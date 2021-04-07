U.S. begins study on allergic reaction risk in Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

A nurse draws a Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at East Valley Community Health Center in La Puente
·1 min read

(Reuters) -The U.S. National Institutes of Health said on Wednesday it had begun a mid-stage study to determine the risk of allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc.

Several allergic reaction incidents, including serious episodes, known as anaphylaxis, have been reported in the U.S. after vaccinations of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna shots.

In January, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said allergic reactions are occurring at a rate of 11.1 per 1 million vaccinations.

The study, funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will enroll 3,400 adults between the ages of 18 to 69, with about 60% participants having a history of severe allergic reactions to food, insect stings or immunotherapy.

The goal of the trial is to access the proportion of participants who have a systemic allergic reaction within 90 minutes after injection.

The agency expects to report data later this summer.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli, Bernard Orr)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. government to study allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines

    The National Institutes of Health said Wednesday that it started a [l:clinical study|https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04761822|NEW] assessing allergic reactions to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE /Pfizer Inc. . The aim is to understand who is at increased risk, including people with a history of allergic reactions or those who have been diagnosed with a mast cell disorder. (Mast cells are part of the body's immune system. When those cells mutate, it can cause one of several rare disorders.) The Phase 2 clinical trial, which is being funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will enroll 3,400 adults who fit one of three categories: people who have previously reported a severe allergic reaction to food, insects, or a medication; people who have been diagnosed with a mast cell disorder; or individuals without a history of either. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [l:says|https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html|NEW] that anaphylaxis as a result of a COVID-19 vaccine occurs in up to 5 people out of every 1 million who have been vaccinated. These events "almost always" occur within 30 minutes of receiving the shot.

  • Younger people seem to be contracting more transmissible variants, causing another COVID-19 surge in Michigan

    Dr. Justin Skrzynski told CNN that 40% of the samples his hospital is sending to be tested have come back as the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant.

  • 3rd health minister fired in virus-battered Czech Republic

    Czech Prime Minster Andrej Babis fired his health minister on Wednesday, the third to have been ousted during the pandemic in one of Europe's hardest-hit countries. Jan Blatny was replaced by Petr Arenberger, the director of Prague’s University Hospital Vinohrady, who was sworn in by President Milos Zeman. The move opens the way for a possible use of Russian and Chinese vaccines, which have not been approved by the European Union's drug regulator.

  • First shots of Moderna vaccine to be administered in Wales

    The first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered in the UK on Wednesday as the vaccines minister insisted there will be enough jabs to offer all adults their first dose by July. The first doses will be administered at West Wales General Hospital in Carmarthen, the Welsh Government said. Five thousand doses of the vaccine were sent to vaccination centres in the Hywel Dda University Health Board area on Wednesday. Nadhim Zahawi said the jabs will be deployed widely "around the third week of April" with "more volume" expected by May. He told BBC Breakfast that more Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca doses will also arrive and the Janssen vaccine is "coming through as well". "I am confident that we will be able to meet our target of mid-April offering the vaccine to all over-50s and then at the end of July offering the vaccine to all adults," he said. Mr Zahawi reconfirmed the target after reports that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency is considering proposals to restrict the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab in younger people.

  • Jason Verrett says Jimmy Garoppolo has teammates respect and trust

    The future of Jimmy Garoppolo as quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers became rather murky after the team executed a trade to move up to the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Drafter last month. Cornerback Jason Verrett re-signed with the 49ers this offseason on a one-year deal after spending the last two seasons [more]

  • Topps, Going Public at $1.3B Valuation, Charts NFT Future

    The legacy trading card company's new investor, Jason Mudrick, said he’s betting on the buzzy market for NFTs.

  • Iran’s Comeback To Oil Markets Unlikely To Cause Price Crash

    Iran’s possible return to a nuclear deal is unlikely to unleash a tidal wave of crude onto the markets as the country has been flouting U.S. sanctions and managed to keep its main customer well-supplied

  • South Korea flags possible vaccine export curbs to secure COVID-19 shots

    South Korea is considering all options to secure enough coronavirus vaccine supplies, a top vaccine official said on Tuesday in response to questions about possible export curbs on locally made vaccines. Last week's announcement that South Korea would only receive 432,000 doses instead of 690,000, and that delivery would be delayed to around the third week of April, is the second time that the country's vaccine rollout has been hit by supply delays in the scheme. When asked whether authorities were considering export curbs on AstraZeneca Plc shots produced by SK Chemicals Co Ltd unit SK bioscience, a COVID-19 vaccination management task force team lead told reporters all options were on the table.

  • 62 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine need to be checked for contamination and may need to be thrown out, The New York Times reports

    The millions of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses haven't been distributed to the public and are from a plagued Emergent BioSolutions facility.

  • President Biden advocates for student loan forgiveness, here's where he stands

    President Joe Biden is assessing how the U.S. might tackle student debt. Here's where he stands on the issue.

  • Two teen girls accused in fatal carjacking of immigrant

    'Special Report' All-Star panel weighs in on the plea deal for girls accused of murder and carjacking

  • NASA's Mars helicopter survived its first night alone on the red planet after the Perseverance rover set it free

    NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has separated from the Perseverance rover on Mars. It's almost ready to pioneer a new form of space exploration.

  • Myanmar forces arrest comedian, break up doctors' protest

    Authorities in Myanmar arrested the country’s best-known comedian on Tuesday as they continue to crack down on people they accuse of helping incite nationwide protests against February's military coup. Zarganar, 60, is a sharp-tongued satirist who has been in and out of prison since he was active in a failed 1988 popular uprising against a previous military dictatorship. It was not immediately clear what Zarganar, whose real name is Maung Thura, has been charged with.

  • Car slams into utility pole in Milton

    A car crashed into a utility pole in Milton.

  • How the Hurricanes inched closer to the first-place Florida Panthers

    Staal scores twice each as the Canes beat the NHL Central Division leaders in the first of a two-game set at PNC Arena.

  • Nike unveils NBA-like 'City Connect' uniform for Boston Red Sox, with more MLB teams coming soon

    The Boston Red Sox were the first MLB team to reveal their "City Connect" uniform as part of baseball's new partnership with Nike.

  • Pakistan's prime minister links rape to how women dress

    Hundreds have signed a statement circulating online calling Khan's comments "factually incorrect, insensitive and dangerous."

  • Biden Plan Will Raise Taxes on the Middle Class

    President Biden’s promise to raise taxes only on the richest Americans cannot possibly be upheld if he is successful with the centerpiece of his tax plan. That, of course, is to repeal the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) passed during the Trump administration. The primary effect of the TCJA was to reduce taxes for Americans in the bottom 80 percent of the income distribution. Put another way, the top 20 percent of earners were the only ones who did not get a tax cut under the TCJA. Americans earning between about $40,000 and $80,000 per year benefited most from the TCJA, and millions of others at the lowest income levels were taken off the tax rolls altogether. President Biden, along with House and Senate Democrats, have pledged to reverse all that. For example, the president vows to eliminate the so-called “stepped-up basis” rule for inherited property. The president refers to this as a “loophole” that allows the rich to game the system. It is no loophole. In fact, it is a specific rule of law under Internal Revenue Code §1014. This law was not a part of the TCJA. It has been on the books since 1954 but is only now under attack by Democrats looking for ways to take more of your money. Here’s how it works. Suppose your parents own a home worth $200,000. They purchased the home decades ago for, say, $50,000. If they gift the home to you prior to their passing, your basis in the home is the same as theirs: $50,000. That means if you sell the home for its current value of $200,000, you must pay capital gains tax on the profit of $150,000 — the difference between basis and sale price. By contrast, if you inherit the home after their death, your basis is equal to the fair market value of the property as of the date of death — in this example, $200,000. See: Code §1014(a)(1). Now if you sell the property for $200,000, there is no capital-gains tax because there’s no gain (sale price minus basis equals gain). This is what we refer to as “stepped-up basis.” And the rule absolutely does not apply only to “rich people.” The operation of Code §1014 is not controlled by one’s annual income, the value of the inherited asset, or the total value of one’s estate. It applies across the board. Every American taxpayer enjoys the benefit of stepped-up basis on inherited property. If Code §1014 were repealed in its entirety, all inherited property would be taxed on sale at the capital-gains rate. In general, the gain would be calculated on the difference between the sale price and the price at which the deceased person paid for it (plus any capital improvements that add to the cost basis). To go back to your parents’ home, if they paid $50,000 for it, and you sold it for $200,000 after their death, that $150,000 would be subject to tax. And that example might not be as extreme as it seems. It’s not unlikely that your parents would have held on to their last home for many years. One consolation, however, is that the White House appears to be contemplating exempting the first $1 million in unrealized gains from these new rules, a limit which, if left unchanged, will likely be eroded by inflation over the years, if not outright reduced or eliminated. Moreover, you can expect the tax bill to be calculated at a much higher rate than those currently in effect. According to Gallup, as of 2017, 82 percent of Americans over age 65 own their own homes. That is the highest rate of homeownership for any age group. When these people die, their property passes to their heirs. If President Biden and the Democrats have their way, the coming years will see an increased transfer of wealth — not from parents to children (as it should be) — but from parents to the federal government. For now, there may be a way for those affected by these proposed changes to reduce the impact of the law, by (to oversimplify) selling a primary residence eligible for capital-gains-tax relief on its sale, but then how many elderly people are going to want to go through the disruption of selling their homes at a late stage in their lives? And of course, to the extent that there are ways to reduce the impact of the step-up rules, we cannot be sure that they will endure, considering how desperate the federal government will be for money in light of the multi-trillion-dollar spending spree it’s been on for the past year. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the estate tax, too. In 2021, estates valued under $11.7 million are not subject to the estate tax. But if President Biden has his way, that threshold will be cut to $3.5 million, and the rate of tax increased to 45 percent (from 40 percent). Considering that as recently as 2001 the threshold was just $675,000, it’s not difficult to foresee this tax hitting middle-income Americans. So much for tax hikes on “only the rich.” Author’s Note: Any tax strategy depends upon the totality of your own circumstances. Before engaging in any tax strategy, you should first consult competent advisors to whom you make full disclosure of all the relevant facts and circumstances of your case.

  • Derek Chauvin trial, day 7: EMT says Minneapolis policy requires police to call ambulance, render medical aid in ‘critical’ situations

    Minneapolis officers responsible for training police took the stand Tuesday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd's death.

  • Carnival Cruise Line threatens to remove its ships from US home ports to sail elsewhere

    Carnival Cruise Line threatened to move its ships out of U.S. waters Tuesday after canceling all cruises from domestic ports through June 30.