U.S. bill would stop Big Tech favoring its own products

FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google
Diane Bartz
·2 min read

By Diane Bartz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - About a dozen U.S. senators from both parties on Monday formally introduced a bill that would bar Big Tech platforms, like Amazon and Alphabet's Google, from favoring their products and services.

The bill follows others introduced with the goal of reining in the outsized market power of tech firms, including industry leaders Facebook and Apple. Thus far none became law, although one, which would increase resources for antitrust enforcers, passed the Senate.

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Chuck Grassley's bill would prohibit platforms from requiring companies operating on their sites to purchase the platform's goods or services and ban them from biasing search results to favor the platform.

A companion has passed the House Judiciary Committee. It must pass both houses of Congress to become law.

Reuters reported on Wednesday, after reviewing thousands of internal Amazon documents, that Amazon's India operations ran a systematic campaign of creating knock-offs and manipulating search results to boost its own private brands in the country, one of the company’s largest growth markets.

When news of the bill broke last week, both Amazon and Google warned of potential unintended consequences.

Amazon said in a statement that the bill, if it became law, "would harm consumers and the more than 500,000 US small and medium-sized businesses that sell in the Amazon store, and it would put at risk the more than 1 million jobs created by those businesses."

Google said that the measure would make it more difficult for companies to offer free services -- Google's search and maps are both free -- and would make "those services less safe, less private and less secure."

Facebook, which said that it competes with a range of social media, including TikTok and Twitter, said antitrust laws should "not attempt to dismantle the products and services people depend on."

Klobuchar chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee while Grassley is the top Republican on the full committee. Co-sponsors include five Democrats and five Republicans.

Companies expressing support for the bill included Spotify, Roku, Match Group and DuckDuckGo, Klobuchar's office said in a statement.

The bill would not break up the companies or force them to drop services but bars some bad behaviors that affect businesses that rely on their platforms, said Stacy Mitchell with the Institute for Local Self-Reliance who said that she would prefer a more aggressive bill.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of Inovalon with Nordic Capital

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Inovalon ("Company") (NASDAQ: INOV) stock prior to August 19, 2021.You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the merger of Inovalon with Nordic Capital. Under the terms of merger, Inovalon stockholders will receive $41.00 per share in cash ...

  • SAM LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased The Boston Beer Company, Inc. ("Boston Beer") (NYSE: SAM) between April 22, 2021 and September 8, 2021.If you suffered a loss, contact us at the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/the-boston-beer-company-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20519&wire=5Allegations against SA

  • Russian regions introduce QR codes for entry to public venues as COVID-19 cases hit record

    Many Russian regions on Monday announced plans to keep cafes, museums and other public venues open only to those who have recently recovered from COVID-19, have proof of inoculation with a Russian vaccine or a negative coronavirus test, as new cases in the country hit a record. The round of unpopular measures that limits freedoms in Russia comes as the number of daily COVID-19 infections reached an all-time high of 34,325 despite the state-driven vaccination programme. St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city of around 5 million people, said on Monday only people with a QR code showing they meet the criteria will be allowed to visit cafes or restaurants from Dec. 1, joining many other regions that have imposed similar restrictions.

  • Yellen to extend extraordinary debt management measures through Dec 3

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told congressional leaders on Monday that she will extend extraordinary cash management measures to stay under the federal debt limit through Dec. 3 after a small increase in the borrowing cap was enacted last week. Yellen said the extended "debt issuance suspension period" would mean that Treasury would continue its suspensions of investments in the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund and the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund.

  • U.S. House committee rejects Bannon 'privilege' argument in Jan. 6 probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol told Steve Bannon that it rejected his arguments for failing to cooperate with the probe, as the panel pursues a contempt of Congress charge against the long-time adviser to former President Donald Trump. Trump has claimed https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-sues-us-house-panel-investigating-jan-6-attack-court-document-2021-10-18 that materials and testimony sought by the Jan. 6 Select Committee are covered by executive privilege, a legal doctrine that protects the confidentially of some White House communications.

  • Texas continues assault on voting rights with gerrymandered maps

    Former HUD Secretary, Julian Castro and Demand Justice Executive Director, Brian Fallon explain how the GOP-controlled Texas legislature’s proposed congressional maps underrepresent communities of color. They also discuss how the Biden administration’s chance to do something about the nation-wide voting rights emergency is running out.

  • Kansas City police identify fatal shooting victim as 47-year-old man

    A person of interest in the killing has been in contact with homicide detectives, a police spokesman said Monday.

  • Seattle mayoral candidates agree on taxing Amazon, but not on how to do it

    At a debate last week, the candidates differed on whether the state or city bear responsibility for ensuring profitable companies like Amazon pay their "fair share."

  • U.S. administers 408.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The figures are up from the 408,265,959 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 17. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 10.7 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • New FCC rules could force wireless carriers to block spam texts

    The Federal Communications Commission is seeking to create new rules targeting spam text messages.

  • Texas sued as GOP closes in on passing redrawn US House maps

    Taking Texas to court again over voting laws, civil rights groups sued Monday over redrawn U.S. House districts that they allege thwart the political strength of a booming Latino population that is driving the state's explosive growth. The federal lawsuit was filed even as Republican lawmakers were still rushing to put final touches on new voting boundaries in Texas, the big winner of the 2020 census — the only state awarded two new seats in Congress. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign off on the changes, which must reach his desk by Tuesday.

  • Trump sues U.S. House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack

    Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, alleging it made an illegal request for his White House records. Trump asserted in the filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that materials sought by the House of Representatives' Jan. 6 Select Committee are covered by a legal doctrine known as executive privilege, which protects the confidentiality of some communications between White House officials.

  • The Keurig Advent Calendar Is Already Selling Out, So Coffee Lovers Need to Buy It ASAP

    Whether it’s for yourself or the coffee fanatic in your life, this gift will perk up your holiday spirit.

  • Ted Cruz blasted Australia’s COVID rules. A top Australian official didn’t hold back

    “Nearly 70,000 Texans have tragically died from COVID,” the Australian official said. “There have been zero deaths in the Territory.”

  • Trump Dodges Questions in Marathon Deposition Over Protest Violence, Lawyer Claims

    David Dee Delgado/GettyDonald Trump testified under oath for about four-and-a-half hours on Monday over his role in a 2015 incident where protesters allege they were assaulted by his security team outside Trump Tower.The deposition took place at Trump Tower, from 10 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m., according to the activists’ lawyer, Benjamin Dictor, who claimed that there were a handful of questions Trump declined to answer. The attorney added that he planned to ask the judge in a civil suit stemming f

  • Ex-Spy Behind Salacious Trump Dossier Has Damning Theory About Alleged Pee Tape

    Christopher Steele says he thinks the infamous golden showers tape is real -- and shared why he believes Russia hasn't released it.

  • Trump answered questions for 4 hours in a deposition for a lawsuit alleging his bodyguards beat up protesters outside Trump Tower

    Trump answered most questions posed to him, according to a lawyer for the plaintiffs, who accuse his guards of beating them up in September 2015.

  • White House: Opposition to IRS snooping proposal driven by top 1% and lazy banks

    The White House is contending opposition to its tax enforcement proposals, targeting amounts as small as $600, is based on banks being too lazy to deal with the extra paperwork.

  • Parents not happy with California student vaccine mandate protest at Capitol

    After Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccination mandate for schoolchildren, parents unhappy with the move converged at the Capitol on Monday to protest. California parents against the mandate were also expected to keep their kids home from school as part of the protest. KCRA 3's Brian Hickey reports.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Steven Bannon debate 'national divorce' between Democrat and Republican states

    Steve Bannon told Marjorie Taylor Greene he "vehemently" opposed the idea of a "national divorce," after the congresswoman posted a Twitter poll.