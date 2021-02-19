U.S. begins admitting asylum seekers blocked by Trump, with thousands more waiting

FILE PHOTO: Migrants, mainly asylum seekers sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the Remain in Mexico program officially named Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), are seen at provisional campsite near the Rio Bravo in Matamoros
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mimi Dwyer and Ted Hesson
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Mimi Dwyer and Ted Hesson

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Reuters) - The United States will on Friday begin rolling back one of former President Donald Trump's strictest immigration policies, allowing in the first of thousands of asylum seekers who have been forced to wait in Mexico for their cases to be heard.

President Joe Biden pledged while campaigning to immediately rescind the Trump policy, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). Under the program more than 65,000 non-Mexican asylum seekers were denied entry and sent back across the border pending court hearings. Most returned home but some stayed in Mexico in sometimes squalid or dangerous conditions, vulnerable to kidnapping and other violence.

Now they will be allowed into the United States to wait for their applications to be heard in immigration courts. The effort will start slowly, with only limited numbers of people being admitted on Friday at the port of entry in San Ysidro, California.

It will expand to two additional ports of entry in Texas, including one near a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico, in the coming week, according to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman.

The administration estimates that only 25,000 people out of the more than 65,000 enrolled in MPP still have active immigration court cases and is set to begin processing that group on Friday. But it has cautioned that the efforts will take time.

Biden officials say they expect eventually to process 300 people per day at two of the ports.

The Biden administration is treading carefully, wary that the policy shift could encourage more migrants to trek to the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. officials say anyone who seeks to enter and is not a member of the MPP program will be immediately expelled.

A group of Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Biden on Feb. 10 that said allowing MPP migrants to enter the United States "sends the signal that our borders are open."

The United States, Mexico and international organizations have scrambled in recent days to figure out how to register migrants online and by phone, transport them to the border, test them for COVID-19 and get them to their destinations in the United States, people familiar with the effort said.

The fast-moving process and lack of information from U.S. officials has frustrated some advocates eager to assist the effort.

The situation has taken on urgency as a winter storm has brought frigid temperatures to much of the southern United States and northern Mexico.

Migrants in the sprawling Matamoros encampment have reported children and families struggling to stay warm in makeshift tents lacking insulation or other protection from the cold. The camp has grown in recent weeks as migrants anticipate the end of the MPP program, but DHS has said that processing will not begin there until Feb. 22.

On Thursday, Honduran asylum seeker Antonia Maldonado served hot chocolate from a steaming pot on a stove made from the inside of a washing machine to other asylum seekers in Matamoros shivering in the near freezing weather.

She has been taking goodbye photographs and making plans to leave with her partner, Disón Valladares, a fellow asylum seeker she met on the journey to Matamoros.

"He wants me to go first, and I want him to go first," she said. They are hopeful that once they enter the United States they will be able to marry.

Those seeking asylum may not have their cases resolved for years due to COVID-related immigration court closures and existing backlogs, according to Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy counsel at the pro-immigrant American Immigration Council.

The delay would give the Biden administration time to reverse some Trump policies that sought to make it harder to obtain asylum, he said.

In the meantime, migrants will be released to the United States and enrolled in so-called "alternatives to detention" while awaiting their hearings, a U.S. official said last week. Such programs can include check-ins with immigration authorities as well ankle bracelet monitoring.

(Reporting by Mimi Dwyer in Los Angeles, Ted Hesson in Washington and Laura Gottesdiener in Matamoros, Mexico; Editing by Ross Colvin and Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Mertens, Sabalenka combine for Australian Open doubles title

    Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka won the Australian Open women's doubles final Friday to collect their second Grand Slam trophy as a team. Sabalenka, a Top 10 player with nine WTA singles titles, wants to focus on the singles at the majors but plans to combine with Mertens for some Premier-level doubles events. The 22-year-old from Belarus was the dominant player on court as she and Mertens, the U.S. Open doubles champions in 2019, combined for a 6-2, 6-3 win over third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

  • GOP's Thune says Trump allies engaging in 'cancel culture'

    U.S. Sen. John Thune is criticizing Republican activists and party leaders for engaging in “cancel culture” by rushing to censure GOP senators who found former President Donald Trump guilty of inciting an insurrection. In his first interview since he voted to acquit Trump, the Senate's No. 2 Republican on Thursday defended fellow Republicans who sided with Democrats on the “vote of conscience” and warned against shutting out dissenting voices in the party.

  • Great start and a better finish gives Burns lead at Riviera

    Sam Burns had the ideal start at Riviera. Burns opened with an 18-foot eagle putt and closed with three straight birdies Thursday in the Genesis Invitational, giving him a 7-under 64, the third time this season he has shot 64 in the opening round. The 24-year-old Burns is still looking for his first PGA Tour victory.

  • Trump is reportedly worried he will face lawsuits for the rest of his life, from Dominion to Joe Scarborough

    Voting technology companies, media personalities and everyone in between may soon file lawsuits against the former president — that is, if his reported fears come true

  • Egypt's Sisi offers support to Libya's new PM

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met incoming Libyan prime minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh in Cairo on Thursday and offered his country's support in achieving stability in its troubled neighbour,‮ ‬the presidency said in a statement. Egypt has welcomed the announcement of a new interim government - the latest U.N.-brokered effort to unite rival camps in east and west Libya - and is planning to reopen its embassy in the capital Tripoli. It had been one of the most prominent backers of eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar, seeing him as the best option for securing its border with Libya.

  • Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine produces a much weaker immune response against the variant found in South Africa, a new study suggests

    Pei-Yong Shi, the study's co-author, said Pfizer's vaccine would likely still be protective in real-life, but that more research was needed.

  • Killings surge in Syria camp housing Islamic State families

    The deaths stacked up: a policeman shot dead with a pistol equipped with a silencer, a local official gunned down, his son wounded, an Iraqi man beheaded. In total, 20 men and women were killed last month in the sprawling camp in northeastern Syria housing families of the Islamic State group. If left there, the thousands of children in the camp risk being radicalized, local and U.N. officials warn.

  • Lloyd Austin warns of NATO threats and seeks to repair fractured relationship with allies

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signaled a new era of cooperation during a NATO meeting Wednesday while warning of the threat from "strategic competitors," per a news conference with Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.Why it matters: Austin's first meeting with NATO defense ministers marks a clear shift from the previous administration. Relations with European allies became so strained under former President Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron referred to NATO as "brain dead."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It's clear from the message that NATO leaders should become more concerned about the threat posed by not only China, but also Russia, which enjoyed friendlier relations under Trump, per CNN.What they're saying: Austin reaffirmed President Biden's message that the U.S. "intends to revitalize our relationship with the alliance," Kirby said."Secretary Austin emphasized that NATO's most important task is protecting our populations and territories by presenting credible deterrence and a strong military."The big picture: In the first of the two-day virtual meeting, the defense chiefs examined proposals including strengthening allied commitment to deterrence and defense by providing incentives to contribute more capabilities and ensure fairer burden sharing, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Brussels, per a statement.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Putin’s Alleged Daughter Joins the Chaos as Russia Goes Wild on Clubhouse

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyMOSCOW–Thousands of Russian internet users have been piling into the audio-based chat app Clubhouse, which, of all places, has become the go-to spot to vent about living in an authoritarian political system.This week has been chock-a-block with Clubhouse news. On Saturday, Elon Musk publicly invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for a chat on the app. Another avid Clubhouse user is Luiza Rozova, a 17-year-old alleged by independent Russian media to be Putin’s illegitimate daughter. She recently used the platform to share insights about her university major, her aspirations for a career in fashion, and her apparent affinity for wildly unhinged conspiracy theories. And in an unusual public airing of views on a typically hush-hush topic, 300 Russian journalists, lawyers, and human rights defenders joined an open room on Clubhouse to discuss the spy case against one of Russia’s leading reporters covering military affairs, Ivan Safronov, who has been imprisoned on charges of treason for over six months.As One of Russia’s Leading Journalists Is Charged With Treason, a Chill Settles Over the PressIn July, the Federal Security Service arrested Safronov, placing him in Lefortovo, one of Moscow’s most notorious prisons where he faces a term of up 20 years. The agency accused Safronov of working for the Czech secret service and passing along classified information about the Russian military. Investigators claim that the U.S. was the final recipient of the secret information delivered by Safronov in 2017.“It has been nearly seven months since Ivan was put behind bars; his accusers probably hoped there would be no public attention to his case by now,” says Safronov’s friend, Ilya Barabanov, who was one of five key speakers at the Clubhouse discussion.Some Russian Clubhouse users compare the platform to the 1980s telecasts—or Television Bridges, as they were known to the USSR—shared between Russian and American audiences. Soviet and American journalists organized the bridges to connect Moscow, Leningrad, San Francisco, Boston, and other cities for discussions about history and trends in culture, journalism or lifestyles.Just as the bridges did more than 40 years ago, Clubhouse is now providing a platform for some unexpected speakers, including Putin’s alleged daughter, who used the app to chat away about her thoughts on working in New York, Paris, or Milan, calling the cities “boiling points of fashion.” (The Kremlin has denied that she is a relative.)Rozova opened up to Andrei Zakharov, author of “Iron Masks,” an investigative report in Proekt media chronicling the life of her mother, the fabulously rich Svetlana Krivonogikh. According to Proekt, Krivonogikh has a net worth of $101 million. She has been Putin’s “close acquaintance” since the 1990s, and her daughter, Luiza, “bears an uncanny resemblance” to the Kremlin’s leader, according to the report. Rozova did not comment on that aspect of Zakharov’s story, but she did admit that she enjoyed the popularity it brought to her social media accounts.Thanks to Clubhouse, Russians now know that Rozova does not watch television, gets her news from the Telegram app, believes in pandemic conspiracy theories, and approves of the Kremlin’s assassination of political dissidents. Before Zakharov even joined the discussion, one Clubhouse user asked Rozova what she thought of Putin’s comment about the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, in which he said that had Russian special services wanted to kill Navalny, “they would have finished it.” Rozova responded without hesitation: “The ‘Golden Billion’ society is behind this entire gimmick with the coronavirus. It turns out that they are killing people,” the teenager said. “If ordinary people can do it, why can’t the government, for reasonable purposes?”Still, there is no safe place from ubiquitous Russian corruption. The government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta is warning citizens about purchasing invitations to Clubhouse discussions, urging them “not to give in to the excitement" and "not to pay for invitations from unknown people.”Russian bureaucrats of all levels, from regional officials to the Kremlin administration, are also joining Clubhouse chats. That includes the former deputy prime minister and current president of International Chess Federation, Arkady Dvorkovich, who used the app on Monday to answer questions about Russia’s plans to host the Chess Olympiad, announcing that he hoped to “hold the chess Olympics in Moscow next year.” The Kremlin’s political opponents are also exploring the possibilities that come with this new social medium. Valery Kostenok, a 21-year-old politician and member of the Yabloko party, downloaded Clubhouse to his phone on Wednesday. “I was skeptical at first, since there was a rumor that somebody records all the conversations and leaks them. But I realized, I don’t have any secrets from anyone and decided to download the app,” he told The Daily Beast. “The pandemic, police arrests, and persecutions made many of our favorite platforms and spaces unavailable. Russians are big fans of public lectures, debates, and discussions, so our youth is now storming Clubhouse rooms.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ashley Judd's Photos Of Her Harrowing Rescue In Congo Highlight The Heroes

    "I wake up weeping in gratitude," the actor said after the "grueling 55-hour odyssey" to save her shattered leg.

  • Sen. Pat Toomey faces censure over impeachment vote: 'We did not send him there to do the right thing'

    "We did not send him there to vote his conscience," a Pennsylvania county GOP official said after Sen. Pat Toomey voted to convict Donald Trump.

  • 17 things you probably didn't know about 'Grease'

    The classic 1970s movie-musical is beloved for its starring cast and catchy songs, but most fans probably haven't heard all of these fun facts.

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • EXPLAINER: After acquittal, Trump 2024? Maybe not so fast

    Former President Donald Trump's acquittal by the Senate in his impeachment trial may not be the end of the line for efforts to keep him from seeking the presidency again. If Trump chooses to run for the White House in 2024, opponents are likely to call on a constitutional provision adopted after the Civil War to try to stop him. The Supreme Court could have the final say.

  • Child accidentally kills mom with gun from purse, police say

    The youngest of her five children also was wounded, Cornelius police say. All were in the apartment.

  • Pakistan T20 tournament marks return of fans in stadiums

    Spectators will return to cricket stadiums in Pakistan for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began when the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League begins in the southern port city of Karachi on Saturday. The government has allowed the Pakistan Cricket Board to admit 20% capacity of fans inside the stadiums for the country’s premier Twenty20 league, maintaining proper social distancing and making masks mandatory for spectators. The decision meant National Stadium in Karachi will accommodate 7,500 fans and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium 5,500.

  • Dutch coronavirus cases rising again, driven by UK variant: health authorities

    COVID-19 cases are rising again in the Netherlands after weeks of decline as cases of the British variant of the virus have come to predominate among new infections, health authorities said on Tuesday. In its weekly update, the National Institute for Health (RIVM) said there were 25,229 new cases in the week through Feb. 16, slightly more than the week before. The RIVM estimated that the B.1.1.7 strain of the disease first identified in Bristol in southwest England became more prevalent in the Netherlands by early February, now accounts for more than two-thirds of all cases and will continue to grow.

  • When experts say COVID-19 vaccines are 95% effective it doesn't mean you'd have a 5% chance of getting sick

    Vaccine efficacy is a metric that measures how well cases of an infectious disease, like the coronavirus, are stamped out when people get their shots.

  • NATO boosts Iraq mission with thousands of personnel

    NATO is planning to scale up its mission training Iraq's security forces with thousands of new personnel as the military alliance seeks to help keep the Islamic State group at bay, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday. NATO’s training mission was launched in 2018 to help the conflict-ravaged country develop new academies and military schools for its armed forces.

  • New Zealand PM urges Australia to 'do the right thing' over terror suspect's citizenship

    New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday accused Australia of abdicating its responsibilities by "unilaterally" cancelling the citizenship of a woman detained in Turkey and accused of having links to the Islamic State. Turkish authorities on Monday said they had caught three New Zealanders, two children and a 26-year-old woman alleged to be a member of Islamic State, trying to enter Turkey illegally from Syria. The woman had held New Zealand and Australian citizenships, but the Australian government cancelled her citizenship, Ardern told reporters in Wellington.