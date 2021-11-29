U.S. begins barring travel from some African countries

The U.S. is barring travelers from several African countries in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports from South Africa and Alonzo Plough chief science officer and vice president of research, evaluation and learning at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, joins CBSN to discuss the variant.

