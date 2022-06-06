U.S. believes Mexico fully committed to migration initiative, U.S. official says

First day of the Ninth Americas Summit, in Los Angeles
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Marcelo Ebrard
    Mexican politician

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes Mexico is fully committed to the migration initiative that will be rolled out at the Summit of the Americas this week, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday, even though the Mexican President said he was not attending.

The Mexican government will be represented at the summit by foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard. In a call with reporters, the official said the participation level at the summit will not be an obstacle in "getting significant business done" at the gathering.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Eric Beech; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories