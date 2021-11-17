U.S. bishops pass communion document after church debate over Biden's eligibility

By Gabriella Borter

BALTIMORE, Md. (Reuters) -U.S. Roman Catholic bishops on Wednesday voted to approve a document about the meaning of Holy Communion, a matter that has ignited debate over whether politicians like U.S. President Joe Biden, who support abortion rights, should be able to receive the sacrament.

The document does not mention Biden or any other politician by name, and does not focus on the issue of abortion, which the Roman Catholic Church teaches is immoral. But it says that Catholics who exercise public authority "have a special responsibility" to follow the church's moral law.

The document passed with 222 yes votes, eight no votes, and three abstaining. It required two-thirds of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' membership to pass.

(Reporting by Gabriella BorterEditing by Colleen Jenkins and Alistair Bell and Aurora Ellis)