "that's not a question."Pelosi instead emphasized that "my purpose right now is just to win that election.""Nothing less is... at stake than the, our...

  • Russia reportedly makes decision on Ukraine invasion

    The U.S. believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine and has communicated that decision to the Russian military, according to PBS Newshour.

  • Ukraine crisis: miscalculation could trigger unintended wider conflict

    ‘Risk of something going down like a mid-air collision, or a trigger-happy Russian or American, can really escalate things quickly’ Video image released by the Russian Defense Ministry on 2 February, of Russian and Belarusian armored vehicles during a joint military drills at Brestsky firing range, Belarus. Photograph: AP The unprecedented Russian military encirclement of Ukraine has not only brought closer the prospect of a devastating war in that country, it has also raised the risks of trigge

  • US says Russia could invade Ukraine 'any day now,' diplomacy is ongoing: What we know

    US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned Sunday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come this week, sparked by a false flag operation.

  • In second straight top-10 test, Michigan State women's basketball falls to No. 7 Indiana

    Alisia Smith's 12 points lead Spartans in 76-58 loss to Hoosiers.

  • Sullivan says Russia could attack Ukraine "essentially at any time"

    Sullivan said the U.S."cannot predict the precise day or time" Russia could decide to take military action against Ukraine.

  • If Russia is on the brink of invading Ukraine, you wouldn't know it in Moscow

    If Vladimir Putin really was on the brink of launching a generation-defining war, you would not know it in Moscow.

  • Explainer-Can the U.N. do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine crisis?

    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, canceled a planned visit to Liberia this week to focus instead on U.N. diplomacy on Russia's troop build-up near Ukraine as Washington warns Moscow could invade at any time. Tensions over the Ukraine crisis spilled into the U.N. Security Council two weeks ago at a public meeting requested by Washington. Russia, which denies planning an invasion, made a failed bid to stop the council discussion.

  • Threat of war back home has Ukrainian Olympians 'nervous' in Beijing

    As the Olympics enters its second week and as Russian troops ascend on the Ukraine, Ukrainian athletes in Beijing are left to wonder what will be left of their country when they return home.

  • White House says there's a 'credible prospect' Russia could invade Ukraine before Winter Olympics end

    The White House warned Americans to leave Ukraine, saying an invasion could begin with aerial bombings with the potential for civilian casualties.

  • U.S denies it carried out operations in Russian territorial waters

    The United States on Saturday denied that it had carried out military operations in Russian territorial waters, after Moscow said a Russian naval vessel chased away a U.S. submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific. Russia accused Washington of breaking international law and creating a national security threat over the incident at a time of high tensions between Moscow and Washington over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine. Interfax news agency cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying a Russian naval vessel chased away a U.S. submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific after the submarine ignored the ship's orders to surface.

  • 'Zero tolerance': Police towing trucks away, arresting protesters from US-Canadian bridge

    Police swept through the lingering protest near the massive Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit to Canada on Sunday.

  • Embrace or avoid? Midterms dilemma for Democrats as Biden’s ratings plunge

    For Democrats in tight re-election races, being photographed with a president whose approval rating hovers at 40% is a risk In recent weeks, some Democrats have not attended events where Biden is speaking. Photograph: ABACA/PA Images With a handshake and brief embrace, congresswoman Abigail Spanberger welcomed Joe Biden to her Virginia district last Thursday. The event was an opportunity to highlight the administration’s plans to lower the cost of prescription drugs, but it also provided an oppo

  • In Arbery Hate Crimes Trial, Racism Will Take Center Stage

    ATLANTA — The killing of George Floyd catalyzed a period of national soul-searching about race and racism that has touched nearly every aspect of American life. But in a number of high-profile trials since then — including in the murder of Floyd and the killing of Ahmaud Arbery — prosecutors have carefully avoided putting racism itself on center stage. That changes as soon as this week, as federal prosecutors try to prove that the white men who killed Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, committed a

  • Where Is Anna Delvey Now? Here’s If She’s Still in Prison For Fraud After ‘Inventing Anna’

    Find out what happened to the scammer after Inventing Anna.

  • US, Japan, South Korea meet in Hawaii to discuss North Korea

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his Japanese and South Korean counterparts Saturday in Hawaii to discuss the threat posed by nuclear-armed North Korea after Pyongyang began the year with a series of missile tests. Blinken said at a news conference after the meeting that North Korea was “in a phase of provocation” and the three countries condemned the recent missile launches. “We are absolutely united in our approach, in our determination,” Blinken said after his talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong.